PG&E to conduct gas meter inspections in Mountain View

PG&E will begin conducting gas meter inspections this week that will not interrupt regular service.

Between Monday and Friday, PG&E employees will be using mobile tablets and visually observing residents' gas meters.

The company said the inspections will happen between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. in San Jose, Cupertino, Los Altos, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Campbell and Saratoga.

The company said authorized employees will be wearing a hardhat and safety vest, and photo identification will be available upon request.

Anyone who is concerned about a person who claims they are a PG&E employee can call 1 (800) 743-5000 to verify their presence.

The company said the inspections will end in early June if there are no unforeseen delays.