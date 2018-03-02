News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 2, 2018, 12:18 pm

School board votes to drop four school principals

District office declines to provide details on administrative shake-up

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Last night, Mountain View Whisman School District board members unanimously voted to release and reassign several elementary and middle school principals, kicking off a major administrative shuffle three months before the end of the school year.

The decision, which passed 5-0 in a March 1 closed session meeting, included the "release and reassignment of three certificated administrators," according to board president Laura Blakely.

An email sent to parents on Friday morning, signed by Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph, said that the board approved a decision to drop Landels Elementary School Principal Steve Chesley, Theuerkauf Elementary Principal Ryan Santiago, Mistral Elementary Principal Marcela Simoes de Carvalho and Graham Middle School Principal Kim Thompson, all of whom have "been offered another position in the district." The decision is effective June 30.

"We are grateful for their service," Rudolph said in the statement. "Each of these educators have been valued members of our leadership team and their school communities."

District officials announced in the statement that Heidi Galassi, assistant principal at Graham, will be taking over Chesley’s post as the new head of Landels Elementary, and Santiago will take her place as assistant principal at Graham. The statement says that the district will conduct searches and "talk to school communities" in order to fill the remaining principal jobs.

"With your support, I am confident we can find new principals that will build on all that our schools have accomplished," Rudolph said in the message to parents.

District spokeswoman Shelly Hausman told the Voice that district administrators cannot comment on the reasons behind the decision to release so many principals at once, citing confidentiality surrounding personnel issues.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by MVWSD parent
a resident of North Whisman
9 hours ago

The statement from the District says Heidi Galassi will be the new principal at Landels Elementary, not at Theuerkauf. She and Mr. Santiago are not switching places. Please correct the article.

1 person likes this
Posted by Manfred
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
9 hours ago

From the email: "Additionally, Graham Assistant Principal Heidi Galassi has been appointed as the new Principal of Landels Elementary. Ryan Santiago will take the role of Assistant Principal at Graham Middle School."

7 people like this
Posted by Hopeful parent
a resident of Willowgate
9 hours ago

Some Spanish speaking parents at Graham are not a all happy to see the current principal leave.

23 people like this
Posted by Parent
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

I am a parent of both a Landels and Graham student. This is a complete shock as both of the principals are loved by students and parents alike. This is a very sad day.

28 people like this
Posted by Graham parent
a resident of Waverly Park
8 hours ago

Non-Spanish speaking parents are not happy either. Both the principal and assistant principal are fantastic and I’m shocked we’re goubg to lose both of them at once.

35 people like this
Posted by eric
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

Both Chesley and Thompson are really exceptional leaders and educators. What the heck is going on with MVWSD???

33 people like this
Posted by Parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

Incredibly sad to see Steve Chesley go. He has been nothing but supportive of my son who transitioned into Landels last year, and I believe a great role model for the students and faculty. All the parents I know are upset. What am I missing here?

42 people like this
Posted by 7th and 9th grade parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

I am dismayed about the news that 3 principles are being "released" at once. This is a lot of Superintendent directed leadership change in our schools. What is the rationale behind that? In particular, I wonder why dismissing Kim Thompson is a positive change with the upcoming big schedule changes?

Ms Thompson and Mr Chesley built Graham to be the great school it is now! We have experienced Ms Thompson for the last 4.5 years as a beloved, caring, approachable and effective principal of Graham Middle School. She has a keen eye for the student needs and has put into place wonderful programs at Graham!

Is this a punitive measure? Did our School Board drink the Superintendents cool aid? It's time for a change on the School Board! The next election is coming up in the fall.

19 people like this
Posted by "Drop" them?
a resident of Rex Manor
7 hours ago

The headline suggests that the principals are being let go for reasons of poor performance but is there any indication that this is the case?

In the past, when principals are reassigned, it can be because they are being given better jobs or positions where they are to focus on a specific goal. Geoff Change went to Huff, for instance, and I didn't get the sense that this was a punishment.

So, Mr. Forestieri, what's the story behind the headline?

4 people like this
Posted by GMS past parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

GMS is 9% higher in the academic achievement GAP for Math compared to the district average. (Smarter Balance/ 8th 2017 test, not achieving standard) And the District White-Hispanic academic achievement GAP is among the astonishing 'worst 20 in the entire nation' (Stanford data from a professor specializing in economic inequality in education)

The Teach To One math fiasco at GMS? Which school administrator was responsible for the implementation disaster? It might have been a poor program - but Thompson clearly failed as an academic administrator. Clearly - TWO MATH periods under her curriculum design also failed for almost a decade. Time for her to retire.

