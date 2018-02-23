News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 23, 2018, 11:46 am

Residents vow to fight teacher housing idea

Cooper Park likely the best bet for district-run housing, but faces stiff opposition

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Several nearby residents are pushing back against the idea of converting a large portion of Cooper Park into lower-cost housing for local teachers and school staff, decrying the potential loss of open space and worsening traffic in an already-congested area of Mountain View.

Last month, a district-commissioned study looked into excess land owned by the Mountain View Whisman School District to see if it would be possible to construct rental housing for district employees at an affordable rate. District officials have been taking a close look at teacher housing for more than a year, seeing it as an effective strategy -- outside of raising salaries -- to attract and retain a dwindling pool of teachers.

The study looked at 11 properties and found that the 9.5 acres of district-owned land on the northern end of Cooper Park would be the ideal place to build homes. Suggested layouts found that it would be financially feasible to construct 82, three-story townhouses on the property, which could be paid off, in part, by an estimated $700,000 in rental income each year. Board members largely agreed to focus on Cooper Park rather than other properties, which are either fairly small or tied up with long-term lease agreements.

The district-owned property does not include the southern end of the Cooper site, which is owned by the city and includes a playground and tennis courts.

Residents near Cooper Park made clear at the Feb. 15 board meeting that they would strongly oppose any effort to develop the land into homes, describing the site as an infeasible spot to plant higher-density development given the traffic impacts and the community's loss of valuable open space.

"Developing Cooper Park is not an acceptable option," said resident Maura Rees, who said there are hundreds of neighborhood residents prepared to fight. She said developing the site is unfeasible -- contrary to the conclusion of the feasibility report -- and warned that they will use every legal option available to save the area.

"This is basically the third rail of Mountain View politics that you're stepping on here," she said.

John O'Rourke, another resident, told trustees that the district should hold off on considering any housing development until completing a detailed environmental impact report to explore the effects of building homes, including traffic, loss of open space, reduced parking, stormwater drainage and surface runoff.

If the school district does move forward with teaching housing on district-owned land, it would not need to seek a zoning change from the city's planning department in order to significantly alter the land use, according to Stephanie Williams, Mountain View's acting zoning administrator.

Among the options in the feasibility study was selling off land along the border of the Cooper site for single-family residential homes in order to keep within the character of the surrounding neighborhood, which would raise $36 million to help offset the cost of building the townhouses. This financing proposal was sharply opposed by residents, who urged board members to avoid any scenario that involves selling off public land.

Resident Ravi Srivastava said he believes the district's valuable acreage should be reserved for future schools, and that expensive real estate is hard to claw back once it's given away.

"Land for a school, once it's gone it's gone," he said. "In this proposal, the idea is to take the land and not only use it for a purpose other than schools, but a large chunk of it would not even be public use or publicly owned land."

Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said the district and the board have yet to take any concrete steps to build housing or even design a fleshed-out proposal for housing construction on any of the district-owned sites, and that the feasibility study marks only the first step in a long process to consider developing district-owned land into teacher housing.

"This is a feasibility study, nothing more, nothing less," he said. "The board has not taken action, and there are probably a thousand steps before we even get close to thinking about doing anything."

He also stressed that the 5 to 6 acres of public park space on the southern end of the campus would remain untouched, and said that the Eunice Avenue property being considered for teacher housing consists of a portable building for Action Day Primary Plus, a parking lot and brown patches of dirt.

Although the feasibility study suggested selling off district-owned land, Rudolph said neither the board nor the public seems to have an appetite for losing district-owned real estate in a bid to finance teacher housing construction.

Comments

54 people like this
Posted by Wow
a resident of Rex Manor
7 hours ago

Wow. I guess it pays to live in the right neighborhood in Mountain View. I don't remember the school district checking with anyone in our neighborhood before they decided to take over a large chuck of our park (the only park space in our neighborhood as it is) to add an additional elementary school AND a preschool on top of already housing one elementary school and the district office.

Residents near Cooper Park have massive Cuesta Park nearby as well as Huff campus, Oak Elementary campus and Mountain View High School which offers play structures and green space.

I guess only residents south of El Camino are worthy of park space? It will be interesting to see if the school district treats all neighborhoods equally.

25 people like this
Posted by a mv resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Cooper resident says in the article, "This is basically the third rail of Mountain View politics that you're stepping on here."

What is that third rail? That school district property in wealthy neighborhoods can't be utilized, as they are in less affluents parts of MV?

I agree that selling the land as a horrible idea. I agree that losing sporting fields is a bad idea for MV as well. And perhaps there is a land swap the city and school can do to find land away from traffic. But to say that an off dog leash field and adjacent unused unkept dirt patches is a "third rail" of anything reeks of privilege, intentional or not.

Yes parts of this park is a value to both the local community and MV. But a good chunk of this "park" is vacant land (by Action preschool) in a community short of land that can be used for many social goods. Drive by yourself to see.

