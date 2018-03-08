News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 8, 2018, 1:51 pm

Council rejects restrictions on RV campers

City tolerance toward homeless put to test amid growing complaints

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

As more and more people are living out of vehicles, the response from many Peninsula cities has been the same: Go somewhere else.

In Los Altos, just parking a motorhome for a half-hour in the evening can lead to a citation. Palo Alto and Sunnyvale both previously tried to outlaw living out of vehicles, until a federal court ruled that such restrictions were unconstitutional. Instead, those cities have been ramping up restrictions on street parking, arguably as a means to the same end.

In Mountain View, city officials have taken pains to handle the problem differently, and at no small cost. Over the last couple years, the city has devoted more than $1 million and thousands of staff hours to homeless programs, rehousing initiatives and basic services such as portable toilets, showers and waste disposal for people living out of their vehicles. Given the direction to be compassionate, city police have reportedly turned a blind eye to some parking violations.

Some say these policies have been rolling out the welcome mat for more to come. At any rate, the number of inhabited vehicles in Mountain View has ballooned. A professional survey conducted in June 2016 counted 126 lived-in vehicles, mostly RVs. Last December, when the Mountain View police department performed its own count, the number of inhabited vehicles was tallied at just under 300.

On Tuesday night, March 6, Mountain View's tolerant stance toward the roadside RV encampments was put to the test. Despite increasing complaints of trash and crime problems, the City Council voted 6-1, with Councilman John McAlister opposed, to essentially hold the line. In doing so, the council majority declined to support stricter enforcement measures that might have driven hundreds of homeless people out of town. But city leaders indicated that the status quo was becoming unsustainable, and they signaled that harsher measures would need to eventually come once they could establish some kind of safe space for the RV dwellers to go.

"Until we create an alternative for the bulk of people living in vehicles, we really aren't solving the problem," said Mayor Lenny Siegel. "If we make these programs work, then I believe that other cities will follow.

"It's better than trying to move the problem along," he said.

The meeting was a five-hour slog that waded into the many thorny issues surrounding people living out of their vehicles. Present at the meeting was a large turnout of housing advocates who emphatically urged city leaders not to "criminalize poverty." Their concerns were counterbalanced by dozens of letters and hundreds of past complaints from residents who have lost patience with having the homeless problem parked outside their front door.

The controversy of the night was focused on a menu of options presented by city staff to ramp up parking and towing enforcement. Among these ideas, staff proposed prohibiting vehicles from parking on city streets if they were over a certain size or during certain times of the day. Alternatively, city officials also proposed creating some kind of permit system, in which people living out of vehicles would have to register with the city.

The enforcement proposals were not fully fledged. City staffers said they wanted to get a sense for the political support on the council before they studied how these programs could work, logistically as well as legally.

Echoing the concerns of many frustrated residents, council members Lisa Matichak and Margaret Abe-Koga both spoke in support of stricter measures to control the RV encampments. Matichak described accompanying police officers as they made the rounds to visit the city's vehicle camps. While some deserved sympathy, her main takeaway was that many people were living on the street by choice, she said.

"I don't feel like the situation has improved. While some people have been helped, more people keep coming to town," Matichak said. "We absolutely should do what we can for the folks who need help, but there's other folks who are taking advantage of the situation."

But a series of votes on studying these ramped-up enforcement measures came up short. In a 3-4 vote -- with Siegel and council members Pat Showalter, Ken Rosenberg and Chris Clark opposed -- the council shot down a motion by Abe-Koga to study restricting parking for large vehicles and creating a permitting system. Another split vote failed to pass a proposal to study new restrictions on RVs near city parks and streets with visibility concerns, such as Shoreline Boulevard.

"This wouldn't do anything to solve homelessness in Mountain View. It just moves it," said Councilman Ken Rosenberg. "This seems to be an effort to make it seem like we're doing something when we're not."

The winning vote for the night was to maintain the status quo for just a little longer. City officials are putting forward new initiatives to aid the homeless, and they need a little more time to show results, said Councilman Chris Clark. In a 6-1 vote, the council agreed to keep enforcement largely the same with one significant modification: Clark requested giving the police discretion on when to tow vehicles. Previously, city officials said vehicles would typically be towed only after five citations or for serious safety concerns, according to city officials. Clark said the local police had demonstrated excellent judgment on this.

