Supervisor discusses foster youth family placement plan

A Santa Clara County supervisor, a former presiding court judge of the county's Juvenile Court and a former foster youth were joined by community members Monday morning to unveil a plan to place more foster youth with family members rather than strangers.

The news conference took place at the Family Justice Center in San Jose. Department 68, a dependency courtroom for foster children, served as the backdrop to discuss the plan to keep more children with their families.

According to Supervisor Cindy Chavez, the plan will be based on Los Angeles County's kinship program, which has increased the placement of foster children with family members to 84 percent of cases. Currently, Santa Clara County places only 30 percent of more than 1,000 foster children with relatives.

Chavez, co-chair of the Santa Clara Joint Foster Youth Task Force, will be recommending former Judge Len Edwards' 2018 Santa Clara County Children's Agenda Data Book to her fellow supervisors as a plan of action in April after a presentation to the public on March 8, she said.

The data book, which was released Monday morning, details many of the issues that children can face in Santa Clara County. Chavez said that though the book comes out annually, the task force is taking advantage of the timing to "take best practices and implement them."

The data book discusses the figures behind why Chavez and many other want to "reduce the disproportionate number of foster kids who grow up to lives of poverty, public assistance, homelessness and in many cases, prison."

Foster children who live with family members "experience better stability, and have fewer placement changes, behavior problems, and school changes," the report states. "Living with a relative helps preserve a child's cultural identity and community connections and eliminates the stigma that many children in foster care experience."

The overall recommendation that Edwards' report makes for children in foster care is that social service agencies should create protocols that enable at-risk children to be promptly placed with relatives.

In Los Angeles County, where two regional offices especially have had major success with placing children with family members, the county instituted practices like using a search engine to locate "lost" relatives, running background checks on the spot or expediting waivers for relatives who have misdemeanors so they can care for the child.

Chavez said the search databases help to find not only the child's mother's family members, but also equally searches for any eligible family on the father's side.

"I think in the past we have focused a lot on moms, but fathers have mothers and fathers and aunts and uncles and sisters and brothers too," she said. "By looking at the child's entire family, it gives us an even better opportunity to find appropriate placement for them."

Chavez said the county is also "looking at how we can get kids services without them having to be in the foster care system."

She said, "We want to look at how to provide resources to these families before they ever get so far into 'the system.'"

Specific plans on pilot programs to help at-risk families before a child is placed in foster care are still being developed and will be announced within the coming months, Chavez said.

The 2018 Santa Clara County Children's Agenda Data Book can be viewed at http://www.kidsincommon.org/storage/3283/Data Book-2018-11.pdf.