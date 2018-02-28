Local students plan protests in wake of school shooting

Teens at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools are planning to stage a walkout on March 14, joining a nationwide call for action against gun violence in schools.

The local walkouts are among hundreds listed on the Women's March Network website, which calls upon students, teachers and school administrators to take 17 minutes out of the school day to "protest Congress' inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to gun violence" in schools. The events were spurred by the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The suspected gunman, a former student, killed 17 people.

The walkouts give local students, particularly those who are too young to voice their opinions at the ballot box, a chance to weigh in on the national debate on gun violence in schools, according to Carolyn Moor, the Mountain View High School senior who is organizing the school's walkout. She said she felt galvanized to take action after the shooting, particularly after seeing the first-person videos students took of the 19-year-old gunman firing into classrooms.

"Those videos were extremely scary to watch," she said. "To imagine that this could be my school it could happen to me if nothing changes."

Moor said the plan is to leave class at 10 a.m. and gather in the quad of the school, potentially moving out to the football field if enough students show up. The walkout could include either a 17-minute moment of silence for the 17 people killed in Parkland or a speaker to talk about gun violence in schools. The plans are still fluid, she said, but hundreds of students already RSVP'd or have shown an interest in participating.

Part of the reason why Moor was inspired to lead the walkout, she said, was seeing the students in Parkland who were directly affected by the school shooting standing up and protesting against gun violence and demanding gun control legislation that could have prevented the attack. The demands include everything from bans on assault rifles to outlawing accessories, including bump stocks, which allow semiautomatic weapons to fire at rapid rates.

Moor said the Mountain View High protest isn't advocating for any one particular gun-control measure, but that the end result should be that fewer people have easy access to assault weapons. She described the walkout as a call to action for Congress, which has failed to pass any major gun-control legislation following several high-profile mass shootings in the U.S.

"To see our leaders in this country sending thoughts and prayers and that's all they're doing is very frustrating. There needs to be more action taken," she said.

What's more, she said, the walkout gives students who are younger than the voting age a chance to weigh in on a safety issue that directly affects them.

Los Altos High School junior Brynna Mitchner is hosting a similar walkout at her school, and said she has already seen an outpouring of interest from hundreds of students as well as parents and teachers. She said gun violence is plaguing the country and something needs to be done, and decided to step up and organize the walkout at Los Altos High following the example set by Parkland teens shortly after the school shooting.

"Marjory (students) are taking the initiative to say it's not okay, and it's amazing to see the courage that they've shown," Mitchner said. "This is the time that we need to take action."

Following the school shooting, Mitchner said she was heartbroken and felt like something needed to be done, and that a similar tragedy could happen at any school across the country without some kind of action to curb gun violence. Although teachers and school staff aren't directly endorsing the walkout, she said they have been receptive to the student protest and have shown interested in talking about how school safety affects them.

Other nearby schools participating in the walkout include Palo Alto High School as well as Monta Vista High School in Cupertino. On Monday, more than 100 students protested outside Gunn High School advocating for increased gun control.

Mountain View-Los Altos High School District officials said Tuesday that they are in contact with the students coordinating peaceful protests on campus on March 14, but did not comment on the nature of the walkout.

Although right-wing commentators and websites have accused mainstream media sources of using the Parkland student protests to attack gun rights and the National Rifle Association, Moor said teens like herself are by no means being duped. "They don't give us enough credit," she said.

"If they don't think we know what we're talking about, it's completely incorrect," she said. "It's happening to us, and we're the ones who are most impacted, so we should be the ones to lead the change."