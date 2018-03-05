News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 5, 2018, 1:56 pm

Parents shocked, upset over removal of four principals

Mountain View Whisman community reacts with petitions, protests

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

School communities throughout the Mountain View Whisman School District are demanding answers after a surprise move by school board members last week to remove four school principals from their posts.

In an email sent Friday, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told parents that the board approved "several administrative changes" effective June 30, including the removal of Landels Elementary School Principal Steve Chesley, Theuerkauf Elementary Principal Ryan Santiago, Mistral Elementary Principal Marcela Simoes de Carvalho and Graham Middle School Principal Kim Thompson, all of whom were "offered another position in the district."

District officials have declined to comment on why the decision was made, citing confidentiality surrounding personnel issues.

Since the announcement, parents have rallied together and launched petitions to reinstate both Thompson and Chesley, and say the school communities have a right to know why the district office and the school board are seeking to vacate key administrators from nearly half of the district's nine schools in one fell swoop.

Graham parent Alan Wessel, whose online petition to retain Thompson as principal has already received more than 700 signatures, said Thompson made strides to turn the Graham in the wonderful, high-achieving school it is today. Thompson has worked "tirelessly" to support all community members, particularly the underprivileged children enrolled in the school.

"As a parent, I'm devastated, because I can't imagine Graham without Kim Thompson," Wessel told the Voice. "And I can't understand how this kind of a decision could be made without consultation of the Graham community."

Graham PTA president Hafsa Mirza said she and other parents were "shocked" by the news, and that Thompson has been engaged administrator who has been deeply involved in PTA and English Language Advisory Committee (ELAC) meetings during her tenure. Parents are uneasy to see her leave, she said, particularly when the district is poised to adopt a new eight-period schedule next year.

"This is something where the district owes parents an explanation," Mirza said. "Whatever their decision is based on, I think it's very important that we are given background on why this is happening so suddenly, with all the changes coming."

The Friday announcement states that Heidi Galassi, assistant principal at Graham, has been reassigned as the new principal of Landels Elementary, and that Santiago has been reassigned as the new assistant principal at the school. That leaves only Assistant Principal Vern Taylor, who was appointed to the position last October.

As a result, Graham's entire leadership staff will have had hardly any tenure at the school when the big schedule shift launches in August.

A second petition was launched to reinstate Chesley, which has garnered close to 300 signatures as of Monday morning. Landels parent and PTA member Claire Blake emailed trustees saying she was "shocked and saddened" by the announcement to remove Chesley as principal, and that parents have been asking her for some kind of explanation.

"All of them were saddened and angry at this news," she said. "The lack of transparency around these changes is not only disappointing, but unfair to our community. The fact that the Landels community was not able to express any opinion on this is upsetting and not acceptable."

Parents are planning to host an open forum on Wednesday, March 7, for the Landels Community, which is being billed as an opportunity to discuss the leadership changes and ways to take action. The event is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Madera Lounge in Building B located at 455 W. Evelyn Ave.

Board members Jose Gutierrez and Tamara Wilson did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and board members Ellen Wheeler and Greg Coladonato declined to comment, deferring to board president Laura Blakely.

Blakely emailed the Voice to say her ability to respond is limited by the Brown Act and confidentiality protections for personnel.

In a response to Wessel's petition, board president Laura Blakely said in an email that she understands the frustration and that the board's decision was "very tough." But she said the board has to refrain from disclosing any details about the decision out of respect for the principals involved.

The district is constantly reviewing performance, evaluations, survey results and student "outcomes" to decide whether to release or reassign school administrators, Blakely said, and those factors were used to make the decision the remove four principals last week.

"Over the past year and a half, the District has weighed these and other considerations and ultimately arrived at a very difficult decision," Blakely said in an email. "You can be assured that the District remains committed to improving educational outcomes for all students."

The administrative shuffle comes after a churn of staffing changes in recent years, which has led to new leadership at every single school in the district within the last five years. After June 30, the longest serving principal will be Terri Lambert, who has led Castro Elementary since the 2013-14 school year.

Galassi rose through the district's ranks from a math coach to being named assistant principal at Graham last year, only for district officials to tap her as the new Landels principal. Galassi was among the staffers who struggled to implement the district's middle school math program Teach To One, which was scrapped partway through the 2016-17 school year after vocal parent opposition.

Comments

Posted by Dismayed parent
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
9 hours ago

Besides the shock of losing these well-liked administrators, I'm equally bothered by the manner and tone in which it was communicated. Did the district administration not anticipate, or just not consider, about how parents would feel about this? Either way I think it's terrible PR and leaves many involved parents feeling very uncomfortable about how the district is being run.

