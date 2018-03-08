Assemblyman to host education town hall Saturday

Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, will be hosting an education town hall that will cover state funding for K-12 education as well as early childhood education this Saturday in Los Altos.

The meeting will feature panelists, including fiscal and policy analysts Sara Cortez and Kenneth Kapphahn with the state Legislative Analyst's Office.

There was "particular interest" in the the town hall on education, which was requested by members of the 24th Assembly District, which Berman represents, according to his press secretary Kaitlin Curry. Berman's predecessor, Rich Gordon, hosted town halls on education annually, and they were "very popular," she said.

The town hall is scheduled for Saturday, March 10, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the multipurpose room at Hillview Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave. Participants can RSVP online here. There will be no cost to attend and free parking will be available on-site. Light refreshments will be provided at no charge to attendees.

Anyone with questions about the event can call Berman's district office at 650-691-2121.