News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 28, 2018, 10:06 am

Strong storm coming Wednesday

National Weather Service forecasts gusts climbing up to 40 mph

The Bay Area is expecting a significant weather system to move in starting Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency reported snow in several local mountain areas on Tuesday, including dustings on Mount Diablo, Mission Peak, Mount Umunhum, Mount Hamilton and Mount Fremont.

The snow will stay on the peaks through Thursday leading into Friday, according to the weather service.

The North Bay and San Francisco will see rain Wednesday afternoon and night, and Santa Clara Valley and Santa Cruz will see rain Wednesday night or Thursday morning, according to the weather service.

Rain in urban areas will fall between 0.5 inches and 1.5 inches, while coastal areas could receive up to 2 inches of rain.

This will be one of the strongest weather systems this winter, according to the weather service. Winds could reach up to 40 mph, toppling trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory for Thursday in the Bay Area because of a storm system that will begin moving across the region Wednesday.

The advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m to noon Thursday for the entire region, according to weather service officials.

The advisory means that winds over 35 mph are expected. Winds that strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, weather service officials said.

On Thursday, winds from the south will be between 15 and 30 mph with local gusts of more than 45 mph. The highest winds will be at higher elevations, especially ridge tops, weather service officials said.

— Bay City News Service

