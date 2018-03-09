News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 9, 2018, 1:37 pm

Police arrest three after witnessing package theft

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police arrested two men and one woman Thursday morning after they were reportedly caught driving from house to house stealing packages. Police said the suspects were later found in possession of stolen mail and other personal belongings from residents in the region.

Police say that an officer spotted the suspects committing the heists on the 900 block of Marilyn Drive, near Castro Street, around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 8.

The officer saw one of the suspects, a 25-year-old man, exit the idling vehicle -- a maroon Honda Civic -- run up to the front porch of a home and grab a box from the porch before running back to the car, according to a statement released by the Mountain View Police Department.

Police stopped the vehicle a short distance away, and found three stolen packages from homes on Marilyn Drive along with stolen mail and a driver's license that had recently been reported stolen from a nearby city, police said.

Methamphetamine and a meth pipe were also allegedly found in the vehicle.

All three suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, theft and possession of stolen property. The driver and one of the passengers were also charged with narcotics possession.

The man seen grabbing a box from one of the homes was also arrested for outstanding warrants for his arrest, and was charged with violating his probation.