If Superintendent Rudolph worked with these Principals and found that they were not willing to take his leadership, and he had been discussing this for months with the Board (Closed Sessions "district employee/ reassignment/ release')?

Bold leadership move. I hope he knows what he is doing! But MVWSD had a history in the past of ADMINISTRATOR TENURE (not legally protected) being much, much longer than average MVWSD teacher tenure (legally protected).

29 people like this
Posted by Concerned district parent
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
7 hours ago

I suppose the "real story" will eventually work its way through the school communities, but it's amazing that the district makes this big announcement with no explanation. Why don't we know about the "other positions in the district" the principals have all been assigned to? With no explanation it seems like there's a bad story not being told.

32 people like this
Posted by Huff parent
a resident of Waverly Park
7 hours ago

Didn't the superintendent cost our district half a million dollar with his half-baked, new math program last year? Why is he still there, while Ms. Thompson, who was the ONLY administrator I've dealt with in the 12 years in this district, who actually cares about the students, is reassigned?

25 people like this
Posted by @GMS past parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
7 hours ago

"The Teach To One math fiasco at GMS? Which school administrator was responsible for the implementation disaster?"

TTO was the 500k program the Superintendent picked and imposed without proper process on our two middle schools. It took the parent community 4 month to kill the disastrous program. The school principles did their best to follow "bold leadership", but the program failed because it was not a suitable program to teach math in middle school. BTW: Ms Galassi was the administrator in charge of implementing and mentoring teachers for TTO and she is now principle of Landels. I worry about the Landels community after witnessing Ms Galassi's inappropriate performance at Tuesdays Town Hall meeting: Commenting questions in a flippant way, throwing index cards around on stage and her inability to coherently communicate do not boat well for a principal role.

22 people like this
Posted by Disgusted
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago

I've students at Mistral and Graham and this is the most outrageous and inconsiderate act against the school communities by the new and inexperienced Supe and Board. Both schools have the most caring, compassionate and professional principals you will ever meet and a far cry from what I've witnessed from the Supe or Board. On top of that, scores at both these schools improved last year!

The "real story" already starting to emerge is that the Board plans on gutting the Dual Immersion Program to a 50-50 model which means good luck on any student reaching academic fluency by 5th grade, be it those students learning Spanish or those learning English. When are parents going to be told of this plan???? Thankfully this won't affect my student, but heads up DI parents, it's time to head for the doors because something foul is being cooked up in the district office. It also fully explains why the Supe was so against allowing the DI parents to conduct recruitment tours this year. We've been lied to and manipulated all along.

On top of this we have had Board Member Gutierrez, with lots of free time on his hands, hanging around both campuses constantly targeting teachers to get rid of, slinging accusations of racism and segregation while stirring parents up behind the principals backs and usurping their control and message while he unethically sought preferential treatment for his kids and family. The rest of the Board should have him investigated and censured. But don't hold your breath for that.

After the TTO fiasco--100% owned by the Supe-- it should be clear that the opinions of the parents and the school communities don't count. Our beloved and extremely hardworking principals and teachers are, and will always be the scapegoat here. In return we will get district office robots for principals and it two more years the Supe will be gone. Wash, rinse, repeat. The Supe and his staff will never admit to their errors or utter lack of knowledge of our school communities (again, think TTO and the embarrassment brought down on the Supe and his staff), the poor performing teachers have tenure and can't be fired, and no one is about to blame the poor performing students and the lack of proper educational support they don't receive from their parents.

1 person likes this
Posted by GMS past parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

I am sorry that the assistant principal at Graham clearly participated in helping TTO fail. But in the end - Thompson was her direct boss (she was the "assistant" right?) If this administrator is 'loved by some, despised by others' then I guess we will see if she can succeed as an elementary school principal.

The community clearly stopped TTO from becoming a $500K failure. If you participated in that community action: high school kids have gained another example of how community action can change political nonsense. I think it will be good to wait and see how this works out, as others have suggested.

Like this comment
Posted by GMS past parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

The board plans on gutting the Dual Immersion program to a 50:50 program, what the heck @Disgusted?
For many years, the aim of the DI program at Castro was 50:50, half native Spanish speakers and half English proficient speakers. I have no idea why the Mistral Principal was included in this administrative action. We shall see.

