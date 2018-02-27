Former Microsoft VP to head Computer History Museum

A new leader will be taking the helm of Mountain View's Computer History Museum. On Monday, tech industry veteran Dan'l Lewin was announced as the museum's new CEO.

Lewin comes from a three-decade career at some of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies. He started at the bottom, literally knocking on doors as a roaming salesman hawking Sony camcorders to other tech companies, according to the museum's blog post. He was later recruited to join Apple as director of education sales and then helped Steve Jobs launch NeXT, a company that designed computer workstations for universities and businesses, according to Carina Sweet, the museum's director of marketing. Lewin later spent 17 years as a vice president at Microsoft.

Operating on about a $13 million annual budget, the nonprofit Computer History Museum is a small fry compared to those tech giants, but its influence is considerable. The museum boasts of the largest archive of computing artifacts in the world, and its board of directors includes some of the tech industry's most prestigious innovators, according to Sweet.

Lewin has already laid out some big priorities for his new museum job. He is expected to lead the museum into its next phase of expanding its content and media to reach a wider, global audience, according to the press release. He will also further develop the museum's Exponential Center, a program dedicated to chronicling the origins of Silicon's Valley's major companies.

"Danâ€™l is a well-connected industry veteran who understands how computing is changing, and we are delighted that he will be leading our expansion," CHM board chair Len Shustek said in a statement.

Lewin is set to begin his new job on March 7.