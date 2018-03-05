Parents shocked, upset over removal of four principals

School communities throughout the Mountain View Whisman School District are demanding answers after a surprise move by school board members last week to remove four school principals from their posts.

In an email sent Friday, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told parents that the board approved "several administrative changes" effective June 30, including the removal of Landels Elementary School Principal Steve Chesley, Theuerkauf Elementary Principal Ryan Santiago, Mistral Elementary Principal Marcela Simoes de Carvalho and Graham Middle School Principal Kim Thompson, all of whom were "offered another position in the district."

District officials have declined to comment on why the decision was made, citing confidentiality surrounding personnel issues.

Since the announcement, parents have rallied together and launched petitions to reinstate both Thompson and Chesley, and say the school communities have a right to know why the district office and the school board are seeking to vacate key administrators from nearly half of the district's nine schools in one fell swoop.

Graham parent Alan Wessel, whose online petition to retain Thompson as principal has already received more than 700 signatures, said Thompson made strides to turn the Graham in the wonderful, high-achieving school it is today. Thompson has worked "tirelessly" to support all community members, particularly the underprivileged children enrolled in the school.

"As a parent, I'm devastated, because I can't imagine Graham without Kim Thompson," Wessel told the Voice. "And I can't understand how this kind of a decision could be made without consultation of the Graham community."

Graham PTA president Hafsa Mirza said she and other parents were "shocked" by the news, and that Thompson has been engaged administrator who has been deeply involved in PTA and English Language Advisory Committee (ELAC) meetings during her tenure. Parents are uneasy to see her leave, she said, particularly when the district is poised to adopt a new eight-period schedule next year.

"This is something where the district owes parents an explanation," Mirza said. "Whatever their decision is based on, I think it's very important that we are given background on why this is happening so suddenly, with all the changes coming."

The Friday announcement states that Heidi Galassi, assistant principal at Graham, has been reassigned as the new principal of Landels Elementary, and that Santiago has been reassigned as the new assistant principal at the school. That leaves only Assistant Principal Vern Taylor, who was appointed to the position last October.

As a result, Graham's entire leadership staff will have had hardly any tenure at the school when the big schedule shift launches in August.

A second petition was launched to reinstate Chesley, which has garnered close to 300 signatures as of Monday morning. Landels parent and PTA member Claire Blake emailed trustees saying she was "shocked and saddened" by the announcement to remove Chesley as principal, and that parents have been asking her for some kind of explanation.

"All of them were saddened and angry at this news," she said. "The lack of transparency around these changes is not only disappointing, but unfair to our community. The fact that the Landels community was not able to express any opinion on this is upsetting and not acceptable."

Parents are planning to host an open forum on Wednesday, March 7, for the Landels Community, which is being billed as an opportunity to discuss the leadership changes and ways to take action. The event is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Madera Lounge in Building B located at 455 W. Evelyn Ave.

Board members Jose Gutierrez and Tamara Wilson did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and board members Ellen Wheeler and Greg Coladonato declined to comment, deferring to board president Laura Blakely.

Blakely emailed the Voice to say her ability to respond is limited by the Brown Act and confidentiality protections for personnel.

In a response to Wessel's petition, board president Laura Blakely said in an email that she understands the frustration and that the board's decision was "very tough." But she said the board has to refrain from disclosing any details about the decision out of respect for the principals involved.

The district is constantly reviewing performance, evaluations, survey results and student "outcomes" to decide whether to release or reassign school administrators, Blakely said, and those factors were used to make the decision the remove four principals last week.

"Over the past year and a half, the District has weighed these and other considerations and ultimately arrived at a very difficult decision," Blakely said in an email. "You can be assured that the District remains committed to improving educational outcomes for all students."

The administrative shuffle comes after a churn of staffing changes in recent years, which has led to new leadership at every single school in the district within the last five years. After June 30, the longest serving principal will be Terri Lambert, who has led Castro Elementary since the 2013-14 school year.

Galassi rose through the district's ranks from a math coach to being named assistant principal at Graham last year, only for district officials to tap her as the new Landels principal. Galassi was among the staffers who struggled to implement the district's middle school math program Teach To One, which was scrapped partway through the 2016-17 school year after vocal parent opposition.