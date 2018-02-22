Coach arrested for allegedly intimidating victim

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety arrested a local coach on Wednesday for allegedly dissuading a victim who intended to report a crime against him, according to the department.

Eric Liu, 23, was detained at about 2 p.m. for attempting to intimidate a person from reporting that he had allegedly purchased alcohol for a minor.

Liu was seen by an off-duty officer exhibiting the behavior on Saturday, public safety officers said.

According to the department, Liu is a badminton coach who has worked at numerous high schools in Santa Clara County who also teaches private lessons. An Eric Liu is listed as having worked for Los Altos High School's badminton program last year, but school district officials could not immediately be reached to confirm that he is the same person as the suspect.

Liu was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of dissuading a victim.

Anyone with information related to the case should call the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety investigations unit at (408) 730-7120.