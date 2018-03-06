News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 6, 2018, 1:49 pm

Supervisor proposes banning gun shows at county fairgrounds

 

A Santa Clara County supervisor announced Friday that he is proposing the county ban gun shows as a response to numerous instances of gun violence across the United States.

Ken Yeager, the former president of the board of supervisors, said many of his constituents are alarmed by billboards advertising local gun shows.

The Santa Clara County Fairgrounds currently hosts two gun shows a year. The most recent show generated $6,000 in profit for the county, according to Yeager's office.

Yeager referenced the recent mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. to describe the negative impact of gun violence.

He said Santa Clara County came close to its own tragedy in 2001, when a 19-year-old De Anza College student was arrested for creating an elaborate mass-bombing plot in Cupertino.

Yeager will present his proposal during a board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday in San Jose.

He said his proposal does not infringe on gun owners' right to legally possess firearms.

"Allowing firearms to be sold at the Fairgrounds is contrary to one of the County's main missions: promoting the health and well-being of our residents," Yeager said in a statement.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by A Talking Cat
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago
A Talking Cat is a registered user.

Makes sense. Community perception matters.

3 people like this
Posted by bob1066
a resident of Gemello
9 hours ago
bob1066 is a registered user.

Good idea!

2 people like this
Posted by Rational approach
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

The courts upheld Alameda county's efforts to do the same.

8 people like this
Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

Virtue signaling. Those who want guns will buy them at one of the many other establishments that sell them. Or buy them on the black market. This is only for the supe to earn virtue signaling points.

Just ask the drug dealers with AR-15s and rifles in their RVs on Mountain View streets.

7 people like this
Posted by LiberalGuns
a resident of Rex Manor
8 hours ago

Back around 1998, Santa Clara, San Francisco and Alameda all imposed a ban on gun shows. They all got sued before the ban took effect and all of these bans were struck down by the courts. These pointless bans waste millions in tax payer dollars and accomplish nothing but glorifying politicians for "trying" to "do something". It never seems to matter that all of these proposed gun laws accomplish nothing that benefits the public.

Gun shows are the safest places you can be because everyone knows there are always armed police at the door and wandering around the show. All state and federal laws apply 100% inside all gun shows anywhere in the USA. There is no such thing as a "gun show loophole".

When it comes to firearms, no laws targeted against the ordinary law-abiding gun-owners has ever saved any lives or prevented any violent crimes.

And the ONE GOOD LAW (1968 GCA) that directly targets the known criminals is rarely enforced. According to the Obama Admin, millions of people get prevented from buying guns every year because they "failed" the background check. Any prohibited person trying to buy a gun is committing another new felony (state and fed felony) and should be arrested and prosecuted and sent to prison for 5-15 years.

However, during the Obama years, only a couple dozen of these felons were even arrested and only about 10 were prosecuted.

Here in California the laws against known felons possessing a gun are very rarely enforced unless there is some additional crime the criminal is being charged with. Also, when a person in California fails the background check, the FBI never notifies the local police to go arrest the guy.

Local cops in California don't enforce the law either. When cops find a felon with a gun, they confiscate the gun and try to find some other charge to arrest him for, but if they can't, they just let the guy go.

A gun show ban has been proven unconstitutional several times in the past and will again.

Not that anyone cares about the facts.

7 people like this
Posted by LiberalGuns
a resident of Rex Manor
8 hours ago

@A Talking Cat said:

"Makes sense. Community perception matters."

I suggest you read the US Constitution and the "Federalist Papers".
The whole point of the Constitution was to PREVENT "community perception" and surges of emotions dictate the laws.

In the past "Community perception" was the consistent excuse used to justify a nearly endless series of laws all across the USA that imposed discriminatory laws and strip law-abiding citizens their natural rights. "Community perception" was the excuse for all the "Jim-Crow" laws, all the anti-homosexuality laws, and countless others.

The politicians exploit "Community perception" to impose all sorts of destructive laws to gain more power for themselves by making criminals out of ordinary peaceful citizens.

If these laws made any factual sense, then they would not need to exploit every tragedy and rush to add more and more restrictive laws that only burden innocent people and never could have prevented the tragedy that is being exploited.

The 1968 GCA that made it a felony for known felons to even try to posses a gun is the law we should all demand to be fully enforced because we already know for a fact that these convicted felons cannot be trusted to live in our society in a peaceful and lawful manner.

Not that anyone cares about the facts.

Like this comment
Posted by @GunNut
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

You know, if you actually cared about something other than your guns, you would know why a lot of people are upset at types like you.

Not that anyone should expect you to get that point.

11 people like this
Posted by @LiberalGuns
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago
@LiberalGuns is a registered user.

Can you name a single law passed in the last 10 years that makes it more difficult to acquire guns? Just trying to get our facts straight. :)

2 people like this
Posted by swissik
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

LiberalGuns, you are so right on. The anti gun folks are purely led by emotions. Facts absolutely don't matter to them. Your civilized comments are much appreciated.

2 people like this
Posted by @GunNut2
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

So the "anti-gun folks" are purely led by emotions? It seems to me (along with many other people) that the gun nuts are purely led by emotions when any kind of common-sense gun law is being proposed -- as in, you characters go into immature meltdown mode...

Like this comment
Posted by NotAnut
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Why is it that every "discussion" on this topic leads to rude behavior, usually coming from the left? Are people really so insensitive that they don't realize that the term "common-sense gun laws" comes off as disagreeing implies a lack of common sense? I don't think I need to point out who is coming off as rude and emotional in this thread, but that's sort of the norm in CA.

Like this comment
Posted by @NotAnut
a resident of Blossom Valley
41 minutes ago

Probably because your hobby ends up killing people. Generally, people get kind of emotional about that. Perhaps y'all can save some lives and keep your toys locked up at a gun range.

