News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 2, 2018, 1:51 pm

City launches downtown valet service

New service expected to free up parking

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View officials are kicking off a new downtown valet service this week in an effort to squeeze a few more cars into the city's crowded parking lots.

Starting on Thursday, March 1, a team of parking attendants will help arrange vehicles at the downtown lot 11, located at the corner of Franklin and Villa streets. With this valet service, city officials believe they can fit in about 30 more vehicles during the peak hours downtown.

The valet program has been in the works for nearly a year, ever since the City Council approved a one-year pilot to test the idea. In the months since then, city staff put out a request for proposals and later signed a $75,000 contract with the parking management firm, Parking Company of America.

While that may seem like a high cost for parking, it's actually a bargain compared to the price of adding new spots, said Tiffany Chew, city business development specialist. Adding parking by building a new garage would cost approximately $53,000 per space, she said.

"This is really our first initiative in years to increase parking capacity in downtown," she said. "At this point we're looking at all options to provide support to our downtown."

The last time new public parking was added to downtown was in 2007, when the city finished the Bryant Street garage. In the near future, a new 385-space public garage will be constructed near Castro Street as part of a new Joie de Vivre hotel project. City officials had also hoped to strike a partnership with ride-sharing companies to help relieve downtown, but that deal hit an impasse due to conflicts over data sharing.

The new valet service will operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday. The program is funded to run until March 2019.

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Parking
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago
Parking is a registered user.

The two facebook buildings literally next door to this parking lot have tons of unused parking spaces on nights and weekends. Too bad no one can use it. :(

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Bruce Karney
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

Should the last paragraph say that the service operates from 11 AM - 2 PM every weekday? Or is it really only operating Thu/Fri/Sat?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Ron
a resident of Waverly Park
5 hours ago

If you want to use the Facebook lots, the city just needs to indemnify the from any insurance risk or clean up costs that result.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Dan
a resident of Castro City
3 hours ago

Meanwhile the city is also looking into paid parking downtown.
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by JTMV
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago

I wonder if the city has considered an Automated Parking System, which is a much more efficient use of space than a parking garage or lot. Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Palo Alto: Brown rice sushi restaurant replaces Homma's
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,419 views

Recent Tariff Proposals are Bad Policy
By Steve Levy | 2 comments | 292 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here