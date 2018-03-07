News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 7, 2018, 1:58 pm

Brown, Becerra vow to fight federal government lawsuit

 

Gov. Jerry Brown and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra vowed Wednesday to defend the state against a U.S. government lawsuit that claims three state laws protecting undocumented immigrants are unconstitutional.

Brown called the lawsuit filed in federal court in Sacramento Tuesday "a political stunt" and accused the administration of President Donald Trump of "basically going to war against the state of California."

Brown and Becerra at a news conference in Sacramento said the three challenged laws are "fully constitutional."

The 10th amendment of the U.S. Constitution "provides California with the right to decline to participate in civil immigration enforcement," Becerra said.

The two top officials and the state of California are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed by Justice Department lawyers on behalf of the United States.

They spoke shortly after Sessions addressed law enforcement officers at a separate meeting of the California Peace Officers Association in Sacramento.

Sessions called the California laws "irrational, unfair and unconstitutional."

He told officers at the meeting, "California is using every power it has, and some it doesn't, to frustrate federal law enforcement. So you can be sure I'm going to use every power I have to stop them."

The lawsuit alleges the three laws enacted last year are "a deliberate effort by California to obstruct the United States' enforcement of federal immigration law."

One of the measures, entitled the California Values Act, bars local officials from informing federal officials about immigrants' release dates from jail except in serious criminal cases.

It requires a court warrant before an immigrant can be transferred from local to federal custody and bars local law enforcement officers from asking about individuals' immigration status during routine interactions.

Brown said when signing it in October that the law doesn't interfere with the work of federal immigration agencies, but merely "prohibits the commandeering of local officials to do the work of immigration agents."

The other two laws restrict private employers' cooperation with immigration officials and require inspections and reviews of immigrant detention facilities in the state.

The lawsuit contends that the U.S. Constitution and laws enacted by Congress give the federal government the "preeminent authority to regulate immigration matters" and that the Constitution does not allow a state to interfere with those powers.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by juan olive
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago

I don't get it? There are "BAD" folks that want to do bad things. Here illegally and they want them to stay?
I don't get it?

Don't doubt this will not be allowed to be shown.

Typical

Posted by immigrant
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

I agree with Sessions in that the California laws are "irrational, unfair and unconstitutional." If a State has the right to protect the law, what justifies that Brown and Becerra are challenging federal laws and protecting illegal immigrants? Why do we need immigration laws for? let all the world come here illegally and demand to be protected against federal laws, and to have free lawyers to defend them. Mr. Becerra and Brown, do you want to file my papers, defend me, and get US citizenship for me for free? I am spending a lot of money in lawyers because I came legally, what do I even need to apply for citizenship if I can get it illegally according with the laws that Mr. Becerra and Brown defend? I don't get it!

Posted by Speechless
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

According to Brown and Becerra, they should immediately remove Customs Service at SFO and LAX. Why do they need it??? Just let everyone in and California tax payer will support them... Brown and Becerra, are you planning to bankrupt California as soon as possible??? What is your plan and how do you support all these undocumented pulling from every corner of the Earth?? Do you have the budget to support them? Are you going to raise more tax on us??? Show your financial balance sheet. Please don't cut the budget of K-12 and UC system. Please don't increase UC tuition. Please don't increase sales tax! This is an insult for the people who enter US legally and follow the law to apply for Green Card and Citizen.

Posted by Huh?
a resident of North Bayshore
4 hours ago

Why is this state/national issue in the hyper-local Mountain View Voice anyway?

