New city clerk selected

Following an intensive search, Mountain View officials on Tuesday night formally approved hiring a new city clerk. Lisa Natusch, a former deputy clerk for Sunnyvale, was approved by the Mountain View City Council for the job in a unanimous vote.

Natusch brings 16 years of experience working for local government, mostly at Sunnyvale. Before serving as deputy clerk, she worked in the city manager's office.

As the new clerk in Mountain View, she will be in charge of administering the city's extensive records as well as the complex elections documents. She will be paid an annual salary of $130,000.

Natusch will be replacing Lorrie Brewer, who retired in December after nearly 18 years of working at City Hall. Natusch was selected after city officials interviewed nine different applicants for the position. A total of 26 candidates had applied for the job, according to city human resources staff.

Natush will begin her new position on March 26.

The city clerk is one of only three City Hall positions that are directly appointed by the council. Other hires are handled at the discretion of the city manager's office.