Posted by Fire Rudolph; remove the board
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago

Superintendent Rudolph has done enough damage to our community. He needs to be fired before he does more harm.

The Board no longer represents our community. They have supported Rudolph on TTO, the home school ISP and now this.

They need to go!

Posted by Seriously?
a resident of Waverly Park
9 hours ago

I think the only upside to these events is that more parents and the community are finally waking up to the way the school board and superintendent are running things... badly.

When they claim they prioritize teacher retention yet at every turn fail to respect these same people, they are completely disingenuous.

Posted by Figures
a resident of Slater
9 hours ago

I noticed Huff and Bubb weren't touched. Shocker. Not.

Posted by @Figures
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
9 hours ago

I can assure you that Huff & Bubb parents are shocked and dismayed on this news.

Posted by Non-Parent
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

Why not shocked that Huff and Bubb were not touched? Because they are considered the "rich" schools in the best part of Mtn View and the school doesn't want to upset those parents for fear one of them will have strong political connections and board members might lose their seats in the next election?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Mountain Lion
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

Maybe Ayinde gets these stupid ideas from his $57K per year "professional coach" that we pay for:

Web Link

Posted by Nice Try
a resident of Cuernavaca
8 hours ago

@Figures

Bubb and Huff kids flow to Graham. Let's not be manufacturing false premises.

Posted by Seriously?
a resident of Waverly Park
8 hours ago

@figures
Half the schools had no admin changes... What exactly does that say about those schools? Nothing.

I'm sure you're the same person complaining that your neighborhood has to deal with the district office, Stevenson, and the preschool. Try living by the hospital, the YMCA, and 100 medical offices. We'll gladly trade you.

Posted by Claire @Landels
a resident of Whisman Station
7 hours ago

If we can not have transparency over why these people have been removed, surely they can tell us how this is better for our schools? Graham is left with no experienced leaders. Landels has a great principal who the community love and respect. He is making great stride with new programs like RTI and new testing. How is starting over with a new principal better for us? We want answers!

Posted by Rhazel
a resident of North Whisman
7 hours ago

Let’s try to stay focused on the problem at hand. This is about our children. I’m hoping there’s a way for Steve Chesley to stay as principal of Landels because his positive leadership inspires achievement, respect, and kindness in the students. Why waste resources, money and time fixing something that’s not broken?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Landels Parent
a resident of Slater
7 hours ago

The response I received from one of the Trustees was that “The best way [they could] show respect for Steve Chesley (and all of our employees) is to not talk about this in public.”, which to me seems to echo the lack of transparency espoused by Washington today.

It’s the wrong answer. The best way to show respect is to remember that transparency does not need to take the form of details about why each administrator was released. The board and the superintendent need to demonstrate how these actions will benefit our children and our community. These are the details we absolutely should be discussing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Graham parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
7 hours ago

@ Landels parent, I agree with you entirely. I also received the form response from Laura Blakely assuring me that the board has the best interests of our children in mind. Without more details, and with this board's history, I don't believe her. How are these actions serving our children? Mine are devastated.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by mom
a resident of Whisman Station
6 hours ago

It's funny how the MV Voice email headline reads, "Parents shocked over removal of principles". Who wouldn't be shocked principles being removed from the schools???

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by bdwyer
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

This reminds me of the horrible decision to let the incredible Theater teacher go - Rob Seitelman - for no reason at all - after kids and fellow teachers and parents - many many of us - had a special meeting to try to save his job - needless to say - they all went into a back room after tearful heartbreaking stories of how much he changed kids lives and saved some of them from not believing in themselves! they came out and said - sorry - we all voted NO with absolutely NO explanation! It was devastating for so many of the kids - and the parents - and fellow teacher and past school board - etc! THEY MUST EXPLAIN --- "citing confidentiality surrounding personnel issues" is not okay for the community! If these principals have personal issues that effect their ability to lead - then I hope they tell us or at least say - I agree with their decision and we can all move on. very frustrating!

Posted by Fiction
a resident of another community
6 hours ago

If employees receive consistent feedback on "performance issues" they are not surprised when they are "released".

If there were significant performance issues by an administrator in a school, surely that would be transparent to more than 6 "leaders" who made these decisions.

Without referencing specific employees/performance related inquiries, then surely the school district can generally answer if they can terminate administrators predominantly or solely based on students test scores "outcome"? What if scores didn't decline but remained same?

If a decision is "very tough" it's surprising how short the meeting. Usually if something is tough, you aren't laughing/joking as you leave the meeting, so soon after firing folks (cue online video).

Refraining from sharing additional details is not "out of respect" for administrators.

