News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 16, 2018, 10:07 am

City's first hydrogen station opens

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's first hydrogen-fueling station opened for business recently at the Flyers gas station at 830 Leong Drive. The gas station installed the hydrogen pump last month, making it the 32rd station offering the fuel in California.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates zero carbon emission and its only byproduct is water vapor. The fuel technology has become a major component in California's ambitious goal to cut petroleum usage, yet its adoption has lagged behind electric cars.

In 2015, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) announced it would put $2.2 million toward building hydrogen-fuel stations in 12 Bay Area cities, including Mountain View. The gas supplier company Linde North America received $300,000 in subsidies to build the Mountain View hydrogen pumps, according to a BAAQMD spokeswoman.