42 people like this
Posted by kehlar
a resident of another community
6 hours ago

Any parent who has spent enough time at school knows the teachers whom they wish their kids could stay with forever, and those they wish would just retire, quit, or move away. I would support teacher housing to keep GOOD teachers. But that's just not going to happen; the criteria will likely be heavily based on seniority instead. So it could be rewarding bad teachers and we'd never get rid of them. How about instead take the money made from the property and pay teachers a better wage? With extra bonuses for the top performers? That I can really get behind.

17 people like this
Posted by WilliamofBaskerville
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
WilliamofBaskerville is a registered user.

Unused dirt patches?? I can only assume you (and Dr. Rudolph) have never stepped foot in Cooper Park, which is a green open space with soccer and baseball fields and heritage redwood trees, all of which would be destroyed. This is the only open space park land within the Waverly Park neighborhood (schoolyards that are only open after school are hardly substitutes). There are plenty of places to build housing in Mountain View that do not take up park land, youth sports fields, and open space, which are in very short supply in Mountain View.

13 people like this
Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Rex Manor
5 hours ago

Shameful that anyone would oppose housing for teachers.
Shameful that anyone would oppose housing for teachers.

53 people like this
Posted by WilliamofBaskerville
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
WilliamofBaskerville is a registered user.

If you read the article you will also see that it's just not for TEACHER housing - it's for WORKFORCE housing, which based on average salaries, would go mostly to staff. This will be of very little use in recruiting teachers. Also, read the district's report, which shows that a majority of the teachers and staff surveyed were not interested in living in the type of 500 sq ft high density apartments the District wants to build. And the district also wants to raise money for the project by selling off individual lots of this public land on the private market to non-employees. "Teacher" housing is quite a misnomer.

5 people like this
Posted by a mv resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

Drive by Eunice Ave yourself to evaluate if you think there's space for some form of teacher housing. Alternatively, here's a Google Map link showing the amount of unused land: Web Link

7 people like this
Posted by Wow
a resident of Rex Manor
4 hours ago

"If you read the article you will also see that it's just not for TEACHER housing - it's for WORKFORCE housing, which based on average salaries, would go mostly to staff."

Who cares? What's wrong with housing staff? They make schools run as well. Are you now implying that you are above having any sort of affordable housing in your neighborhood? Now you're just digging yourself deeper in a hole.

This is school district land and they have every right to use it to support the schools how they see fit. Stop whining about park space when your neighborhood already has more than most of us. (Cuesta Park is across the street from you.)

Maybe they should have built Stevenson and the preschool in Cooper Park to begin with instead of in my neighborhood and let us keep what little park space we had.

16 people like this
Posted by MV resident
a resident of Waverly Park
4 hours ago

I am all for teacher & staff below market rate housing but don't want to get rid of green spaces for that. Why don't we convert a bunch of existing land already used for housing or commercial purposes and convert it into high density low income housing/ mixed use housing? Why get rid of parks?

16 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
4 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

There is a far better and less invasive location for this housing --- the Safeway/Old Mill site on California at San Antonio. Mountain View and the MVLA(?) school board presently are considering building a new school at that site. It is totally unfit due to gross overcrowding, heavy traffic, student bicycle and walking safety, noise, and pollution issues. It is about the worst place that any sane person would want to locate a school in MV.

What I would propose is that the teacher housing be built on part of the Safeway/Old Mill parcel, and that the new school be built where the daycare center presently is located on Eunice.

It's a win-win situation. The proposed teacher housing is in character with that neighborhood's overbuilt character, the teachers can walk to supermarkets, other shopping, and restaurants, and be close to Caltrain and abundant public transportation. The school can be built with minimal impact on Cooper Park neighborhood and its open space. Raze the antiquated daycare buildings on Eunice, using existing playgrounds and open space with minimal disruption to the neighborhood, and the present open space can still be shared with the public during non-school hours. Also, Huff and (probably also) Bubb schools are oversubscribed, and this new school could serve to teach potential Huff and Bubb students presently unable to enroll at those schools.

Teachers get their housing, students get their badly needed school in South Mountain View, and open space and neighborhood integrity for Waverly Park gets preserved.

3 people like this
Posted by Friend of Whisman
a resident of North Whisman
4 hours ago

Just because the housing is labeled as "low income" doesn't mean it's going to attract the urban ghetto crowd- come on folks, these are our teachers- the same folks who make sure you child is pointed in the right direction giving them their best shot to be someone in life. If you push them away, then you are pushing away the future of the children in this city. Shame on you folks trying to protect unused, underutilized land. No one is exclusive in this city just because you live in the nicest and most high-valued neighborhood. If you're planning to sell your house anytime soon then perhaps you will take a hit on your property value- but come on- if you sell your house you'll be guaranteed to make more than 1 million in equity. Geeze!!

