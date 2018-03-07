News

Wednesday: City hosting roundtable to address freedom of speech

 

A roundtable will take place in Mountain View Wednesday evening and will be moderated by county leaders, educators and publishers in order to tackle the topic of freedom of speech in our modern-day culture.

Mountain View's Human Relations Commission is hosting the "Free Speech: How far is too far?" roundtable as a part of the city's Civility Roundtable series to start civil dialogue, city officials said.

The event, which will run from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts located at 500 Castro St., is open to anyone who lives or works in the city of Mountain View.

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors president Joe Simitian, panelists from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the Santa Clara University Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, the Mountain View Voice and a campus free-speech advocate will preside over the conversation.

The roundtable will "engage participants about how societal norms of free speech and civil discourse may change in different forms and arenas from print, broadcast and social media to use in politics, public forums and academic institutions," city officials said.

Constituents or workers can participate through real-time opinion polling as well as a Q&A session with the panelists.

The Civility Roundtables began in 2012 as a part of an effort to engage residents in a courteous manner on subjects such as corporate responsibility, affordable housing, traffic and parking and police relations, which have all been topics of roundtables in the past.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by The Seat of Wisdom
a resident of Cuernavaca
7 hours ago
Free speech in California is limited to progressive lefties and Democrats.

Posted by @Cuernavaca
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

Oh really? You're just upset because no one believes your "Obama was born in Kenya" garbage.

