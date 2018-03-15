News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 15, 2018, 1:45 pm

Bike Exchange needs a new home

Mountain View-based nonprofit repairs bikes and distributes them to the needy

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

After more than 25 years of repairing bikes for donation, the Silicon Valley Bike Exchange based in Mountain View is now searching for a new home. For nearly its entire history, the scrappy club of bike enthusiasts has operated out of a Leghorn Street garage, but members say they will soon need to leave.

Through its history, the Bike Exchange and its small crew of volunteers have fixed up thousands of abandoned or neglected bicycles. On average, about 900 bicycles are repaired each year and put back on the road, said Jack Miller, an active member. After being fixed up, most of these bikes are donated to local charity groups such as the Community Services Agency, Hope's Corner, Life Moves or similar nonprofits.

For a nonprofit, the Bike Exchange has kept a low profile and its membership is relatively small, consisting of about 25 active members. The group has no professional staffing and it operates on a lean budget of about $12,000 a year, much of which goes to purchase repair supplies.

But what it lacks in resources, it makes up in passion, Miller said. The members love bicycles and are eager to teach their know-how to others. The club's workshop, tucked behind an auto shop, is bustling with activity on its scheduled workdays on the second or fourth Saturday of each month.

"All of our guys just want to share their fixing skill and take bikes that were abandoned and return them to the community. That's always been the driving force," Miller said.

Part of what helped the Bike Exchange prosper for so many years is the low rent charged for its 2,500-square-foot workshop. That situation changed recently after the longtime owner of the property died, and his family indicated they planned to sell the property, according to Bike Exchange members.

Now, the Bicycle Exchange is actively searching for a suitable new home, one large enough to house its inventory of tools and about 100 bicycles in various states of repair. Members say they will need to move by July.

Anyone with suggestions on a new location for the Silicon Valley Bicycle Exchange is encouraged is contact the group at (650) 691-5989, or info@bikex.org.

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Proud Taxpayer
a resident of another community
5 hours ago
Proud Taxpayer is a registered user.

Don't know who owns the building, but 730 Central Ave (not expressway) in Mountain View looks underused.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opa closes in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 2,487 views

Could You Be In An Abusive Relationship and Not Know It?
By Chandrama Anderson | 3 comments | 1,415 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here