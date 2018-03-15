Body cameras issued to Foothill-De Anza police

Foothill-De Anza Community College District police announced that they issued their officers body-worn cameras Thursday, in order to be more transparent with the community.

Police said that they submitted a grant proposal to the U.S. Department of Justice in the spring of 2016 for the purchase of body-worn camera technology. They were one of 12 California agencies-and the only college police department recipient-awarded a grant in the fall of 2017 to purchase and deploy the cameras.

The Department of Justice's grant, which was just over $27,000, covered half of the cost of the cameras. The community college district police budget covered the other half, police said.

The police department called its need for use of force "nearly nonexistent," but the use of the body cameras is still expected to contribute to reducing or maintaining lower levels of officer force.

Officers will use AXON Body-2 cameras, which are one of the most popular models used among law enforcement, according to police. A new general order was created to ensure proper use of the cameras and video files they produce.

The order follows county and state standards for retention and reviewing the footage.

"The majority of law enforcement agencies in Santa Clara County have body-worn camera programs in place and it has become a community expectation that officers have this tool available to them," district Police

Chief Ron Levine said in a statement. "We believe deployment of this technology will increase accountability and have other positive spillover effects."