Uploaded: Fri, Mar 16, 2018, 2:55 pm

Parents slam school board for firing principals

MV Whisman board mum on reasons for major administrative changes at four schools

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Dozens of frustrated parents and community members laid into top Mountain View Whisman District officials Thursday afternoon, demanding a complete reversal of a decision earlier this month to remove four school principals and decrying what they called a bogus job review.

In a closed-session vote on March 1, trustees unanimously voted to remove, or "release," Landels Elementary School Principal Steve Chesley, Mistral Elementary Principal Marcela Simoes de Carvalho and Graham Middle School Principal Kim Thompson. Theuerkauf Elementary Principal Ryan Santiago was also removed from his position at the school, and reassigned as a new assistant principal at Graham Middle School

Although the topic wasn't on the agenda, the March 15 meeting marked the first chance for district residents to weigh in on the decision in person. The board meeting ended up as something of a release valve for frustration that had been building over the last two weeks. Parents and students packed the multipurpose room at Graham with signs made out of everything from paper plates to huge construction paper, all showing overwhelming support for reinstating the ousted principals, particularly Thompson and Chesley.

The sweeping decision to remove nearly half of the district's principals at the end of the school year was a bombshell that, to parents, came out of nowhere and seemed ill-advised. Landels PTA president Laryssa Polika-Engle said Chesley had a strong track record, championing initiatives to improve student literacy and partnering with the PTA to bring new programs to the school. Getting rid of him without consulting with parents -- and for opaque reasons -- has "fractured" the community and given rise to an atmosphere of frustration and fear, she said.

"I cannot stress the importance of clear communication enough," she said.

Thompson, currently the longest-serving principal in the district, has been a "pillar" in the community, said parent Monica Teicher, who called the decision to remove Thompson "deeply troubling." She credited her for shepherding the school through turbulent times, including massive school site construction, a total revamp of Castro Street and the roll-out of the flawed Teach to One math program in 2016. The community is tired of the lack of transparency, she said, and recent decisions by the board and district administration leave her and other parents with little reason to trust them.

"I frankly have no more trust left to give you," she said.

Emotions ran high throughout more than an hour of public speakers, with clapping and cheering bubbling up despite repeated directions by board president Laura Blakely to refrain from clapping. Parents showed support for the speakers by flapping their signs -- another action Blakely asked them to stop.

Although no teachers spoke at the meeting, Landels parent Ania Mitros said the teachers she spoke to at her school were uneasy about the decision to drop a well-respected administrator like Chesley. She said one teacher shared that the school staff are "living in fear of the superintendent," and that other teachers seemed to agree.

"When I hear things like this, from people who are working directly with (Chesley) and seeing what he does, it's really hard not to wonder how this decision could have been made," she said. "It's hard to believe that they needed to be fired."

The central question at the meeting was what information and metrics the board used in closed session to judge the principals' performance, since it seemed so starkly different from the avalanche of public support. The school board and district administrators have kept most of that information under wraps -- citing confidentiality regarding personnel matters -- but did reveal that personal performance, evaluations, survey results and student academic performance were all taken into account.

This didn't sit well with parents, who had recently taken a "school climate" survey and said they had no idea that information would eventually be used to oust top school administrators.

After reviewing the results, Landels parent Tushar Moorti said the survey appeared deeply flawed, and designed in such a bizarre way that a "somewhat positive" or "slightly positive" answer was painted as a negative result against the overall score for categories including family engagement, school climate and school safety.

Regardless of the quality of the survey data, Graham parent Ellen Judd said she saw no compelling results from Graham's surveys, along with test scores and the district's recently minted strategic plan, that indicates Thompson was a poor fit and had to go.

"I just haven't heard anything make this make sense to me, that Ms. Thompson needs to be fired," she said.

Parent Fan Kong said the school board should consider that the information they were fed by district administrators doesn't paint the full picture, and cautioned them not to disregard the will of the voters.

"I really hope this fiasco doesn't become the end of your public service life," he said.