So "very tough" to be honest to the community, transparent...and so "very tough" to help invest in those administrators that have spent most of their adult working lives to help children, parents, families in the Mountain View community.

Bravo to everyone organizing, galvanizing reinstatement support!

Posted by Parent Posse
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

A groups of parents, a posse of sorts, has gathered some information from across the schools to get answers to the questions that are coming up. We surveyed past and present employees from all over the district. Please help us in pushing for documents and responses.

1. Why didn't Ms. Blakley or the Board also admit that the current Stevenson (PACT) principal was offered the job of principal of Graham, but apparently turned it down? Were you ever going to tell the community of the Board’s apparent approval and intention to remove or reassign not 4 but 5 of the 9 principals that currently lead the schools Ms. Blakley? I imagine not after the last three days, but please tell us what your plans are for PACT. Like the DI Program, PACT appears to be on the hit list as well.

2. Superintendent Rudolph cannot, by law, evaluate principals. He does not hold the required administrative credential. He only holds the equivalent of a single-subject authorization to teach Social Studies in California in middle school and high school. This is by far the easiest credential to obtain. He holds no expertise in educating second language learners. He also has no elementary teaching experience. Why has the Board kept this a secret Ms. Blakley? So who does evaluate principals?

3. It turns out Carmen Ghysels is the one evaluating principals under her new corporatese title too long to type here. But Carmen Ghysels only took over the job on 1 November 2017. Did you make this clear in your statement Board President Blakley? How does Ghysels evaluate principals in less than four months before removing them? How can any one of the principals possibly respond to such bogus evaluations mid-year? Why don’t you just take them all out now in handcuffs Ms. Blakley?

4. And now for the first clincher. Principals were never formally evaluated in the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years. There is therefore no way Board President Blakey can make the claim that their decision was made based on reviewing performance evaluations. The last two years of evaluations don't even exist! The 2017-2018 evaluation process that Ghysels just put in place hasn't even completed its cycle. Board President Blakley is making false statements. No wonder the other Board Members deferred to her to comment! BTW, has Ghysels been evaluated the past two years?

5. The claim that these firings were based on student outcome, or standardized test scores, is also false. If it were true a different set of school principals would be removed or reassigned beginning with the Castro principal who, as the article points out, is soon to hold the title of longest serving principal! But that won’t happen because the all-powerful Board Member Wheeler is assigned to the Castro Campus and protects it. Another candidate for being "dropped" based on test scores would be the Monta Loma Principal, but again since that principal is an ex-Board Member with a powerful former fellow Board Member (also Wheeler) still serving on the Board, we can probably not expect that to happen. Neither of course deserve sto be dropped, particularly based on the falsely claimed criteria that is being thrown around by the Board President. So, again, time to speak to the truth, Board President Blakley.

6. The claim that these firings were based on survey results is also false. The survey results in no way reflect the pattern of firings. Produce the results Ms. Blakley and show us if you think they do. While you are at it produce the results of the district leadership's survey of the superintendent which was far lower than any of the principals. In fact, it was rock bottom. That’s what Board President Blakley should be addressing.

7. For the financial watchdogs in the crowd, also being held from the community is that the district hired two consulting firms for the 2017-2018 school year to mentor 5 of the most junior principals in the district. That’s right, two consulting firms. They started late after the start of this academic year and haven't even finished mentoring three of principals that are being removed or re-assigned. Please tell us the dollar amount that was squandered on this folly Ms. Blakley and the logic behind it. Have you even bothered to ask for either consultants’ notes or reports? Produce them! While you are at it please tell us why the Board decided to not continue providing the Superintendent with $57,000 in paid coaching when the Board renewed his contract? Did we even get our money’s worth from the first two years? Clearly, he needs a lot more coaching than he’s been receiving if he is making staffing changes based on Ghysels’s recommendations! As if any one could even begin to forget or not know of the Ghysels drama a decade ago.

8. Board member Gutierrez and his part-time district employee spouse have also been involved in manipulation of gullible parents unaware of who to correctly turn to for help, bullying, financial conflicts of interest and gossiping. They have circumvented the authority of both principals of Mistral and Graham at which they have students whenever they think they feel something wrong based on the rock bottom experience and knowledge of education they possess. They have attempted to manipulate policies on attendance, tardies and delinquent notices to their own benefit while at the same claiming they know what's best for our schools. Isn't timely and regular attendance one of the most basic indicators of achieving academic success. When will the Board investigate these issues Ms. Blakley? There’s no rug to sweep them under.

