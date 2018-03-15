News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 15, 2018, 10:28 am

School district could ditch student transfers

Task force divided on ending long-standing open enrollment policies

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A group of parents and school staffers are split on whether Mountain View Whisman School District should drop its long-standing policies on open enrollment, which would restrict families from attending schools outside of their neighborhood and could have major implications for schools' diversity.

The district's Enrollment Priorities Task Force, which began meeting in the fall, has put together two diametrically opposed draft recommendations on altering the district's enrollment priorities, which determines where families can send their children within the district. One recommendation calls for the status quo, which would continue open enrollment and allow families to attend any school in the district so long as there is room.

The other recommendation calls for a total shake-up: eliminating intradistrict transfers entirely, in order to level out enrollment across the district and push the concept of "neighborhood schools" within safe walking distance.

The idea of neighborhood schools gained traction and won the favor of Mountain View Whisman school board members during the drawn-out process of drawing new school attendance boundaries. Creating boundaries for the new Slater Elementary -- which is expected to open next year -- encompasses all of the North Whisman region because of the stated goal to keep communities together. The Shoreline West neighborhood was placed within one boundary -- Landels Elementary School -- instead of being split between two schools for similar reasons.

With open enrollment the way it is, boundaries are more guidelines than anything else, and the percentage of children attending their own neighborhood school fluctuates radically from one area to the next. Community members in the Monta Loma area have told trustees that many parents in the region go for other options -- like the Stevenson PACT program or private school -- before considering the nearby public school.

Reports from past years show that only about a third of the families living within the Theuerkauf, Castro and Monta Loma boundaries requested their own neighborhood school as the first choice for kindergarten enrollment, compared to 86 percent for Huff Elementary.

Intradistrict transfers would still be possible under the recommendation, said Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph, but only on a case-by-case basis reviewed by district staff. Picking from a menu of schools and requesting a campus other than the designated neighborhood school would no longer be part of the formal enrollment process, he said.

What's unknown at this point is whether children using intradistrict transfers would be allowed to stay at their current school under the new enrollment priorities, or whether they would be required to relocate back to their neighborhood schools. The task force will need to make a decision on that sometime this spring, Rudolph said.

"Part of the conversation is going to be, are you talking about a hard start, where everyone is reset, or whether it's from here on out," he said.

Board members are expected to weigh in on both recommendations at the March 15 meeting, after the Voice's press deadline. District officials say the plan is for the task force to choose one of the recommendations and present it to the board by May -- with possible modifications along the way -- before trustees make a final decision.

Both recommendations are aimed at cleaning up the district's enrollment priorities. Currently, there are 26 priorities used to decide which schools students are allowed to attend, some of which are so specific they only affect a single family in the district. The changes would apply at the same time that the district's new school attendance boundaries take affect, and each recommendation takes a different approach to grandfathering students under the old boundaries.

Under the status quo option, dubbed "Recommendation A," attendance boundaries remain an important factor in whether students are allowed higher or lower priority during the enrollment lottery process. But with new boundaries set to take effect in the 2019-20 school year, would current students be subject to the new boundaries, or be "grandfathered" in with the old boundaries?

Task force members backing Recommendation A opted to allow no grandfathering at all, meaning families would need to reapply for their children without the advantage of living within the old attendance boundary. The option to strip away intradistrict transfers, dubbed "Recommendation B," also does not allow grandfathering, with the exception of incoming fifth-grade students who would be allowed to complete their final year at elementary school.

Grandfathering has been a hot-button issue for parents living near crowded schools, particularly Bubb and Huff Elementary, after recent enrollment increases threatened to force nearby students into involuntary transfers to schools elsewhere in the district. After expanding the size of kindergarten classes at Bubb and Huff last year to accommodate an overflow of kids, Rudolph said the schools have sufficient space to avoid turning away any children from their own neighborhood school this year.

A change of pace for choice programs?

The outlier in the conversation about neighborhood schools are Mountain View Whisman's choice programs, the parent-participation PACT program at Stevenson Elementary School and the dual immersion program at Mistral Elementary School, which draw from every region of the district and, by their very nature, draw from beyond the local neighborhood.

