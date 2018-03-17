News

Uploaded: Sat, Mar 17, 2018, 5:59 pm

Agencies seek public preferences for future in online survey

 

Residents have a chance to help shape the Bay Area's future by taking a survey from two regional agencies on such things as the economy, the environment and growth.

The survey will help the agencies understand how people would like the area to change and what they want to stay the same. It can be accessed on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission website at https://mtc.ca.gov/.

The commission created the survey with the Association of Bay Area Governments.

Questions include, "The year is 2050. What is one way that our natural environment improved or changed?" People are also asked to list the three most pressing issues in planning for the future of the nine-county Bay Area, with choices including education, health care and traffic congestion.

Input received through the survey will be used to define the guiding principles for a new initiative, tentatively called "Futures," launched by the two agencies in February. More information regarding this initiative is available at the transportation commission's website.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opa closes in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 2,836 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here