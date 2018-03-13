Police investigating possible threats from student at high school

Mountain View police said Tuesday morning they are investigating potential threats made by a student at Mountain View High School.

Police wrote on Twitter around 9:30 a.m. that they do not believe there is any danger in attending school today at the campus at 3535 Truman Ave.

Mountain View police will have additional officers on campus to ensure everyone's safety, according to police officials. Police are working in conjunction with school and district administrators to communicate with students and parents.

High school district officials at 1:45 p.m. said via Facebook that the student's message made "vague reference" to a threat over social media, and that the post was shared online and quickly spread. The district, working with police, was able to trace the message and find the identity of the student.

This story will be updated as further details become available.