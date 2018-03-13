News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 13, 2018, 1:43 pm

Water board OKs permanent fix for creek trail

Collapsed bank closed a section of heavily used Stevens Creek Trail near El Camino Real

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

After more than a year of waiting and traveling along detours, bicyclists and pedestrians who frequent the Stevens Creek Trail will be relieved to hear that a permanent fix is on the way.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District is seeking bidders to rebuild the Stevens Creek embankmentthat sloughed off into the creek after series of powerful, rainy storms in January 2017. If all goes according to plan, the newly paved asphalt trail, from El Camino Real to Yuba Drive, will be ready for use by September.

The plans were approved with other consent calendar items at the March 13 board of directors meeting Tuesday.

The troubled segment of the creek trail, north of El Camino, has been out of commission due to safety concerns for nearly 14 months. The collapsed area became an urgent priority for the water district during the dry summer months when erosion unexpectedly worsened. The creek bank crumbled in late July and early August, causing a 60-foot length of paved trail to collapse. The water district CEO declared an emergency, saying it threatening adjacent private property, and prompting emergency repairs to shore up what was left of the embankment.

Although the trail is used by thousands of people during the morning and afternoon commute hours, bicyclists and pedestrians have been forced to take detours along surface streets and later a temporary detour trail veering through private property adjacent to the damaged trail until the water district completes a permanent fix.

The repair work is expected to cost between $1.2 million and $1.6 million and includes rebuilding the creek embankment that was shored up by the emergency repair project, followed by "re-establishing and re-aligning" the asphalt trail adjacent to the bank. Water district staff are hoping to heavily reduce the costs by seeking reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, which could cover a combined 93 percent of the project costs, according to a staff report.

The staff report also states that the city of Mountain View will be on the hook for the cost of reconstructing the asphalt trail itself.

Because trail repair projects depend on dry conditions, the work will have to take place during the water district's designated "summer season," which spans from June 15 to Oct. 15. Water district staffers plan to have regulatory approval and award the contract prior to then, according to the report.

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago

That's a real cheap price to repair a major transportation route through the city. Too bad they couldn't do it last year for some reason.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Doug Pearson
a resident of Blossom Valley
7 hours ago
Doug Pearson is a registered user.

I'm glad to see the proposal but can't help thinking it will be a temporary fix. I do not know if a permanent fix is even possible--erosion of the creek banks is an ongoing problem. The creek, as it is today, is the result of many centuries of erosion.

For example, south of El Camino Real, the broad, undeveloped area between the creek and highway 85 will be relatively unaffected by any erosion. In contrast, the trailer park west of the creek, also being nibbled away by erosion, is taking a serious financial hit.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Jes' Sayin'
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

Trying to fight Mother Nature is never a good long term plan.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opa closes in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 1,834 views

Could You Be In An Abusive Relationship and Not Know It?
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 1,019 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 32nd Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult (15-17) and Teen (12-14) categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 6. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details