Both have huge waiting lists for enrollment each year, and both could see big changes in the way families score one of the coveted spots in the program.

Recommendation B, according to a district staff report, proposes creating a tiered system for Mistral and Stevenson that could give priority to students from specific attendance boundaries within the district, or to children from lower-income families who qualify for free and reduced-price meals. The ideas of priority enrollment for choice programs is still in its infancy, but Rudolph said there has been a lot of interest and receptiveness to the idea from PTA presidents, the District Advisory Committee (DAC) and even some school staff.

One of the reasons for the proposed changes is that Stevenson Elementary has historically under-enrolled students from low-income families, leaving the school with the least economic diversity in the district despite drawing from every single neighborhood. Although 34 percent of the district's students qualify for free and reduced-price meals, those students make up only 5 percent of Stevenson's enrollment.

Rudolph said that PACT staff and community members want more diversity in the school and they struggle to figure out ways to do it -- a shift in enrollment priorities could be the answer to the problem.

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by No2Siblings
a resident of Rex Manor
11 hours ago
No2Siblings is a registered user.

You forgot to mention that eliminating all "sibling priorities" is also a big change called for by one of the plans. This should have been in the story too. It's probably too late to include this important detail in the printed edition.

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by Different strokes
a resident of Old Mountain View
11 hours ago

I hope that the district does not choose a one-size-fits-all solution to the choice school priorities. Mistral already has a diverse student body, with a percentage of low income students that is similar to the district average. Mistral already has students from all over the district. The school has traditionally aimed for a 50/50 English/Spanish mix with waiting lists primarily on the English side. Seeing as Mistral is located in a traditionally Hispanic community, it draws many local students who are often both low income and Latino. This has been the mission of the program since it's inception.

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by Graham Alum Family
a resident of Waverly Park
10 hours ago

I hope the community pushes for a delay in any major decision that could have such a big impact on the fabric of our community until the board and Superintendent are replaced - esp in light of the disastrous decisions that have been coming out of this leadership group.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by No2Siblings
a resident of Rex Manor
8 hours ago
No2Siblings is a registered user.

@Graham Alum Family

"I hope the community pushes for a delay in any major decision that could have such a big impact on the fabric of our community until the board and Superintendent are replaced..."

I think it's very safe to bet that wont happen.

Some new set of rules will come down on time to accommodate the opening of Slater in the Fall of 2019.

There is a published date when new rules will be adopted and I cannot imagine any way that date wont be met, except if the Board really cannot come to a 3-person agreement on some set of rules, but I can't see that happening either.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by No2Siblings
a resident of Rex Manor
8 hours ago
No2Siblings is a registered user.

@Different strokes

"I hope that the district does not choose a one-size-fits-all solution to the choice school priorities."

Maybe you should go to the MVWSD web site and look at the 27-page presentation and maybe come to the Board meeting tonight as well.

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by Srsly?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago
Srsly? is a registered user.

A big open secret is that there are children outside of the district enrolled in MVWSD schools. The Superintendent had promised to institute home checks after last years debacle with kindergarten enrollment, but reneged on this promised. MVWSD spends approximately $9000 per student per year.

Schools in Sunnyvale and PAUSD are far more diligent requiring students to prove residency with documents every year. Really districts like PAUSD are properly enforcing state law, while MVWSD is remiss. And that does carry over into MVLA, because no residency check is done on students of MVWSD when they register for high school.

And why does it matter?
1) MVLA is asking for a new bond measure ($295 M), because of the increase in enrollment in their schools.

2) Children who live in neighborhoods with oversubscribed schools have no guarantee they will get to go to their neighborhood school and that affects the sense of community that MV sorely needs.

3) Increased traffic from parents who have to drive their children across town when to non-neighborhood school (kids who didn't get into Huff were assigned to Monta Loma). That's up to 24 mins in rush hour traffic. And increased traffic from outside the city, because of children coming from outside the district.