McAlister voted against the proposal, saying he wanted to see some restrictions near city parks and more funding for law enforcement.

Spending $230,000 for various short-term measures to aid the homeless proved less controversial on the council. The measures include new funding for a "rapid rehousing" program, as well as for free showers and waste dumping for RV-dwellers and the cleanup costs for any biohazard spills.

For leaky vehicles that cause health hazards, the city will put forward $30,000 to pay for the towing costs, in effect subsidizing tow yards for agreeing to take RVs and trailers. Some tow companies in the Bay Area reportedly are declining to take large campers and trailers because they are dilapidated and cost too much to move. Only one tow company will still take custody of large motorhomes in Los Angeles, a city dealing with its own homeless crisis.

One promising sign for city leaders was a new nonprofit that will soon provide "safe parking lots" for people living in vehicles to stay. The group, calling itself Lots of Love, was started by several local churches who proposed the idea in 2015. Speaking for the group, Pastor Brian Leong of the Lord's Grace Christian Church in Mountain View said that starting the nonprofit took much longer than expected, but he urged the city to give it a little more time.

"We've always been a caring and compassionate city," he said. "If you cut RVs out of the city we won't be able to get off the ground to see if safe parking can help the problem."

Yet it was not immediately clear how many vehicles the new nonprofit would be able to immediately take off the streets. Leong said the group still needed to hire a director, and then members would look to start a pilot program that would run for at least three months.

The council agreed to contribute $55,000 to help fund the new nonprofit through mid-2019.

Yet, even as the council majority pushed for a compassionate approach to the homeless problem, members hinted that their patience could soon reach its limits.

"Our community has been more than willing to be tolerant with this so long as there was a plan and we would eventually return things to where they were," Clark said. "When we have an alternative available we should move forward (with stricter enforcement), but I'm struggling with what to do in the interim."

Comments

Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
10 hours ago

Once again, the Mountain View city council feels free to ignore the quality of life of the local citizens to serve a political agenda. Even when other local governments chose (rightly) to serve their residents first, Mountain View bucks the tend.

Thanks, City Council. I really enjoy paying thousands of dollars in taxes so that you can use them to support people who use city services without paying for them and divert them away from the residents. I especially enjoy it when you have the gall to ask for even more money to pay for even more services for those have chosen to park here and avail themselves of your largesse (using taxpayer money, of course).

Maybe the city council should figure out just who it is they are supposed to be working for. I didn't move here just to provide a cash cow so that these misguided social justice warriors can make themselves out to be so "caring" of the community. If they want to use my money in such an irresponsible manner, maybe they can each adopt an RV family to share their homes and park in their driveways. At least then I would think they were practicing what they preach. Until then, they should be better stewards of taxpayer money.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Dan Waylonis
a resident of Jackson Park
10 hours ago
Dan Waylonis is a registered user.

The data showing the increase of RV campers seems to indicate that what MV is doing isn't working, so I'm surprised that the council decided that status quo was the right thing to do.

If someone is unable to afford housing in a particular area, the logical thing to do would be to find an area where they can afford housing. For the RV campers, it's clear that MV and the SF Bay Area is not affordable.

I would urge the council and MVPD to cite, tow, and otherwise discourage RV camping on streets where it is not permitted, as Los Altos has done.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by eric
a resident of another community
10 hours ago

I frankly think that MV's policy is closer to the right place than Palo Alto's-- BUT, someday a cyclist is going to die because of an RV taking up the bike lane on Shoreline. Rosenberg and some of his ilk just cant be SLIGHTLY pragmatic and put some nominal controls on this activity. And there will inevitably be a traffic fatality as a result.

There are places where this RV parking is absolutely fine. There are others where it is a simple traffic hazard. And if you were to sit down with Rosenberg, he'd say to you. "why do you hate the homeless so much?". I dont, Ken. The world is shades of grey. Modest, pragmatic restrictions are a reasonable compromise and in the end are better for everyone.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by sad
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago

I agree completely with psr. I am saddened by the direction of MV. I have loved this city for more than a two decades, and increasingly it's becoming unlivable. We, the citizens, need to get involved and begin electing representatives that actually represent their constituents. I doubt there are many residents of Mountain View that actually like seeing old beat down RVs line the streets. Ah, to look out your window and see a beautiful row of RVs. It's no wonder there is a mass exodus of people leaving CA and in particular the Bay Area. I have heard that the State and Local government want us to leave - so the folks from other areas and countries can move in.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Lenny Siegel
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago
Lenny Siegel is a registered user.

