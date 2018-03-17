Agencies seek public preferences for future in online survey

Residents have a chance to help shape the Bay Area's future by taking a survey from two regional agencies on such things as the economy, the environment and growth.

The survey will help the agencies understand how people would like the area to change and what they want to stay the same. It can be accessed on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission website at https://mtc.ca.gov/.

The commission created the survey with the Association of Bay Area Governments.

Questions include, "The year is 2050. What is one way that our natural environment improved or changed?" People are also asked to list the three most pressing issues in planning for the future of the nine-county Bay Area, with choices including education, health care and traffic congestion.

Input received through the survey will be used to define the guiding principles for a new initiative, tentatively called "Futures," launched by the two agencies in February. More information regarding this initiative is available at the transportation commission's website.