I think any Trustee, including Gutierrez, should be snooping around campuses (not just his own family's but all). If more Trustees had been allowed to 'snoop around' GMS when TTO was stumbling [big stumble big Superintendent error] then the fiasco would have been detected and ended sooner.

3 administrators being moved around (and retired?) is sort of a big ho hum in the grand scheme of things educational. What if this resulted in an Uptick in good Teacher Retention?

29 people like this
Posted by Jane
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

We need the board to be responsible to the kids and remove the superintendent. Next we need to vote out the school board members. Then get rid of these crazy “innovative programs” with no legs and get back to education. What a mess this district is becoming.

31 people like this
Posted by @GMS past parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago

"The community clearly stopped TTO from becoming a $500K failure."

That is not actually true. The community stopped TTO after it had harmed kids math education. However, the district still payed out around a total of 400K after re-negotiating the cost with the supplier and covering legal cost incurred by the negligence of the Superintendent.

I wish we, the parent community, could have made the Superintendent pay for the cost of his negligence. However, the Board shielded him. The $ came out of the district and therefore from our kids rather then from him.

Indeed, let's vote current Board members out of office. Two of the 5 finish their term this fall.

33 people like this
Posted by Alan Wessel
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

Kim Thompson is an incredibly caring and competent administrator who changed Graham from an underperforming uncaring place to a wonderful high-achieving school.

She's worked tirelessly to support all members of the community with a special emphasis on underserved/underprivileged children.

Without a seasoned administrator on hand to guide the implementation of the new schedule this is likely to turn into an even worse disaster than the "Teach to One/TTO" fiasco we went through last year.

As one of the community organisers who worked hard to kill TTO, I can tell you that Kim did everything she could to make the best of a terrible situation created entirely by the district.

We cannot afford to lose Kim Thompson now. Let's show the MVWSD School board that she has the full support of our community and should immediately be reinstated!

Please sign my petition here: Web Link

Thanks!
Alan

12 people like this
Posted by @GMS past parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

You are confusing the 50:50 ratio of students with the 50:50 model of language instruction. The DI program at Castro and Mistral has always been a 90:10 model of language instruction.

13 people like this
Posted by @GMS past parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

Also, yes, Board Members should definitely be making inquiries. Undermining principals by circumventing their leadership and authority, and essentially taking on a management role, however, is not part of their mandate. Their is also a conflict of interest when a Board Member's family member receives financial gain at the same time. A censure is in order.

21 people like this
Posted by Claire @Landels
a resident of Whisman Station
5 hours ago

We want our Principal reinstated! Landels community is saddened and angry about this decision. Our voices were not heard, and the secrecy behind it is unfair. We demand action and answers. These are amazing, committed administrators who we need in our district.

18 people like this
Posted by Good Bye Ayinde
a resident of Castro City
5 hours ago

Make no mistake about it, folks! This is a demotion through and through!

1. Theuerkauf Elementary Principal Ryan Santiago - he had to go. After the fiasco at that school, e.g., alleged sexual assault among teaching staff and ridiculous teacher turn-over, someone had to take the fall. Here’s the thing, the district office knew darn well about what was happening at Theuerkauf and never did anything about it until the proverbial poop hit the fan. Santiago should’ve never been a principal to begin with. I also think Ayinde should bare responsibility for alllowing Theuerkauf to deteriorate the way it did.

2. Mistral Elementary Principal Marcela de Caballo - she had to go. She has a history of incompetence in the school district. This isn’t her first stint as an adminstrator. The Dual Immersion School is also suffering from high teacher turnover, e.g., not enough credentialed teachers and parents pulling their children out of the program. Here’s the thing, the district office knew darn well about what was happening at Mistral and never did anything about it until now. Caballo should’ve never been a principal to begin with. I also think Ayinde should bare responsibility for alllowing Mistral to deteriorate the way it did.

3. Graham Principal Kim Thompson - I agree with Wessel. She’s taking the hit for Ayinde’s blunder.

4. Landels Principal Steve Chesley - Never heard of him.

In conclusion: Ayinde will make these moves and the trustees will probably think he’s doing something positive, but all along it’s just musical chairs to cover up for his incompetence. I agree with others in this thread, trustees need to rid the district of Ayinde, he hasn’t lived up to the hype.