@eric

The Council did authorize additional restrictions where parked RVs pose a traffic hazard. If our traffic department can't figure out a way to re-stripe the bike lanes on Shoreline to improve safety, it is likely that they will post signs limiting vehicle size.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Member
a resident of Monta Loma
9 hours ago

@lenny Siegel: this is absolutely ridiculous. The council needs to take action now. So you will impose Parking restrictions on Shoreline and just drive the RVs to other parts and residential neighborhoods in Mt. View? With the ‘dont enforce’ policy what are residents to do. You accept this blight on our city? I will be voting against ALL of you in future elections and will encourage others to do the same. This is totally unacceptable, RVs need to go. Most of them are obviously totally run down old RVs, which tells me they aren’t citizens of Mt. View trying to make it by, they are squatters in a city that they figured out won’t do anything. They will continue to multiply. If ONE crime against the residents of Mt View happens from these types, the blood is on YOUR hands. Vote them all out!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Kevin
a resident of Rengstorff Park
9 hours ago

Mountain View's Median house price went up to 2.2 million per year. They are not worried about current old time residents. They know that the cash cow will keep'em coming. This problem with homelessness is the worst I have ever seen. Anywhere. Tents are going up on the freeway, and behind peoples 2.2 million dollar homes. Something needs to be done. Status quo is not cutting it. Double standards don't work. Problem for Liberal Council is that if they do whats right for Mt/ View they they will alienate their voting pool. The Rv dwellers are the liberal voting pool.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by The Seat of Wisdom
a resident of Cuernavaca
9 hours ago
The Seat of Wisdom is a registered user.

City Council has their collective heads stored in a dark place.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Vote the Council Out
a resident of Sylvan Park
9 hours ago

Time to start voting out the Council Members along with the School Board Members. We ain't gonna take it no more. There's no more point to even making a comment or argument here.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Lars Stevens
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

The obvious solution to this problem is to build enough houses for everyone here. Build public housing on municipal land, market-rate housing elsewhere. You won't see people on the streets when there are enough beds for everyone. This is purely a symptom of the housing crisis.

Presumably, the NIMBYs commenting on this article just want to criminalize poverty and sweep our problems under the rug by punishing those most vulnerable. No surprise the NIMBY members of Council just want to hurt people.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by vonlost
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

RV residents are no less citizens than the rest of us. I applaud the Council’s action. Those of us better off can stand a bit of inconvenience and discomfort. We have a regular RVer near us who causes no problem whatsover.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

Proposal:

Identify the houses in MV that have signs on their lawns and windows saying "Refugees welcome here." Pair each one of these households with an economic refugee RV dweller. RV gets to park on their property, use their bathroom, and plug into their power outlets.

Beyond all the virtue signalling on display, this would be a chance to show some actual virtue.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Jay Ess
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

I do not understand why this great community does not create a campground for these people. They are not a hazard they just cant pay the high rent here. A campground out at Moffat would seem to be a good solution.Hot showers and a laundry could solve a lot of problems of mess on the streets. I am sure a small fee for services would help every body.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Uhg!
a resident of St. Francis Acres
8 hours ago

@ NO MOUNTAIN VIEW City Council (except Mr. McAlister)-> WTF are you doing to my home town? This is ALL your fault. It's like watching a train wreck in slow motion. You make bad decisions and they snowball onto us. I've been her for 50 years, and I have never seen such a disregard of the resident's quality of life. Look what you have done, this is quite a pickle you have created. SHAME ON YOU! The only reason I am still here is that my mother is still alive, has a house here and doesn't want to leave (she doesn't drive). Almost all of my family has moved out of this mess. You push us out so that people from other countries move in. Who are these people that can afford to buy a home or even rent here? If I had the mental fortitude I would run for city council, but I don't need the drama.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by AConcernedBiker
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

@Lenny Siegel

You say:
"If our traffic department can't figure out a way to re-stripe the bike lanes on Shoreline to improve safety, it is likely that they will post signs limiting vehicle size."

