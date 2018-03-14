News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 14, 2018, 9:57 am

PG&E to conduct gas meter inspections in Mountain View

 

PG&E will begin conducting gas meter inspections this week that will not interrupt regular service.

Between Monday and Friday, PG&E employees will be using mobile tablets and visually observing residents' gas meters.

The company said the inspections will happen between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. in San Jose, Cupertino, Los Altos, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Campbell and Saratoga.

The company said authorized employees will be wearing a hardhat and safety vest, and photo identification will be available upon request.

Anyone who is concerned about a person who claims they are a PG&E employee can call 1 (800) 743-5000 to verify their presence.

The company said the inspections will end in early June if there are no unforeseen delays.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Proofreader
a resident of Bailey Park
2 hours ago

The phone number in the article doesn't have enough digits.

Posted by Interesting
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Not so long ago, they used to "inspect" the meters every month. Now it's newsworthy. I got a robocall from them a month or so ago saying they would be doing some observation with the gas, but not specifying the meter.

Posted by Bruce Karney
a resident of Old Mountain View
41 minutes ago

PG&E's customer service phone # is (800) 743-5000

Posted by Andrea Gemmet
Mountain View Voice Editor
0 hours ago
Andrea Gemmet is a registered user.

@Bruce Karney: Thank you for posting the correct phone number. The typo in the story has been corrected.