Several parents said that the principal firings amount to the latest in a string of debacles starting with Teach to One, which was implemented in fall 2016 and eventually scrapped after intense parent opposition and huge problems behind the scenes that were largely withheld from the public and the school board. Bubb Elementary School parent Karin Dillan said it feels like the school district follows a common strategy where it makes an unpopular decision without feedback, faces heavy protest and eventually reverses the decision because of the backlash. She pointed to school overcrowding last year, when it took public pressure to make sure kids living practically next door to Huff and Bubb elementary schools were allowed to attend despite overcrowding on the campuses.

One looming concern among Graham parents is that several big changes are on the way for the district's middle schools, including a complicated new schedule and a "co-teaching" model designed to help special needs students -- both of which require big staffing changes. But with the loss of Thompson and assistant principal Heidi Galassi, who will be leaving to become the new principal at Landels, the longest-tenured administrator at the school will have only been there since October. Graham parent Alan Wessel said the poor timing will be disruptive and harmful to students, and that removing all four principals months before the end of the school year engulfs school communities in "unnecessary discord."

"It is clear that the manner in which you have proceeded hurts, rather than helps, our children," he said.

At the end of the meeting, board members weighed how to respond, particularly given the harsh criticism that the district fails to listen to parents and other stakeholders. Board member Greg Coladonato said it might be worth revisiting the surveys used for administrative reviews, and that parents he spoke to felt like the data was poorly used.

"I'd like to make sure that our surveys are done well and used well, and if we aren't, then we should fix that," he said.

Board member Jose Gutierrez said town hall-style events at school sites might be a good way to improve communication and get feedback from the parent community, given that many parents feel like their only avenue for talking to trustees is to show up at board meetings when they are mad.

"Despite what you read in the Voice or what have you, the reality is that we are here to try and do the best we can in the best interest of our kids, no matter what," Gutierrez said.

5 people like this
Posted by Boom
a resident of Jackson Park
11 hours ago

Let the fireworks in the comments section begin!

18 people like this
Posted by Demoted
a resident of The Crossings
11 hours ago

Both parents and district need to understand two things. Change is inevitable, but getting to the point of going from good to great takes time and patience. Seems like the principle at Crittenden is doing well and she's not originally from here. I just hope the animosity stops, Mountain View is better than that.

83 people like this
Posted by Lack of goodwill
a resident of Rengstorff Park
11 hours ago

I truly believe that the ill-will that Ayinde has built up with this community is fueling this outcry.

I've had kids in MVWSD for going on a decade and have seen a revolving door of principals in 3 schools now. For the most part, people were a little unhappy about it when a principal left, but there wasn't much of an outcry. Personnel files are private, after all, and I think parents understood they might not know all the reasons a principal left but basically trusted the district leaders.

That is not the case at this point. Between his abrasive style and leadership by fiat approach, his ineptitude shown by the TTO scandal in the middle schools, his ridiculously poor communication skills despite having a PR "expert" on staff, and his hostile approach to our highly successful choice programs, Rudolph does not have the backing or support of the community. The school board should take this outcry as a vote of no confidence in our superintendent and act accordingly.

90 people like this
Posted by Parent Posse
a resident of Cuesta Park
11 hours ago

If you attended the meeting last night, Rudolph and his district staff and the school board have already shown to be incapable of properly leading or implementing any successful program, and, above all, communicating anything but lies to the community. IT'S TIME TO RECALL THEM ALL!

Board President Blakely had no problem telling parents to stop clapping while she refuses to recognize that Rudolph has been lying. She claims Rudolph has been evaluating principals, but in truth he has not. She claims that Rudlpoh has been visiting campuses twice a month, but he has not. She claims it's about test scores and climate surveys, but the facts do not support the pattern by which principals were released by Rudolph. All this amounts to lie after lie with no explanation offered. In the meantime, the good names of highly qualified, experienced and loved principals are dragged through the mud. SHAME ON THE SCHOOL BOARD. They have displayed ZERO appreciation or grace in the handling of the mess they created. NOT ONE HAS EVEN DEEMED IT FIT TO OFFER AN APOLOGY! SHAME, SHAME, SHAME!

