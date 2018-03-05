News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 5, 2018, 8:18 am

Resident displaced in 2-alarm fire Sunday

 

A two-alarm fire displaced one person Sunday afternoon at a multi-unit residential complex in Mountain View, fire officials said.

Someone called 911 at 12:34 p.m. to report black smoke coming from the complex in the 500 block of West Middlefield Road near Moffett Boulevard.

The first firefighters to arrive saw smoke emanating from the top of the front door of a first floor unit.

Fire officials called for a second alarm and evacuated the residents from all surrounding units. Firefighters entered the smoky residence and put out a kitchen fire.

The property management of the building is helping the displaced resident with alternate housing, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Bay City News Service

