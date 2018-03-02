News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 2, 2018, 9:23 am

Facebook reportedly expanding in Mountain View

City officials approached about loosening restrictions on corporate meal perks

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Facebook is apparently planning to significantly expand its presence in Mountain View by taking over a large new office complex at the San Antonio Shopping Center, according to city officials.

The social media giant is reportedly planning to sublease all of a new 312,000-square-foot office building that's part of the development firm Merlone Geier's Phase II expansion at the San Antonio Shopping Center. About 2,000 employees could work in the office building, according to past development plans.

The space, which is still being completed, was originally planned for LinkedIn, but the company backed out after it gained various buildings near the Sunnyvale border in a property swap with Google. In November, the workspace company WeWork announced it would take over the lease through its enterprise division, which provides turnkey offices for corporate clients. The Silicon Valley Business Journal first reported last week that Facebook was looking to sublease the building.

The deal between Facebook and WeWork reportedly remains tentative. Neither company would comment about it to the Voice.

Mountain View Mayor Lenny Siegel said he learned about the Facebook deal upon meeting with consultants involved in the project. The consultants included former City Councilman Mike Kasperzak and South Bay lobbyist Ed McGovern.

"My impression is that the entirety of the office space would go to Facebook," Siegel said, describing the discussion.

Much of the initial talks on Facebook's expansion focused on one big issue -- food. Specifically, Siegel said the representatives wanted to test the waters on loosening the city's restrictions on free meals for tech workers.

This restriction originates in late 2014, when the Mountain View City Council was laying out special conditions on Merlone Geier's Phase II development as the plans were up for approval. As a last-minute condition on the project, the council stipulated that any future office tenant be prohibited from providing free daily meals to employees, or subsidizing more than half the price at any in-house cafeteria.

This rule was meant to protect local restaurants, and it came on the heels of growing concern that small businesses couldn't compete with the free perks being offered to tech workers at high-profile companies, especially Google.

"We saw what happened in North Bayshore and what it did to the small businesses, and we didn't want that to happen here," recalled Councilman John McAlister. "If you're taking up a major part of the property but giving people no reason to come to the businesses, that's not good for the sustainability of the area."

McAlister said he also spoke with a representative involved in the Facebook deal about loosening the meal rules. He said he does not support the idea.

Those involved in the Facebook-WeWork deal said they would propose some kind of modified condition on the food restrictions, Siegel said. The consultants indicated that the office would be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the nearby restaurants wouldn't be able to handle the food needs of the workforce. No proposed modifications have been submitted yet to the city, according to planning staff.

One could argue there is an abundance of restaurants, grocery stores and other retail in the vicinity of the San Antonio Shopping Center, and more are slated come. Some ground floor retail space from Merlone Geier's Phase I development remains vacant, and the Phase II expansion, when complete, will bring 107,000 more square feet of new ground-floor commercial space.

Siegel said he would be amenable to modifying the rules, but any change would need to be sensitive to the surrounding businesses. Perhaps the office tenant should help subsidize rents for nearby restaurants, he said. The council may also use the opportunity to push for better transportation programs for the area, he said.

"I don't know how it's all expected to work, but I think the intent is good and I'm willing to look at suggestions," Siegel said.

It remains to be seen what Facebook's expansion would mean for local shops, said Steve Rasmussen, owner of Milk Pail Market, which abuts the new office building. A fan of Facebook, Rasmussen credits the social media network for helping boost his business during the challenging years after the recession.

In anticipation of the new development, Rasmussen was planning to begin stocking premade sandwiches and lunches for the office workers. Are those plans now being stymied? He couldn't say.

"Nobody know what this area will be like when that office becomes activated ... There's a lot of unknown issues," he said. "We'll do our best to respond to the opportunities that we find."

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Blech Free Food
a resident of Old Mountain View
53 minutes ago
Blech Free Food is a registered user.

It's sad seeing all the Facebook employees walking along Castro St, past a bunch of empty restaurants at lunchtime, while holding their little trays of free food. Instead of building retail spaces, the city council decided to allow new developments in downtown be entire office buildings, for which they get much more tax money. The city's coffers are filling up at the expense of local retail and restaurants.

Don't get me wrong; free food and private cafeterias make a LOT of sense if your office is in an industrial park, far away from viable lunch options. But if your office building is LITERALLY in a vibrant downtown area? Then the free food is just rewarding already-entitled tech workers at the expense of the community.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @Blech Free Food
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
28 minutes ago

How do you feel about people working downtown who bring their own lunch? Are you upset some businesses offer free doughnuts some days? What about office vending machines when there is a local 7-11 next door?

Also, I hear some downtown offices even provide free coffee in their fancy breakrooms when they are literally surrounded by independent coffee shops!!!!
It's free coffee for their precious entitled employees at the expense of local businesses.
Man...it's really something when you really think about it isn't it?

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Bikes2work
a resident of The Crossings
25 minutes ago
Bikes2work is a registered user.

Why don't they just cut a few deals with existing or new restaurant operators in the San Antonio Shopping Center? Facebook employees could have a card that gets them anything they want, and the general public could also buy food there.

We could use a couple of 24-hour restaurants or diners in that area. I often work late and then go exercise. It's hard to find a decent restaurant near there that is open past 10pm (e.g. Veggie Grill, La Salsa or Saag).

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Palo Alto: Brown rice sushi restaurant replaces Homma's
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,255 views

Couples: The ABCs of Love
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,529 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here