News

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 4, 2018, 5:27 pm

$10K reward offered to find charter bus vandals

 

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individual or individuals who shot BB guns at buses traveling on South Bay and Peninsula highways earlier this year, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The vandalism occurred in January and possibly in February, CHP Sgt. Robert Nacke said. Some or all of the vandalism in January occurred in the South Bay on Interstate Highway 280.

The vandals shot at buses that take workers to technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Google. The buses are not marked so CHP officials do not believe tech workers are being targeted.

The highway patrol increased patrols late last month on Highway 280 after a bus window was smashed Jan. 29. CHP officials until now did not say how the window was smashed or how the damage to other tech buses was being done.

Before that, five other charter buses had their windows damaged as they were traveling on Highway 280 between state Highway 84 and state Highway 85 in January.

Some of the incidents occurred in the morning and others occurred in the evening as some of the buses were going north and others south along the stretch of highway, which spans San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

Storer San Francisco, a charter and commuter bus company, is offering the reward.

Nacke didn't know if Storer owns all of the damaged buses, but he said, Storer officials are offering the reward to try to stop the vandalism.

Nacke said the highway patrol is investigating at least seven cases of vandalism and may add more to the investigation.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

That is not what the police said. The police say the do think tech busses are being targeted, but not busses for specific tech companies.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Palo Alto: Brown rice sushi restaurant replaces Homma's
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,724 views

Couples: Are You Lonely in Your Relationship?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 747 views

Recent Tariff Proposals are Bad Policy
By Steve Levy | 14 comments | 687 views

The Shape of (Hot) Water
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 379 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here