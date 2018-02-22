Man who planned to kill three doctors dies

A Visalia man who planned to murder three doctors, including one from Stanford last May, has died, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.

Yue "Randy" Chen, 58, died of cancer on Nov. 7, according to his online obituary. Clarissa Hamilton, a Santa Clara County supervising deputy district attorney, confirmed Chen's death and that his case was dismissed "int the interest of justice."

He became the subject of a statewide police bulletin on May 31 after his wife alerted police that he was missing and planned to kill the physicians, who he believed had harmed him and were responsible for his terminal cancer diagnosis, according to court documents.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Vincent Chiarello granted the District Attorney's Office request to dismiss the case against Chen on Jan. 11. Chen was to appear for a probation and sentencing hearing after he pleaded no contest on Sept. 12 to three counts of felony assault with a firearm. He faced up to five years in state prison.

Chen was originally charged with three counts of premeditated attempted murder. He drove to the Bay Area to kill a Stanford Health Care radiation oncologist and two University of California, San Francisco Medical Center physicians: an endocrine surgeon and an endocrinologist. Chen told police that the doctors had treated him multiple times and performed surgeries, including a biopsy, neck surgery and a partial kidney removal, according to court documents.

In 2012, Chen learned that his cancer had spread. He did not believe his doctors, however, and he came to feel the treatments were part of a conspiracy to use him as "a laboratory mouse" for the doctors' experiments. Chen claimed the UCSF doctors did not adequately treat a growing tumor on his spine, which caused great leg pain and numbness. Treatments by injection only increased the symptoms, he told police.

In 2014, he switched from UCSF to Stanford because he believed he would receive better care, according to court documents. Chen received medical treatment at Stanford from 2015 through 2017, including radiation treatment on his pelvis, spine, lungs and neck.

On May 31, Chen's wife called Visalia police after he went missing that morning in a rental car. A letter he left said he had to kill his doctors that day and planned to kill himself afterward. Two semi-automatic pistols, a 0.40 caliber and a 9 mm, were missing from the home, according to court documents.

Visalia law enforcement officials notified the Palo Alto Police Department and law-enforcement agencies with jurisdiction over the work and home addresses of the doctors. A statewide bulletin was issued for Chen. California Highway Patrol officers eventually tracked him through his cellular carrier at about 7:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose and arrested him. Along with the handguns, they found a white rubber mask and hollow-point bullets, according to court records.

In a notebook with handwritten notes and a typewritten letter found in the vehicle, Chen said that no authorities, including the state Medical Board, to whom he had complained, had helped him. He acknowledged that "innocent people" might die during the killing spree. The typewritten note read, "Why do I kill? Two reasons: 1. Revenge 2. Tell those professionals who are still alive that this is possible result if you treat people as an animal like UCSF or Stanford Hopital (sic)."

Chen remained in custody without bail after his arrest. His illness was apparent in July when he appeared in court in a wheelchair to enter a not guilty plea to attempted murder. He spoke in a soft, raspy voice. During his September hearing, he changed his plea to no-contest and he was granted electronic home monitoring rather than jail due to his rapidly declining health, court records show.

According to his online obituary, Chen died with his wife of 10 years by his side. He was a native of China who held two master's degrees. He was formerly a rehabilitation specialist who worked with patients afflicted with heart conditions.

