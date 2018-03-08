School district considers land swap for teacher housing

Mountain View Whisman School District officials are considering a possible land swap with the city of Mountain View in order to build workforce housing for teachers and school staff.

School board members agreed in closed session on March 1 to direct district staff to explore swapping district-owned properties with the city, including the idea of trading portions or all of the 9.5 acres of district-owned land at Cooper Park -- located in the heart of the Waverly Park neighborhood. The move comes after intense opposition from nearby residents, who oppose higher-density housing development in Waverly Park and the loss of open space.

School board members have warmed up to the idea of building teacher housing in recent years, calling it an important step to retain staff amid the staggering cost of local housing. Surveys conducted by the district found that many teachers -- more than two-thirds -- are spending more than 30 percent of their paychecks on rent or mortgage payments, with just under 17 percent spending more than half of their take-home pay on housing. Twenty-two percent of respondents say they commute more than 46 minutes to work.

The district paid $42,500 to the firm DCG Strategies Inc. to research workforce housing options, exploring all of the scenarios in which the school district could finance housing units on 11 district-owned sites. The feasibility study ultimately concluded that Cooper Park, which is the the former Whisman Elementary School site, would be the best option.

But a large contingent of parents and residents in the Waverly Park neighborhood have come out in force against the idea of using the northern portion of Cooper Park for housing, decrying the loss of open space and claiming it would cause overcrowding, traffic problems and be "inconsistent" with the surrounding single-family residential neighborhood.

Resident Richard Voytek, speaking as a member of a group called Save Cooper Park, said that residents are overwhelmingly supportive of efforts to attract and retain quality teachers, but the idea of building three-story townhouses on open space -- as the feasibility study suggests -- would not be a welcome change for the neighborhood. He said the group now has "hundreds" of supporters, and lawn signs are cropping up in the Waverly Park area opposing the idea of developing the park.

Another resident, Anna Silverman, said that building workforce housing amounts to taking away public property that belongs to the community, and that adding more residential development would exacerbate already terrible traffic in the area. Amid the higher-density development going up along El Camino Real, she said the city simply doesn't have enough room for "another high rise" in the middle of Cooper Park.

"How much more can this little city take?" she asked board members.

Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told the Voice in a statement Tuesday that after reviewing all of the options, it's clear that a teacher housing project at Cooper or Whisman would be fraught with difficult trade-offs, and that there may be better options if the district works with the city.

"Building teacher housing on either Whisman or Eunice Avenue would be a Pyrrhic victory and ignores that this is a community issue," Rudolph said. "The trustees recognize that we need to work with city staff to address teacher housing and preserve green space in our city."

District officials wasted no time after the board's decision and began meeting with city staffers the next morning, although they declined to say which specific city-owned properties may be considered for a potential land swap. It's still too early in the process to release that information, said district spokeswoman Shelly Hausman.

In a statement to the Voice on Wednesday, Mountain View City Manager Dan Rich said that city and district staff are in the early stages of exploring a variety of ideas to meet the "mutual goal" of preserving open space and providing affordable housing to teachers and others.

"There is no specific proposal on the table at this time but we look forward to an ongoing dialogue with the district and will seek direction from the City Council if or when there is something more concrete to discuss," Rich said.