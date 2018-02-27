Supes approve plans for gun violence, mental health summit

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning unanimously approved the beginning of plans for a summit on gun violence and its relation to mental health.

The motion came as a result of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., which killed 17 people, including students and faculty at Stoneman Douglas High School.

The board directed the County Executive's Office and the county's Behavioral Health Department to work with the supervisors to convene a "Gun Violence and Mental Health Summit" within the next 60 days.

The summit would be modeled after that of the 2011 Older Adult Summit, which is now held bi annually as a part of the Seniors' Agenda plan to address the growing population of seniors in the county.

Supervisor Dave Cortese, who introduced the motion, said the summit will be just one of many recommendations, such as the formal endorsement of the March For Our Lives, an event being organized by high school students across the country on March 24, including in San Jose.

Along with the march endorsement and proposed summit, the motion called for the County Counsel to provide further legal analysis on how the county could possibly use police power and land use authority to require that mental health information be flagged in background checks for firearm purchases and transfers.

The idea of the summit garnered both positive and negative reactions from community members and advocates.

Cortese said he wanted to clarify that the county does not want to risk stigmatizing those with mental illness as violent, but some experts from around the county felt as though the suggested title of the summit had the potential to do just that.

Two representatives from National Alliance on Mental Illness Santa Clara County discussed, with data, how people with mental health issues have more violent acts perpetrated toward them rather than perpetrating violent acts themselves.

Executive director Kathy Forward said NAMI was not opposed to the summit itself, but the name of it, and suggested changing it to "Addressing Gun Violence" or "How To Stop Gun Violence," among other titles.

Forward said that according to NAMI's national office, people with mental illness only account for 4 percent of violent acts in the U.S. Only 2 percent of those acts are committed with guns, she said.

"There is no evidence that prohibitions against those with mental illness will reduce gun violence," Forward said. "However, expanding these prohibitions could enforce stigma and discrimination toward mental illness and further discourage people from seeking help when needed."

Erin O'Brien, president of the nonprofit Community Solutions, said she was grateful for the attention gun violence was getting after the Parkland shooting and for Cortese's desire to end gun violence, but she was concerned the summit established a clear association between that and mental illness.

"If we want to look at what data shows is tied to gun violence, particularly mass shootings, we need to look into domestic violence," O'Brien said. "Fifty women a month are killed by their partner with a gun."

Kathleen King, CEO of the non-profit organization Healthier Kids Foundation, and Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan both spoke in support of the summit, offering their agencies' resources in collaboration to enable the dialogue's existence.

Dewan said that the county Office of Education will be announcing its own plans for gun violence prevention and safety at schools at its next board meeting.

After the public comments concluded, Cortese thanked the mental health advocates for speaking and said that he agrees the summit title should be different than that of the subject line of his attached memo.

Cortese said he would work with participating departments to come up with an appropriate name.

"I am sensitive to what has been brought up by public speakers today," Cortese said. "Sometimes titles aren't important, but in this case it does matter so that we don't forever today in the county archives have something that might be misunderstood."

Cortese said he intended only for the summit to be an open dialogue about the problem of gun violence, as "that is the Santa Clara County way."