Major delays following Caltrain fatality

A Caltrain fatally struck someone just south of a train station in San Francisco Monday morning, according to the transit agency.

Northbound train No. 313 hit the person around 7:50 a.m. just south of the 22nd Street station in San Francisco, Caltrain officials said.

No injuries were reported among the roughly 500 people aboard the train. The person struck was "trespassing" on the tracks, Caltrain officials said.

The fatality caused major delays for Peninsula commuters. The southbound lanes reopened for single-tracking at about 8:45 a.m. and the tracks opened in both directions as of shortly after 9 a.m.

The fatal collision was the second involving a Caltrain so far in 2018.