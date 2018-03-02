School board votes to drop four school principals

Last night, Mountain View Whisman School District board members unanimously voted to release and reassign several elementary and middle school principals, kicking off a major administrative shuffle three months before the end of the school year.

The decision, which passed 5-0 in a March 1 closed session meeting, included the "release and reassignment of three certificated administrators," according to board president Laura Blakely.

An email sent to parents on Friday morning, signed by Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph, said that the board approved a decision to drop Landels Elementary School Principal Steve Chesley, Theuerkauf Elementary Principal Ryan Santiago, Mistral Elementary Principal Marcela Simoes de Carvalho and Graham Middle School Principal Kim Thompson, all of whom have "been offered another position in the district." The decision is effective June 30.

"We are grateful for their service," Rudolph said in the statement. "Each of these educators have been valued members of our leadership team and their school communities."

District officials announced in the statement that Heidi Galassi, assistant principal at Graham, will be taking over Chesley’s post as the new head of Landels Elementary, and Santiago will take her place as assistant principal at Graham. The statement says that the district will conduct searches and "talk to school communities" in order to fill the remaining principal jobs.

"With your support, I am confident we can find new principals that will build on all that our schools have accomplished," Rudolph said in the message to parents.

District spokeswoman Shelly Hausman told the Voice that district administrators cannot comment on the reasons behind the decision to release so many principals at once, citing confidentiality surrounding personnel issues.