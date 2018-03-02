City launches downtown valet service

Mountain View officials are kicking off a new downtown valet service this week in an effort to squeeze a few more cars into the city's crowded parking lots.

Starting on Thursday, March 1, a team of parking attendants will help arrange vehicles at the downtown lot 11, located at the corner of Franklin and Villa streets. With this valet service, city officials believe they can fit in about 30 more vehicles during the peak hours downtown.

The valet program has been in the works for nearly a year, ever since the City Council approved a one-year pilot to test the idea. In the months since then, city staff put out a request for proposals and later signed a $75,000 contract with the parking management firm, Parking Company of America.

While that may seem like a high cost for parking, it's actually a bargain compared to the price of adding new spots, said Tiffany Chew, city business development specialist. Adding parking by building a new garage would cost approximately $53,000 per space, she said.

"This is really our first initiative in years to increase parking capacity in downtown," she said. "At this point we're looking at all options to provide support to our downtown."

The last time new public parking was added to downtown was in 2007, when the city finished the Bryant Street garage. In the near future, a new 385-space public garage will be constructed near Castro Street as part of a new Joie de Vivre hotel project. City officials had also hoped to strike a partnership with ride-sharing companies to help relieve downtown, but that deal hit an impasse due to conflicts over data sharing.

The new valet service will operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday. The program is funded to run until March 2019.