News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 28, 2018, 1:59 pm

New city clerk selected

Natusch joins MV after career at Sunnyvale

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Following an intensive search, Mountain View officials on Tuesday night formally approved hiring a new city clerk. Lisa Natusch, a former deputy clerk for Sunnyvale, was approved by the Mountain View City Council for the job in a unanimous vote.

Natusch brings 16 years of experience working for local government, mostly at Sunnyvale. Before serving as deputy clerk, she worked in the city manager's office.

As the new clerk in Mountain View, she will be in charge of administering the city's extensive records as well as the complex elections documents. She will be paid an annual salary of $130,000.

Natusch will be replacing Lorrie Brewer, who retired in December after nearly 18 years of working at City Hall. Natusch was selected after city officials interviewed nine different applicants for the position. A total of 26 candidates had applied for the job, according to city human resources staff.

Natush will begin her new position on March 26.

The city clerk is one of only three City Hall positions that are directly appointed by the council. Other hires are handled at the discretion of the city manager's office.

Comments

10 people like this
Posted by Taxpayer
a resident of Waverly Park
5 hours ago

Food for thoughts: I've lived in Mountain View since 2002, and Lisa is the 4th City Clerk for this job. This means we have 3 retired city clerks on pension and 1 working. That's 4 people on the payroll for 1 person actually working. Can we as CA residents afford this?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
5 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

Why is she already a "former" employee of Sunnyvale. And it is NOT CORRECT that there are 3 Council appointees under the City Charter (not counting the Rental Housing Committee). There is a 4th but the position is never filled by anyone who reports directly to the Council. Can anyone guess the title of this ghost of a position? The last poster was on the right track. You could cheat and peak at the Charter.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
5 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

Okay. Go ahead and look at SECTION 710 OF THE MOUNTAIN VIEW CITY CHARTER.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Really?
a resident of Cuesta Park
1 hour ago

I wonder where else in the country an office clerk of only 16 years can pocket 130K + Benefits? Can someone explain why we can't pay our teachers more?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
28 minutes ago
Gary is a registered user.

You would want to ask that 4th City Council appointee under City Charter section 710.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Palo Alto: Brown rice sushi restaurant replaces Homma's
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 1,322 views

Couples: The ABCs of Love
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,272 views

View all local blogs
 