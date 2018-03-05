News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 5, 2018, 9:51 am

Major delays following Caltrain fatality

Person struck near San Francisco

A Caltrain fatally struck someone just south of a train station in San Francisco Monday morning, according to the transit agency.

Northbound train No. 313 hit the person around 7:50 a.m. just south of the 22nd Street station in San Francisco, Caltrain officials said.

No injuries were reported among the roughly 500 people aboard the train. The person struck was "trespassing" on the tracks, Caltrain officials said.

The fatality caused major delays for Peninsula commuters. The southbound lanes reopened for single-tracking at about 8:45 a.m. and the tracks opened in both directions as of shortly after 9 a.m.

The fatal collision was the second involving a Caltrain so far in 2018.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Palo Alto: Brown rice sushi restaurant replaces Homma's
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,779 views

Couples: Are You Lonely in Your Relationship?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 834 views

Recent Tariff Proposals are Bad Policy
By Steve Levy | 16 comments | 773 views

The Shape of (Hot) Water
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 535 views

Motherlode of Possibilities: A Posture Village in Silicon Valley
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 142 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here