Snow dusts local peaks, strong storm coming Wednesday

The National Weather Service reported snow in several mountain areas of the Bay Area today, including dustings on Mount Diablo, Mission Peak, Mount Umunhum, Mount Hamilton and Mount Fremont.

The snow will stay on the peaks through Thursday leading into Friday, according to the weather service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds will be between 10 and 20 mph, increasing to northwest winds between 20 and 30 mph in the afternoon.

The North Bay and San Francisco will see rain Wednesday afternoon and night, and Santa Clara Valley and Santa Cruz will see rain Wednesday night or Thursday morning, according to the weather service.

Rain in urban areas will fall between 0.5 inches and 1.5 inches, while coastal areas could receive up to 2 inches of rain.

This will be one of the strongest weather systems this winter, according to the weather service. Winds could reach up to 40 mph, toppling trees and power lines.