So, your options are, "Move them today and look at restriping" vs. "Keep people in danger".

So, every night, you are going to sleep, realizing that your decision is putting bicyclists in danger. You could have voted to move RVs out of the bike lanes, and you have chosen not to. This is your call on endagering the lives of children and other adult bikers.

Just keep that in mind. And when someone is killed, remember this, and try to explain to yourself why you had the option and did nothing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Bea
a resident of Cuesta Park
7 hours ago

What if the RVs start parking in the neighborhoods south of El Camino? Would council change its stance?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Seriously?
a resident of Waverly Park
7 hours ago

It is an environmental and public health crisis in the making. Despite the expensive attempts to mitigate the issue, with 300 RVs how many of them have been intentionally dumping or inadvertently leaking raw sewage? That untreated waste ends up in the Bay harming the vegetation and animal life. If it stays on our streets, it can be particularly bad for certain populations like children, elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

No one is indifferent to homelessness, but some common sense is needed here.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Tim
a resident of Bailey Park
7 hours ago

I personally think that this is a good thing. If we remove the people living in their cars, then we'd be forcing our problem on another area. But if the Lots of Love program works, and it will, it will be great for the homeless people of Mountain View and might help the homeless people in other places too. Not only that, but the people who benefit from this could spread Lots of Love to another area and help homeless people there. If we don't think about that, then we could be moving around homeless people until they have nowhere to go. I think that this is worth taxpayer money.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by dont go away mad
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago
dont go away mad is a registered user.

With every RV comes 2 passenger vehicles. It’s just too crowed here. Today on mercy street I watched my neighbor try to back out her driveway. (Near shoreline) The problem was she couldn’t see on coming traffic due to an RV blocking her view. The RV was brand new and it was worth easy $50,000. So why buy a house when you can buy a $50,000 RV pay $600 a month payments and live in a nice neighborhood that has free sewage removal? Am I the only one that thinks this is crazy? Something has to change and it begins with replacing city council members who want to give away our tax dollars.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Rodger
a resident of Sylvan Park
7 hours ago

This situation is going to get worse and lead to blight and crime. The City streets are not for housing, they are for parking cars and temporary parking of larger vehicles not over night parking. Consider Menlo Park’s ordinance which no overnight parking even for cars, would be good for Mountain View.
For now the campers should be told that they will have to find housing or go to shelters.
Let’s start by contacting the occupants of each camper and determine the employement status, how long they have been living on the city streets in campers, etc so we can start making a end plan. No more money should be wasted on propping up the use of our streets as untaxed unapproved housing. Money spent on real homeless housing should be where the money goes.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by dont go away mad
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago
dont go away mad is a registered user.

If someone where a MV resident and lost their housing due to high cost of rent, I would say “sure let’s help them” But when you open the door to people who never lived here, you will be taken advantage of. I say we check their ID and if they are from other parts of the country we tell them to keep moving. House guest are like fish. After 3 days they start to smell

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Mark
a resident of Shoreline West
6 hours ago

These RV'ers and their supporters APPARENTLY believe that if you WANT to live somewhere, then you CAN live there ... wow ... maybe it's just my generation, but I was raised that if you CAN'T AFFORD to live somewhere, then you CAN'T live there ... and @ The Seat of Wisdom = I completely concur that our clueless, self-involved City Council members are wearing their sphincter muscles as necklaces ...

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by mvresident2003
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago
mvresident2003 is a registered user.

it's all fine to post here but if you're really seriously upset about this ridiculous and outrageous decision by City Council then PLEASE go to the next meeting and make your voices REALLY REALLY heard! These boards are a great way to get an idea of how people feel about issues but only by showing up and actually getting in front of these council members can we really make a difference.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Kathleen
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago
Kathleen is a registered user.

Cancel Facebooks rental agreement and move RV dwellers into those attractive new buildings on San Antonio. The RV’s can be stored in the parking garage out of sight. Maybe the tech companies should foot the bill as well as the City Council. Didn’t they start this whole thing?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Lars Stevens
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago

mvresident2003, you should heed your own advice. How many times have you gotten up at a council meeting and made a public comment, rather than pseudonymously sniping about our most vulnerable?

These boards are only a good way of getting a sense of how certain busybodies in our community feel about things. You are not representative.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by mvresident2003
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago
mvresident2003 is a registered user.