22 people like this
Posted by Concerned Citizen
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

These long-standing well-respected administrators DID NOT HAVE A CHANCE. I hope the parents are in an uproar and question what feedback was provided to these administrators in relation to performance. Obviously there is no care about the longevity of these leaders caring for this community. Please understand that if a new leader does not invest in the current leadership, they would turn on your children in the same callous, thoughtless manner.

While it sounds nice that some of the administrators have jobs, what they are saying is that they CAN NO LONGER WORK AS ADMINISTRATORS in Mountain View, for NO REASON. Yeah, they can go back and be teachers but I hope the parents really take time to ask pressing questions here because this is a real travesty.

These administrators are now FORCED TO LEAVE THE DISTRICT, and they may lose a lot of their years of service, possibly even pension or security of reverting back to being a teacher. They are royally messed up here.

I hope that the parents fight for the rights of these administrators as much as these administrators fought for your kids. These administrators cannot say anything on their own behalf as they need new jobs. Total travesty.

25 people like this
Posted by Last straw! Good bye Board
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

1. Ayinde pushes through TTO with disastrous results

2. Ayinde tells the board there is no support for the Independent Study / home schooling program

3. I wonder what lies Ayinde told the board to get them to vote for Kim Thompson and Steve Chesley to be removed? ( I do not know the others, but know that these two are exceptional principals.)

I say it's time to VOTE THEM OUT! Ellen Wheeler and Greg Coladonato are up in 2018, the others in 2020

30 people like this
Posted by Concerned Landels mom
a resident of Slater
4 hours ago

I am a proud Landels parent and I want to go the record saying that Steve Chesley has been a breath of fresh air at our school—every school event, Steve is there—every PTA meeting, Steve is there and contributing—got a question or a concern, he’s patient and spends time answering it. Steve has helped transform the Landels community and I for one demand a reason for this decision.

To the board and the superintendent, your decision coupled with the lack of transparency is reprehensible. You owe our community some answers...

16 people like this
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
4 hours ago
Christopher Chiang is a registered user.

I don't assume to know why, and I hope it's for reasons that supports each of these professionals. Ms. Thompson has given more to MVWSD than any professional should be expected to, and I hope these changes bring her talents to a larger audience.

I will share that any change in principals should first be done as a private conversation between that leader and his/her school (staff, parents, and students when age appropriate). It's after a leader has had a chance to bid farewell on their own terms to his/her school community, should it be then brought to the wider public. I hope this is what happened here.

3 people like this
Posted by Conspiracy theorist
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

The district is long known to shuffle people around to “solve” any problem.
One more fact: a principal being loved by parents doesn’t always mean he or she is loved by teachers. Many teachers were unhappy with Santiago and Marcela Simoes (hence the ridiculous rates of teacher turnover, as noted above). Sexual assault happened off campus and only one teacher (the assailant) was involved, the victims were neither kids nor adults from the district.
I think we will see Chesley or Thompson as a new principal at Theuerkauf (as strong administrators are known to be assigned to not so great schools), and Mistral will just shrivel and die without proper leadership and support from the district.
We shall see.

11 people like this
Posted by District Insider
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

@Conspiracy theorist

I wish you were correct, but Thompson and Chesley are being forced out.

2 people like this
Posted by Bring in Russian "educators"
a resident of Sylvan Park
3 hours ago
Bring in Russian "educators" is a registered user.

If the new principals all have Russian last names, pardon me if I get suscipious. Trump would pardon me.

6 people like this
Posted by Reader
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago

The question here is what does “release and reassign” mean” How does “dripped” and offered a different position go in the same sentence?

Kim Thompson and Steve Chesley are outstanding administrators, both former long-time teachers in the district, and both are first-rate human beings. This article as written is wildly provocative and incomplete and leaves the readers no choice but to speculate what the hell is going on. Unfortunately that’s typical for MVWSD. I think the district office messed up and they owe their constituents (whose tax dollars pay their salaries) an immediate explanation or clarification of what’s going on.

Like this comment
Posted by Reader
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago

*Dropped*

Like this comment
Posted by Conspiracy theorist
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

@district insider: why?!!!!
Also, what’s the deal with Santiago and Simoes de Carvalho? Is it teacher turnover?

11 people like this
Posted by Mistral Teacher
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

Thank you to those that have been polite and respectful.

Some of you, like @Conspiracy theorist, people just can't control your mouths or manners.