10 people like this
Posted by hhf
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

I think most of our hearts are for the benefit of teachers. No one wants the educators of our children to have any trouble.

However, this article itself is trying to set the residents on the opposite side of teachers, which drives me to think of the malicious motivation of the author.

"Residents vow to fight teacher housing idea" is a totally misleading title. What most residents are fighting is the idea of picking an inappropriate location to build high-density housing. There are plenty of optional choices.

Also, even considering rebuild part of cooper park (which is sad, look at the map, how many green areas are left in the bay area?), the most efficient way to attract good teachers should be paying them better. This could be done by rebuilding the part into decent low-density properties and sell them.

The author just simply mentions "outside of raising salaries" but didn't talk about any logic behind it. The whole article is trying to narrow our sight into a single unreasonable point of view and provoke conflicts between the two sides.

8 people like this
Posted by Arden
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago

Where is the traffic from the new neighborhood going to go when the cars from the rest of Waverly Park, El Camino Hospital, and/or the ambulances/doctors want to go to the Hospital, or go to an emergency. Try to get down Grant Road when a shift of the hospital leaves, combined with the rest of the traffic on Grant Road. Some residents work elsewhere and must travel down El Camino Real and Grant Road.

The small street Eunice Avenue is to be used by everyone, including the new homes?

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Former student of a great teacher
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

Considering recent events in the news, you would think teachers receive more appreciation. Nope, not in Mountain View.

8 people like this
Posted by WilliamofBaskerville
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago
WilliamofBaskerville is a registered user.

Remember that the district survey showed that most staff members and teachers do not want the kind of housing that the district plans to build. The finances here are very questionable, with huge risk of downside and no guarantee of any upside. Have you ever wondered why these kind of staff housing projects are extremely rare? If it were a great deal, all the districts would have been doing it. This is why the school district should pursue any of the many alternatives that do not involve taking park land and youth sports fields (and the soccer/baseball fields are used by teams with kids from all over Mountain View - there isn't some restriction only to people who live nearby). It should be done as part of a regional partnership that does not put all the risk on our local schools - such as the partnership with Santa Clara County to turn a disused county building in an already-high-density neighborhood in Palo Alto into workforce housing, which the Mercury News is reporting that the Mountain View Whisman School District is already looking in to. There are plenty of alternatives out there. So why build in a park? The only justification people in certain neighborhoods seem to have is that it's not near their home, so they don't care (and even seem to be gleeful about the prospect of other neighborhoods losing their parks).

6 people like this
Posted by LM
a resident of Waverly Park
2 hours ago
LM is a registered user.

I don't think this is an issue of rich or poor neighborhoods. If the school district wanted to use that space to build a new school I would be all for it...and it is literally in my backyard.

But the plan on the table is to sell the majority of the land to private developers and then build a very small number of high-density apartment units for teachers...in the middle of a parking lot. This seems like everyone loses. The teachers get a small amount of tiny housing units that they may or may not want to live in. The city loses playing fields for soccer and baseball (and as far as I can tell we are already hurting for those). The population of this area grows with no plan for school space for the new resident's children...and the land they could have used will be gone.

2 people like this
Posted by Old Steve
a resident of Rex Manor
2 hours ago
Old Steve is a registered user.

School District workforce housing (locally in Santa Clara Unified) has been proven a viable means of retaining young teachers. But it is only fiscally sound on land a district already owns. The goal is not to chase Silicon Valley compensation values for all employees, it is to give lower wage and new employees a chance to be closer to the community they serve. Some teachers like to commute, others might prefer smaller quarters closer to their school. Young teachers leave our district because their salaries don't keep up with our rents. What other land owned by MVWSD would the Waverly Park folks suggest the district also consider? The Palo Alto project on County land is also only in the feasibility stage and would offer space to districts based on their financial stake in the project. MVWSD could use housing units at both locations.

4 people like this
Posted by RickV
a resident of Waverly Park
29 minutes ago
RickV is a registered user.

The land in question is not Cooper Park but the Cooper School site which is adjacent to Cooper Park. Cooper School originally was used for K thru 2nd grade and is currently leased by a much needed Day Care facility, one that is in short supply in the city. The "brown patches of dirt" alluded to by Superintendent Rudolph include two baseball fields heavily utilized by local Youth sports teams as well as open areas used by local Soccer leagues. The district-commissioned study by DCG Strategies recommended that to help offset the cost of building the proposed high-density housing for District Workforce (not limited to teachers only), 36 lots comprising 43% of the land be sold off, this at a time when the School District is facing increasing enrollment. While the thought of developing "Teacher Housing" is an enticing headline, in reality the number of units being proposed will provide a benefit to only a fraction of the teachers employed by the District. If we are going to get the best teachers to teach are most precious assets, why don't we use the time-proven concept of giving them more money in their paychecks!!