Oh Mr. Stevens, believe me, I and quite a few others will be. This is the figurative straw, people have had enough. This is not a discussion about "our most vulnerable", it's about the health and safety of our community.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Here Comes Berkeley!
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

Mayor Siegel joked he wanted to make Mountain View the Berkeley of the South Bay. Well, it's happening. Take a drive up to Berkeley and you will see the future this council sees for Mountain View. They gave away one million gallons of water a day to East Palo Alto, 23 Million dollars to LA school district with no strings attached, and now the green light for every RV in the Bay Area to park in Mountain View and we'll provide more services to them than the folks paying property taxes. What does it take to start a recall ballot measure?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Juan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
5 hours ago
Juan is a registered user.

All the city council needs to do is enforce the existing laws, RVs are parked at Rengstorff Park for weeks at a time and the police refuse to do anything. If a law abiding resident of Mountain View parks their car for 72 hours on a public street it will be towed, but RVs get a free pass, why? Why are the laws enforced in some neighborhoods but Cristanto street is the wild west? Why doesn't the city council post their addresses and allow RVs to dwell outside their homes, dump sewage on their streets, sell drugs on their sidewalks?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Lars Stevens
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

mvresident2003, does that mean the answer was "zero?" Let's just say, I'll believe it when I see it. Had you been at the meeting, you'd have seen just how much of our community wants to support these vulnerable people, and just how out of touch with Mountain View you and other busybodies on this board are

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by protect-the-kids
a resident of Monta Loma
3 hours ago

I was at the meeting Tuesday night and felt that the City Council members were swayed too much by those speaking at the podium who want to save the world.

One man told of an RV parked in his next-door-neighbor's property. He thinks about 7 people are living in it, including children and dogs. He's afraid to let his children play in his own yard, and he's afraid to leave his home overnight--say for a family vacation--because he doesn't think his house is safe from prying eyes and too much information about his family's comings and goings.

Parents in southern California this week are accused of child abuse for housing their children in a shack. Why is Mountain View not shielding children from a similar abuse situation with no water, no heating, and no plumbing? Is it because they're poor that they get away with so much?!

This situation is only going to get worse, especially when warmer weather comes. Instead of 300 or 400 homeless, there could easily be 1,000 or more.

Not only is there a bike-lane problem with RVs helping themselves to the lanes, but think about the parents of kids who are playing sports at say Eagle Park and can't find parking along the street because the RVs have taken it.

I hope council members are reading these comments and the multitude of issues presented. The housing rules need to be put in place NOW.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

@Mark

"maybe it's just my generation, but I was raised that if you CAN'T AFFORD to live somewhere, then you CAN'T live there"

Oh please. You guys massively overhauled property tax laws when California started getting expensive to live in so you could stick around.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Just disgusting
a resident of Rex Manor
3 hours ago

This is truly disgusting. I am so outraged. I have never been so appalled by our city council! Since when is it at all rational to allow 300+ people to camp on public streets for as long as they like? How many is too many? 1000? 2000? We could be there pretty quickly once word gets out. And over $1M spent on homeless initiatives? That's not free money. It could have been spent on so many other things serving so many more people, our grossly under-funded schools for one.

I was sympathetic initially, but I am done. These campers are turning this city into a disgrace and taking advantage of us all. More than half of them didn't even live in Mountain View before becoming "homeless". And yes, I've seen the fancy RV parked on Shoreline. And the police recently arrested four RV dwellers for drugs, one right next to a popular Ballet school with lots of children who hang around before and after class.

This isn't sympathy and kindness. This is misguided, runaway egos from a handful of people trying to make themselves feel good but only at someone else's expense, at the expense of residents who deserve a safe, clean city to live in.

Build more housing (also more affordable) yes, but in the meantime get people off the streets!

"In a 3-4 vote -- with Siegel and council members Pat Showalter, Ken Rosenberg and Chris Clark opposed". I will be voting all four of you out next time. I am convinced you do not care about Mountain View or the people who live here - those who ACTUALLY live here, not those who decide to camp on the street. I'm done with you and your crazy ideas on managing this once great city. I'm regretting I even decided to live in Mountain View, City of Suckers.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Lars Stevens
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

@Just disgusting, feel free to leave at your earliest convenience if you "regret moving here in the first place." Nothing's stopping you.

