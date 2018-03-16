News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 16, 2018, 10:09 am

Safe parking: City looks to Santa Barbara

Southern California city considered a model program for vehicle-dwelling homeless

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

For Mountain View or any other city trying to create a safe-parking program, the first stop is Santa Barbara.

Since 2004, the Southern California county has successfully coordinated a safe-parking program, which currently takes about 130 lived-in vehicles off the streets, settling them at various parking lots. Today, the Santa Barbara program is considered the model that Mountain View and many other areas are trying to emulate.

That interest has been surging lately, said Cassie Roach, a senior case manager at the nonprofit New Beginnings, which manages Santa Barbara's program. Pretty much every week, her office phone rings with another call from a U.S. city -- usually on the West Coast -- that's trying to start its own safe-parking program. Seattle, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Los Angeles -- these are just some of the big cities with officials that have recently reached out to her team, she said.

The story she hears is often the same: homelessness on the rise, and city leaders trying to staunch the blight. That has led her to believe that the infamous housing crisis is reaching new levels of desperation.

"More working poor are falling into vehicular homelessness because housing is ever more expensive," she said. "But they're still able to maintain a vehicle, so that's how they live."

Her top piece of advice? Case management, she said. It's vital for program managers to connect homeless individuals with resources and set trackable goals. While liability insurance may seem like a necessity, she says her program has never once had to use it. Any property damage is usually handled by auto insurance, which clients in the safe-parking program are required to have.

Board members with Mountain View's new Lots of Love program say they've received various forms and guidance from the counterparts in Santa Barbara. Mountain View pastor Brian Leong pointed out that Santa Barbara had some significant advantages, such as more available land and parking lots. Still, the city's expertise was valuable, he said.

"I don't think anyone can expect this to end all parking on the street, but I hope we can make a big enough difference," he said. "This will be very new, so we'll have to work hard to gain trust and make it work."

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Sophie
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

Good news! Please tell this Santa Barbara story to RV owners, and encourage them to move there to fully utilize this successful program.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by @Sophie
a resident of Blossom Valley
1 hour ago

I'd rather the vehicle dwellers stay than people like you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Santa Barbara is beautiful
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

Homeless/RV friendly, lower cost of living, no more freezing cold nights, pretty people and a beach. I'd MUCH rather be in an RV there than here.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opa closes in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 2,636 views

Could You Be In An Abusive Relationship and Not Know It?
By Chandrama Anderson | 5 comments | 1,541 views

View all local blogs
 
Photo Contest

Calling all photographers!

Enter your best shots in the 2018 Peninsula Photo Contest. Open to anyone who lives, works or attends school within the 650 area code. There are both Adult and Youth divisions and six different categories to submit your digital images. Deadline for entries is Monday, April 2.

See Details