4) Lack of accountability of tax dollars. It seems that this board and superintendent enjoy spending our money on feasibility studies, poorly implemented untested curriculum, and interviewing new principals. They then eliminate very cost effective programs like ISP that spends half the amount per student. Of course, they think they can just come to us with hat in hand asking for a new bond measure, because we've never refused them before.

Maybe the board and Sup can insure that residency laws are actually being followed, while they get their enrollment priorities sorted.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by No2Siblings
a resident of Rex Manor
6 hours ago
No2Siblings is a registered user.

@ Srsly?

"A big open secret is that there are children outside of the district enrolled in MVWSD schools. The Superintendent had promised to institute home checks"

The real secret is that we have no idea and no way to guess how many families are lying about where their kids actually live.

So, why don't you come to the Board meeting tonight and get up and ask the Board to require yearly residency checks for all kids in the MVWSD?

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Done with City Council and MVWSD trustees
a resident of Rex Manor
6 hours ago
Done with City Council and MVWSD trustees is a registered user.

@ Srsly?

Be careful with what you wish for. They might move into RVs that park outside your home, now that the city decided to consider them bona fide MV residents.

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Srsly?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
Srsly? is a registered user.

We have no idea of exact numbers, so that's why the district should be more fastidious. If you talk to parents at these schools, they all know someone who doesn't live in the district, but they aren't going to snitch on people (and their kids) they see every day.

Providing schooling to homeless children isn't an issue that should be conflated with the issue of people who are committing fraud and the board and superintendent that fail to enforce their own policy and state laws.

BTW, I have previously contact the board about this issue and they don't think it's a problem.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Srsly?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
Srsly? is a registered user.

I also don't want to take a comment card from the other parents who are going to be speaking at tonight's Board meeting on a different topic. Who knew the most exciting event in Mountain View would be the MVWSD Board Meeting.

The Board has a growing laundry list of matters they need to account for.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Cleave Frink
a resident of Willowgate
1 hour ago
Cleave Frink is a registered user.

I'm constantly amazed at how many uninformed people crowd onto these message boards and spread so much misinformation.

1). First, with regards to those who would "replace the Board and Superintendent before such big decisions are made"....LOL....obviously, you've not been paying attention. This is the third superintendent who has tried to implement these much needed reforms. The first two were also unable to execute these always painful policies. This work needs to be done, it's rare that anyone is ever happy about it and the last Board should have completed this work under Skelly ahead of his departure as an interim.

2). We already do residential checks in this district. Every year. And there are a small number of people in the district as I understand it, who either started in the district and moved elsewhere or have requested a seat in the district...but the district does receive funds for these students.

3). Finally, everyone acts as if the SuperIntendent and the Board are doing this work alone. This is the third year that I have worked on this issue as a parent of the district and a member of this community. In fact there are several parents, teachers, community leaders and former board members involved in this process as we have been for the last three administrations. So, the idea that people are somehow being subjected to the whims of the Board or the Superintendent are ridiculous. We, as a community, are doing what's best for the school district. Not one school, not two schools, not any one student or any annoying parent who's just woke up and heard about this work. We're working for the entire district. You're welcome to jump in and lend a hand rather than spouting inaccurate fallacies here whenever you're ready.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Srsly?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
20 minutes ago
Srsly? is a registered user.

It's really a matter of degrees. You can have a form where parents check off that yes, they live in the district. Or you can have a situation where documents have to present in person every year with random home checks.

Here's an interesting link to PAUSD.
Web Link

And a link to SSD. Web Link

But amazingly MVWSD allows for interdistrict transfers, but may stop open enrollment within the district?

And of course the state gives money for each student enrolled in a district, but they don't confirm the residency of each funded student. And that doesn't make up all the money spent on each student. Otherwise why would we need these parcel taxes.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Annoying Parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 minutes ago
Annoying Parent is a registered user.

Yes... just woke up and discovered all this work on redistricting. Actually I'm pretty sure the committee had a limit on the number of parents and community members from each school. But no? We can all participate? Are these open committee meetings? Let me come. Really.

Email Town Square Moderator      


