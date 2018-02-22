News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 22, 2018, 7:31 pm

Low response for city parking permit program

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The first voluntary attempt to launch a residential parking permit program died with a whimper last week.

At a Feb. 15 Council Transportation Committee hearing, officials reviewed a petition from about two dozen households near Church and Oak streets in the city's downtown area.

Those residents had sent a petition to the city asking for a new two- or three-hour time limit on cars parked on the street. Under the program, nearby residents would be able to purchase parking permits for their own vehicles.

The city sent out postcard questionnaires to the nearby homes to measure support for the plan, but fewer than half of the residents took the time to fill it out and send it back. For that reason, officials with the city's Public Works Department reported that they had to reject the request.

So far, the Church Street neighborhood is the only area that has petitioned the city for the new parking restrictions. After much discussion, the City Council launched the new parking program last October, and city staff members anticipated that neighborhoods would jump at the opportunity.

"We were expecting at least two or three petitions right out of the starting gate," said Ashok Aggarwal, Mountain View traffic engineer. "It's difficult to say why we didn't get more of a response."

Mountain View's residential parking permit program was started just a few months ago as a way to restrict street parking in designated neighborhoods and provide nearby residents with parking permits.

Similarly, the city tested out a parking permit program in 2014 as a way to prevent football fans heading to Levi's Stadium from leaving their vehicles in downtown Mountain View. City officials later scaled back the permit program after revealing they had received only a fraction of the participation they were expecting.