9. Past Board President Gutierrez was also a strong proponent of the Superintendent’s TTO failure at Graham. He has been outspoken in public about the abilities of the Graham principal. He was convinced it would work with the right principal. What do you intend to do about this Ms. Blakley? What is the link between Board Member Gutierrez's self-styled expertise on math education? What is the link between TTO's failure and the Graham principal being removed? What are his qualifications? Is it payback by the Superintendent for the embarrassment the Graham principal caused him? Or is it payback by Board Member Gutierrez whose student attends Graham? Both?

10. On that note, why did the Superintendent direct moving three teachers from Mistral School, all of which were former teachers of Board Member Guiterrez's student, and then allow the parents upset at the move to let the Principal take all the heat and blame for it? Which is a far cry from what you have allowed Ms. Blakley. It sounds as if there are personal vendetta’s taking place. What are you going to do about it?

11. And what is the plan for the DI Program Board President Blakley? We know both you and the over-night expert on education (Board Member Gutierrez) travelled back east at the end of February to visit a school using the 50/50 model of instruction and run by a friend of the Superintendent. When does the plan come out? When will it be dictated to the community? And BTW, didn’t TTO have a link to the Superintendent’s past as well? Is that how he operates? A one size fits all, the community be damned?

12. Moving on to Landels, isn’t the real reason the principal is being removed is because the former principal, once again Ghsyels, has allowed his staff to circumvent him by appealing to her and thereby undermining his authority? Why is Ghysels allowed to interfere with the operation of Landels while at the same time evaluating the principal? That’s quite a toxic environment being created and a recipe for trouble. If the Superintendent is not willing to listen to the unique needs of Landels from the principal, why not just reassign Ghysels to Landels.

13. And now for the $1,000,000,000 question Board President Blakley. How can you in one breath cite confidentiality protections for personnel in removing these principals yet in another breath claim, based on our investigation above, that "the district is constantly reviewing performance, evaluations, survey results and student "outcomes" to decide whether to release or reassign school administrators, and those factors were used to make the decision the remove four principals last week"????? Have you not just falsely implied they have failed in all of the domains you stated, when in fact it’s the furthest thing from the truth?

Bottom Line: The school district is being walked and talked right into a lawsuit with the very damaging and false statement made by Board President Blakley above and by a Superintendent that has no idea of how to build a team. In the process they are destroying the lives of long-time valuable members of our schools community.

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

Thanks for the very long, long, rant, which probably contains some truths.

First - where in hell do you get the idea that there was no previous evaluation of Principals, or DO administrators until Nov 2017? Prior to Skelly coming on board the Quality Audit investigation made clear that systematic evaluations did not take place. I certainly know the Principal who left Stevenson told Coladonado and myself that he has not been formally evaluated on his first 3 years on the job.

Cite which part of Ed Code prevents a Superintendent from evaluating Principals.

I know a number of Principals have told me, when I was on the board, that they were starting to get formal evaluations of their work. Sir - you are either a damn liar - or an easy to rouse dupe of someone.

So, after that important misinformation - I could easily read the rest of your rant for what it is. In some places valid - maybe astute. And in many places what look like the rantings of a lunatic.

best,

Steven Nelson, retired MVWSD

PS And I agree about TTO diagnosis that you give.

Posted by Fed up
a resident of Rex Manor
3 hours ago

While we're remembering all the incompetence at the District Office, let's not forget the Voice stories from the past two weeks of the District's attempts to kill the ISP. The Board made a decision based on incomplete and incorrect information presented to them by Carmen Ghysels. This district likes to talk about the choices they offer families but it seems like they spend a lot of time trying to undermine the choice programs.

Posted by Answers
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago


I would like the answers to the Questions Parent Posse posted. Maybe the Voice can get answers to these questions...

Posted by Achievement gap
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

While I have no insider info, judging by just the latest events the district is trying to raise the scores by making middle class families attend their neighborhood schools no matter the ratings. While this is an honorable goal, the means are just not adequate. Killing choice programs is NOT the way to go. Make neighborhood schools more attractive to families instead of bullying them into attending struggling schools. And I say this as a parent whose child goes to a mediocre neighborhood school.

Posted by Graham Alum Family
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago

Just wanted to set the record straight that in the last ~11 years Huff has had leadership change at the Principal level 5 times that I can count. Craig Goldman ==> Rick Yee ==> Sharon Burns ==> Heidi Smith ==> Geoffrey Chang. Please stop pitting schools against each other - this is not about individual schools - we ALL contribute to the success of our students - it's the school board and Superintendent that disappoint and fail our students & our community.

Posted by Aboveboardboard
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

I want to know answers to @Parent Posse's questions/statements.
Laura Blakey, please answer to these statements by Parent Posse.
Mountain View Voice, please investigate and fomd the truth.