Rudolph's tenure and legacy is one of failed and toxic leadership. As we have pointed out on another thread, district office inside sources, long-time staff and those who have been loyally serving the community for many years, say that at the district office level Rudolph has created nothing other than a hostile work environment. He is dependent for support solely on Carmen Ghysels and the district spin officer, Shelly Hausman, all of whom have been working late into the night lately trying to get their stories straight over the gutting of nearly half of the principals. They report Rudolph has a very bad temper and can’t control his anger. He yells at and berates people and does not let them speak. He even has his executive assistant eavesdrop on employee email! Basically, unless you are saying something that agrees with his opinion he doesn’t want to hear it. It’s all about being loyal to his agenda, and agenda he can't even articulate to the community. If he feels your school has embarrassed him or wounded his ego, you will all pay. Which is amusing of course since he seems to be bringing all the trouble on himself. ONE NEED ONLY LOOK AT THE SURVEY RESULTS OF RUDOLPH TO FIND HE RANKS HE LOWEST OF ALL ADMINISTRATORS!

Moving on, trustee Gutierrez should have recused himself from the vote on dropping the principals given his many conflicts of interest and blatant acts of retribution against teachers and principals. He's been lying for so long it's hard to keep his stories straight. Board President Blakley doesn't even want to go there. Yes, we can imagine how embarrassed and compromised that would make the board appear. At least tell us how much money Gutierrez's spouse has been making while this dynamic duo harassed and undermined teachers and principals! WHEN WILL THE BOARD INVESTIGATE Gutierrez's complete lack of professional ethics, honesty and honor?!? He has been manipulating people for his own ego for far too long. He is Nelson 2.0.

And lastly, the Oscar at last night's board meeting definitely goes to former board member and current principal Gloria Higgins who got up and made the public comment after closed session that the district and students success is not about individuals, such as the principals let go, but rather the team, and apparently she feels pretty confident in the team going forward. Wow, Gloria! Just wow. You must have asked for a few extra knives of your own when they were being passed out. You must really be gunning for a district office job. As one speaker from the audience put it, none of this passes the sniff test.

14 people like this
Posted by Jose
a resident of Castro City
10 hours ago

Hi Parent Posse,

If you would like to talk about whatever is on your mind I'll be at RedRock coffee shop tomorrow morning from 9:00 to 9:30 am.

Best,
Trustee Jose Gutierrez

8 people like this
Posted by Jose
a resident of Cuesta Park
9 hours ago

Hi Parent Posse,

I forgot to mention, my wife Shannon will also be there at the coffee shop with me, in case you'd like to ask her questions about her being a substitute teacher in the district, or when she taught after school Lexia to help ELL's try to reclassify or her help with the Castro/Mistral library.

Thanks again,
Trustee Jose Gutierrez

7 people like this
Posted by @parent posse
a resident of Gemello
9 hours ago

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

5 people like this
Posted by Bravo
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

@parentposse thank you for your efforts. On the right path here. Some folks trying to come up clean from the mud.

6 people like this
Posted by Jose
a resident of Castro City
8 hours ago

Hey, let's stop the personal attacks, please. This is not an easy situation, we need to show respect.

Thank you,
Trustee Jose GutierrezDodv

12 people like this
Posted by Is it possible?
a resident of Rengstorff Park
8 hours ago

I’ve heard that the principals who were reassigned were given an outside coach based on previous performance feedback. I’ve also talk with a few teachers who felt that they don’t have full confidence in their principal leaders. (Disorganized, no follow through, lack of in-class support). It was also rumored last year that one principal announced to their teaching staff, that if she/he didn’t improve, they would be fired next year.

So, is it possible that these individuals knew beforehand and were looking to not have THIS much attention drawn to them. The parents want answers, and maybe this isn’t in these individuals best interests to have dirty laundry aired for all to see.

All the comments from the board meeting last night focused on how great these individuals were at building relationships and making people feel comfortable. These are excellent qualities to have, but none of them focused on the leadership of their teachers. At the end of the day, a principal has to make teaching and learning their priority

6 people like this
Posted by Respect
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

Shining example of "respect" for how these administrators were treated, right.

Don't believe the hype.

4 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Castro City
7 hours ago

When will the servay come out to evaluate Superintendent Rudolph.
His behavior and inability to perform at quality stander should be treated the same as our school principals.