What do you mean by "actually live here?" Vehicle dwellers live here just the same as you and have exactly the same rights you have. They're just here trying to live their lives, go to work, and raise a family in a country that casts aside anyone who doesn't have enough money.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Mary
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

I feel compassion for anyone who has to live in an RV and I don’t think the people who do have a choice. I’ve been open to allowing it but I do feel it is at the point now of creating a dangerous situation both for residents and the RV dwellers themselves. I’m not sure it is really doing a kindness to anyone to enable RV dwelling on a city street with no services.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by CA Native
a resident of Sylvan Park
2 hours ago
CA Native is a registered user.

Let me get this straight. I own property in Mountain View, pay taxes, etc. But if my water and electricity are cut off, I'm forced out of my house because it's "unlivable"; so sorry, no help from the city.
BUT if I buy a run down RV and park it outside my neighbor's house, dump my sewage down the storm drain, get my water in buckets at night from my neighbor's hose, and put a whole bunch of blankets on my bed, then the city will come out and take my sewage, garbage, and transport me some place for a hot shower and give me meals???
Any fifth grader would look at you like you just grew a third arm out of your forehead!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by mike
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

My neighbor was once told by the city that he could not put up a sun cover for his car, citing an obscure rule regarding residences. I myself received a letter from the city to trim some ivy that was covering a few inches of the sidewalk.
Why are tax paying residents teated so differently than non-taxpayers?
I do have a solution: I think the city should suspend all city taxes that residents must pay, until the city figures out a way to treat us all equally and fairly. Also, every council member should publish their home resident address, while inviting rv er's to live on their property.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Megs
a resident of Shoreline West
2 hours ago

@ Lenny Segel you might as well move to Berkeley now since you will be voted out soon.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Pete
a resident of Cuernavaca
2 hours ago

@YIMBY
What generation are you referring to? Anyone over 30 that has worked hard and bought a home long after prop 13? What are you ... 15 years old?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Lars Stevens
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

Holy cow there are a lot of angry old people in this comments section. Guess what, folks, it really is terrible being homeless. That's why none of you are living in RVs and instead sitting in your houses complaining about how great vehicle dwellers have it.

Pete, your response just doesn't make sense. Try harder to be more clear in the future.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Pete
a resident of Cuernavaca
1 hour ago

@ Lars
You assume a lot. Just because citizens that rent/ own homes in our city don’t like vagrants that aren’t paying any property tax doesn’t mean we are old or angry. We are disappointed in our city council and are tired!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Lars Stevens
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

Wow, so paying property taxes is what makes someone worthy? These are impoverished people being forced to live on the street. Get some perspective.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Seriously?
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago

Hey Lars, you know what's terrible?

The fact that when fecal matter dries, it becomes airborne and potentially releases viruses like rotavirus. If you happen to be a child and inhale that virus, you can get very sick and die.

Did you also know that in San Diego last year they had a Hepatitis A epidemic of 584 cases resulting in 400 hospitalizations and 20 deaths. Hepatitis A can be spread through contact with fecally contaminated environments.
To combat and contain the outbreak San Diego actually had to start washing their streets with bleach.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Well
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

I am just glad I raised my kids before this started happening. I took them to all the park playgrounds in Mountain View, Palo Alto, and Sunnyvale including Eagle Park many times. When you play on the playgrounds for a few hours the kids usually have to use the bathroom. I am not sure I want my kids using these bathrooms that all these homeless people are using.

If I was a Mountain View parent of a young child I would like my city to think of their welfare too.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Lars Stevens
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

I didn't realize eliminating homelessness was what Matichak, Abe-Koga, and McAlister were proposing. Oh, wait, no, they were just looking to criminalize poverty.

Those are both excellent arguments for why the city should provide free waste disposal and cleanup: it can become a public health issue. Next, it should look to provide supportive housing for all of these homeless individuals. Criminalizing poverty does not do anything to fix these problems. Do you really believe that our homeless population wants to go without a home?

Nevermind, it's much easier for everyone here to get angry at poor people and pretend this isn't a symptom of a greater problem.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by dont go away mad
a resident of Old Mountain View
38 minutes ago
dont go away mad is a registered user.

So Lars, which motorhome are you posting from?

Email Town Square Moderator      