The Mistral principal announced today that she had decided to leave. She is close to her retirement and at the top of the salary scale and has a young son she wants to spend time with and look after in his last years of school. Who would blame any parent? Both teachers and principals get a little tired of being pushed around by parents who don't work and with a zillion opinions about how best to serve their precious little children. Oh that's right, it's never the parents fault from the people here casting all the blame.

BTW the reason for the high turn over of teachers has been extensively covered in this paper. If you really want to blame some one though, you can start with the superintendent and the school board.

@Good Bye Ayinde

I'll just assume you are one of the teachers that refused to work with our team and who was moved and then quit when you couldn't have things your way.

16 people like this
Posted by incoming graham parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

I went to the 5th grade orientation a month ago and was super impressed with the 3 person leadership team at Graham, including Kim Thompson. It sounds like other Graham parents also have appreciated her. How on Earth can she be reassigned after all she has done to turn Graham around? I will put my kids in a private school immediately if it turns out Rudolph and the board are playing a political game at the expense of my kids....and so will many other parents in our community. Ayinde, you need to provide a better explanation than your short email announcement today.

4 people like this
Posted by Conspiracy theorist
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

@mistral parent : I heard Ms Marcela is going back to teaching, not retiring, is it true?!

9 people like this
Posted by Voter
a resident of Sylvan Park
2 hours ago

The Landels community deserves an explanation and more respect! First, a well-respected Principal is reassigned without explanation. Then Landels is told who the next Principal will be. All other schools are being allowed input on the hiring of their next leader. Have we gone from a Board that challenged every move a Superintendent made to a rubber stamp Board?

15 people like this
Posted by District Insider
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

Someone asked why the Kim Thompson and Steve Chesley were being forced out.

Ayinde is arrogant, vain, power hungry and unable to tolerate anyone who might in any way challenge him. To get along with him you have to kowtow to him. Thompson and Chesley were strong leaders who refused to kiss his ring.

And the board. He schmuses them like nobody's business.

I see it all too often around the district office.

5 people like this
Posted by Reinstate
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

Parents, please fight for your administrators rights. Please help them get reinstated. They can't do anything as they need new jobs in small industry. This is Silicon Valley, full of strength and innovation. Don't accept this.

Translation of article:

"release" = fired
"Drop" = fired
"Reassigned" means demoted. If an administrator did not get reassigned to another administration role, they have to leave district if they want to work in management. Most got raw deal.

They will probably lose many years service. All those years investing in kids, communities, for minimal salaries, and they are thanked by getting fired and potentially losing years service. That's some kind of special "thanks" they referred to in the article.

1 person likes this
Posted by Former teacher
a resident of Rex Manor
2 hours ago

@Conspiracy Theorist : The district office has known about the sexual harasser teacher for years. Multiple females at the district office/ other schools were warned about this teacher but not those who had daily contact with him. Santiago knew it was happening and did nothing to protect his staff.
What the DO is not telling parents, is that this teacher was working his way up to kids. Grooming behavior was obvious. Think part of this change up is that this teacher is coming back, because legally he can, and a new principle will be a fresh start for everyone.

4 people like this
Posted by Former MV resident
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

My kid went to Landels (Chesley) and Huff (Chang).

I echo many Landels parent in praising Chesley. He is an amazing principal who worked tirelessly.

I am guessing his dismissal is due to lower "Great Schools" rating, which potentially impacts real estates price (not that housing price in MV is at all affected by it), and thus property tax money that the district ultimately cares about.

I hope he will be given a principal post at a school district that would treat him with a respect that he richly deserves.

2 people like this
Posted by Conspiracy theorist
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

Thank you to everyone who answered my questions, that was a productive discussion.
I don’t quite agree about the grooming behavior but I haven’t observed the situation too closely.
What is sad is that if he tries to come back, the school community is too weak to fight it :(

2 people like this
Posted by Mistral parent
a resident of Rex Manor
25 minutes ago

Can anyone shed light on WHEN these changes are being implemented? Are the principals being dropped right now, mid-year? Somehow I would think it would be much less disruptive to the school and students to change after year's end. If they are doing this now, I would like to have a better understanding from the district about their decision making. Whether or not we agree with this decision, we deserve an explanation for the further disruptions to our school... administration, construction, teacher changes and losses. More than anything, parents at Mistral want a sense of normalcy on campus.