3 people like this
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
7 hours ago
Christopher Chiang is a registered user.

Every member of the MVWSD school board thinks they are doing what's best. And every one of them dedicates 10-20 largely uncompensated hours a week because they want better schools.

They are however stuck in group thinking and unwilling to admit error. A culture of fearing dissenting voices can be seen in the maneuvers done each year to keep Trustee Coladonato (elected four years ago) from becoming board president.

The board's refusal to go back to a traditional rotation of board presidents, based on time served, means that board presidents are learning as they go, rather than the past precedent of serving their time as clerk, vice president, and then president. Rotations help the board president see their role as a temporary facilitator and meeting manager, there to serve their colleagues. But when you stop rotating, the board presidency takes on an outsized role, too close to the district staff, one above their colleagues. Our current board president does the very best she can, but restoring institutional traditions would have helped.

The parents made a powerful case for why Graham and Landels stand by their principals, the first hour of Thursday's board meeting is a beautiful testament to the work of great principals (only a great principal can move parents to action in this way): Web Link yet there is no indication from closed session reporting and future agenda discussions that there is any change in their thinking.

On-going efforts to protest their decision will not change it. I encourage parents to consider shifting their energies to lobbying for future board policies on parent inclusion on principal selection or redefining what makes a good principal at the district level, and at their school sites: celebrating their departing principal.

It's tricky business asking a board to undue decisions of its one and only employee, the superintendent. It's far less messy for a board to question things before a vote, so help the board formalize its role and the community's role in giving future collaborative feedback to the district.

The board forgets its role as a "canary in the coal mine" towards caution the district office doesn't see. And that parents (or teachers) also see things that the board does not see, and when parents (or teachers) trouble themselves to come to a board meeting late at night, they have valuable perspectives the board may have missed.

6 people like this
Posted by You're FIRED
a resident of Sylvan Park
5 hours ago
You're FIRED is a registered user.

@Christopher Chiang Every member thinks he or she (not "they") is (not "are") doing what's best. Does the current Superintendent fashion himself a local Donald Trump who likes to display his power by firing or demoting others?

Like this comment
Posted by Cleave Frink
a resident of Willowgate
1 hour ago
Cleave Frink is a registered user.

Once again, I’m tickled by the lack of understanding of how our schools work. There are people who claim to be involved in our schools who honestly believe that principals aren’t given evaluations? Seriously? The first thing this Super did when he got here was evaluate the entire district. Every school, every principal, our plan for the future. So, yes they all get evaluated. I’m certain they all saw it coming. While all these oblivious parents seemg to have been caught off guard, there were plenty of other parents who also saw this coming and witnessed the difficulties that made these actions necessary. Based on the needs of the district, and the performance of its administrators, it was decided that some changes needed to be made. This is a common thing. It seems strange that nearly everything our school district does becomes a topic for hysterics. We can’t build schools, try new programs, remove ineffective administrators, clean up our boundaries or do anything else without a certain group of knuckleheads feeling like their being bullied because the superintendent is doing his job. Like I’ve said before, I never saw any of this complaining when either of the last two Superintendents did any of this same work. Hmmm.....I wonder what that could mean.

Like this comment
Posted by Reader
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
50 minutes ago
Reader is a registered user.




PRESS RELEASE
4/2/2010

Kim Thompson Named as Principal of Graham Middle School for 2010-11

Last night the MVWSD Board of Trustees approved the selection of Kim Thompson as the Principal of Graham Middle School, starting in August for the 2010-11 school year.

Currently serving as the Assistant Principal of Graham since January, Ms. Thompson is a 12-year team member of the district having taught at Bubb Elementary School, served as a teacher leader in mathematics and professional development, and is a graduate of MVWSD's Leadership Academy. Ms. Thompson is also a parent of two students who are Graham School graduates.

Dr. Maurice Ghysels, Superintendent, exclaimed, "We couldn't be more thrilled with Ms. Thompson’s leadership for Graham. Kim's warmth, work ethic and dedication are inspiring and remarkable. She's the right person for this position, and we're excited about her passion and vision for Graham."

Web Link


Like this comment
Posted by Robin
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
47 minutes ago
Robin is a registered user.



