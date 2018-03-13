News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 13, 2018, 10:43 am

Police investigating possible threats from student at high school

 

Mountain View police said Tuesday morning they are investigating potential threats made by a student at Mountain View High School.

Police wrote on Twitter around 9:30 a.m. that they do not believe there is any danger in attending school today at the campus at 3535 Truman Ave.

Mountain View police will have additional officers on campus to ensure everyone's safety, according to police officials. Police are working in conjunction with school and district administrators to communicate with students and parents.

High school district officials at 1:45 p.m. said via Facebook that the student's message made "vague reference" to a threat over social media, and that the post was shared online and quickly spread. The district, working with police, was able to trace the message and find the identity of the student.

This story will be updated as further details become available.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Jim
a resident of Jackson Park
12 hours ago

I wasted one of my 15 free articles this month on this content-free 94 word piece?

Posted by Cfrink
a resident of Willowgate
9 hours ago
Cfrink is a registered user.

I could see how if you don't have a kid in this school or in any school in MV how you could view this article as a "waste". smh

Posted by Free articles forever
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

If you hit your 15 article limit just clear your cookies, use a different browser, incognito mode, etc :)

Posted by MVHS Parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

The MV police announced on Nextdoor that they investigated this and found that no threat was ever made. The rumors were just that, rumors.

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

@MVHS Parent - are you saying there was no message to begin with? Or that there was a message and the school overreacted?

Posted by OMG, did you hear?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

"I heard Troy said some crazy stuff last night about blowin' the school up"
"Really? Did he really post that?"
"That's what I heard."
"Damn, that's wild. Hey tnat's not right. We should probably tell someone"

Aaaaand Scene.

In all honesty, in light of recent events, it was the right response.

Posted by Mbetsy6
a resident of another community
1 hour ago
Mbetsy6 is a registered user.

Or make a small monthly donation to support local journalism and read as many articles as you want.

