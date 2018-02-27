News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 27, 2018, 12:36 pm

Former Microsoft VP to head Computer History Museum

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A new leader will be taking the helm of Mountain View's Computer History Museum. On Monday, tech industry veteran Dan'l Lewin was announced as the museum's new CEO.

Lewin comes from a three-decade career at some of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies. He started at the bottom, literally knocking on doors as a roaming salesman hawking Sony camcorders to other tech companies, according to the museum's blog post. He was later recruited to join Apple as director of education sales and then helped Steve Jobs launch NeXT, a company that designed computer workstations for universities and businesses, according to Carina Sweet, the museum's director of marketing. Lewin later spent 17 years as a vice president at Microsoft.

Operating on about a $13 million annual budget, the nonprofit Computer History Museum is a small fry compared to those tech giants, but its influence is considerable. The museum boasts of the largest archive of computing artifacts in the world, and its board of directors includes some of the tech industry's most prestigious innovators, according to Sweet.

Lewin has already laid out some big priorities for his new museum job. He is expected to lead the museum into its next phase of expanding its content and media to reach a wider, global audience, according to the press release. He will also further develop the museum's Exponential Center, a program dedicated to chronicling the origins of Silicon's Valley's major companies.

"Danâ€™l is a well-connected industry veteran who understands how computing is changing, and we are delighted that he will be leading our expansion," CHM board chair Len Shustek said in a statement.

Lewin is set to begin his new job on March 7.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Douglas Crets
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

Well done. Dan'l is a great person. He is a fantastic historian of the culture and tech of the valley and a great boss, too.

We are a program that is based in Beijing and Hong Kong. We bring local high school students to Silicon Valley to teach them entrepreneurship and technology in what we call nomadic camps. We go all over the Valley and show them how different forms of computing work and how they shape community. We would love to work with the computer science museum to offer something to these students, or at least have a tour. The director of this program also used to work with Dan'l at Microsoft. Here's a video of our program, which we run in Beijing: Web Link