Like this comment
Posted by Robin
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
44 minutes ago
Robin is a registered user.

Salem Superintendent candidate Ayinde Rudolph stresses urban experience
By John Castelluccio Staff Writer
The Salem News, March 4, 2015


SALEM — Ayinde Rudolph confessed he’s a Reds fan since he’s from Cincinnati, but his hometown doesn’t have a pro basketball team, so he has no problem rooting for the Boston Celtics. That drew laughs from the crowd of 25 parents, teachers, school administrators and local officials in the Saltonstall School auditorium Wednesday evening.

Rudolph, one of three finalists for the job of school superintendent, was in Salem to visit the city’s schools, meet teachers and parents and field any questions they had for him. The community forum was held at Saltonstall School prior to his formal public interview with the School Committee last night.

If hired to lead the Salem schools, it would be Rudolph’s first superintendent post. He has spent 21/2 years as an associate director of school transformation at Buffalo Promise Neighborhood, a federally funded public-private partnership in a neighborhood of Buffalo, New York. He spent eight years in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a principal and administrator in multiple posts, turning around struggling schools. Prior to that, he taught for four years in Virginia.

“You’re all passionate about the same thing,” Rudolph told the crowd Wednesday, adding that they may have disagreements on how to accomplish certain goals but they’re all “passionate about kids.” He said that’s one reason Salem is an attractive community for him.

Rudolph fielded a wide breadth of questions over an hour, ranging from how he would preserve unique identities of each school while sharing best practices to why he chose Salem, his ideal type of teacher and classroom setting, and the superintendent’s relationship with the School Committee.

“We know that there are a set of qualities that all schools have to have in order for kids to be successful,” said Rudolph, responding to a question about school cultures and practices.

He said great schools must have a student voice, good teachers that work together, academic rigor and good leadership.

“Great teachers work for great leaders,” he said. “Great teachers don’t want to work for poor leaders. You’re not just going to say my kid is a number. Well, the same thing has to be said about schools.”

Community partnerships, data-driven instruction and accountability, and parental involvement are all key to success as well, he said, while administrators should work with principals on problem-solving, best practices and pragmatic approaches to issues.

Why Salem? “I love Halloween,” Rudolph replied, smiling.

“I think there’s a couple of interesting things about Salem. The first one is you have this commitment — we value diversity within our schools,” he said, such as arts focus at one building and a Montessori approach at another. “The second is that I have yet to meet a person who isn’t concerned with the outcome.”

From the people he’s talked with so far and the comments he’s read, Rudolph said, everyone is committed to making sure Salem picks the right superintendent and people are committed to enacting change. He highlighted his background in urban education and said Salem still a small enough community where he could interact with most parents.

The School Committee’s job is to set the vision for the district and the superintendent’s job is to execute that vision, Rudolph said, responding to a question about the relationship between the two.

“It’s my job to develop a plan of action,” he said. The superintendent should also facilitate dialogue on schools’ needs and balance that with what people want. A third important role, he said, is to shepherd the board through reflection on major initiatives to see if the district has lived up to what it intended to do.

Superintendent finalists Margarita Ruiz and Ventura Rodriguez will have their community forums and interviews Thursday. The School Committee plans to decide who to hire on Friday.

Web Link

Like this comment
Posted by Robin
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
37 minutes ago
Robin is a registered user.

Does anyone know why Dr. Rudolph left mid-year the position he held prior to being hired by MVWSD?



12th candidate applies for Lafayette superintendent
The Daily Advertiser, March 31, 2015

Ayinde Rudolph of Buffalo, New York has applied to be the next Lafayette Parish school superintendent.

Rudolph is the 12th person to apply for the position. The other applications were opened Monday. Rudolph will be considered because his application was postmarked by the March 27 deadline.

Rudolph most recently was the associate director of school transportation and a principal at the Westminster Community Charter School in the Buffalo Promise Neighborhood. He held that position from October 2012 to January 2015.

Before that, Rudolph was a principal and assistant principal in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System in North Carolina.

He received a bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University, a master's degree in education and an educational specialist degree from George Washington University and a doctorate of education from Vanderbilt University.

Web Link

