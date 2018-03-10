Yountville victim was local alumna

The Napa County Sheriff's Office has identified the three victims and the suspected gunman involved in a day-long hostage standoff in Yountville that ended in the deaths of the hostages and suspect Friday.

The victims have been identified as Jennifer Golick, 42, of St. Helena, Christine Loeber, 48, of Napa, and Jennifer Gonzalez, 29. The alumni director at St. Francis High School in Mountain View identified Gonzalez as a former student who graduated in 2003.

The suspect has been identified as Albert Wong, 36, of Sacramento.

The three victims were employees of the Pathway Home treatment program for veterans, according to the sheriff's office. Golick worked as a clinical director, Loeber as the executive director and Gonzalez as a clinical psychologist.

Wong was formerly from the Pathway Home program at the home.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement personnel entered a room at the Veterans Home of California at 260 California Drive where a gunman was holding three female hostages.

Law enforcement personnel found four people dead.

Authorities said they found the suspect's vehicle parked near the building and searched it. Authorities found a cellphone inside the vehicle but no bomb.

The situation began at about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

A man with a rifle exchanged gunfire with Napa County Sheriff's deputies in a room at the home while holding three people hostage, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Childs said three SWAT teams responded.

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said his office knew who the man was and called him on his cellphone, but he did not respond.

"We don't know his motivation," Robertson said Friday afternoon at a news conference.

Early in the situation, the suspect had more than three people hostage, but he released all but three of them, authorities said.

In a statement, Gov. Jerry Brown said, "Anne and I are deeply saddened by the horrible violence at the Yountville Veterans Home, which tragically took the lives of three people dedicated to serving our veterans. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones and the entire community of Yountville."

Brown added that flags at the capitol will be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.

Forensic examinations of the deceased will be scheduled next week at the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner's Office facility, according to the sheriff's office.