Uploaded: Thu, Mar 1, 2018, 10:07 am

Los Altos man arrested for drug sale at La Salsa

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police arrested a Los Altos man last week after he was suspected of selling drugs in a Mexican restaurant near the San Antonio Shopping Center, and was allegedly carrying over 100 pills, including oxycodone.

Witnesses called police to report a possible drug sale between customers at the La Salsa Fresh Mexican Grill around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22. Although the alleged exchange had already taken place, police say officers spotted and stopped the seller as he was getting into a pickup truck around the corner, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Officers say the 46-year-old man allegedly had a small plastic bag in his pants pocket containing dozens of oxycodone pills, and had over 100 other pills in his vehicle, Nelson said. Police say the suspect allegedly went to the restaurant to sell the illicit drugs to two other men who had already left when officers arrived, Nelson said.

The man was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, as well as possession of a firearm as a narcotics addict -- a felony under California law -- after the suspect allegedly admitted to having a firearm at home. Officers later retrieved the gun, Nelson said.

