MVHS threats were unfounded rumors, police say

Reports of a potential threat by a Mountain View High School student turned out to be a false alarm spread primarily through rumors online, according to a statement released by the Mountain View Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officials tweeted in the morning on Tuesday, March 13, that they were investigating a potential threat posted on social media by a student at Mountain View High, noting that there was no clear, present danger at the school at the time.

The school district also sent a message to parents notifying them of the incident, according to the statement, which was posted on Tuesday afternoon.

After an "extensive" investigation, police found that the student in question did not threaten others online, but that other students had "begun spreading rumors that ultimately led to what was perceived to be a public safety issue," according to the statement.

Police say that parents and students should alert law enforcement or a trusted adult immediately, but should avoid "sharing speculations with others" in order to prevent false alarms.