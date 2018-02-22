News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 22, 2018, 1:59 pm

Coach arrested for allegedly intimidating victim

 

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety arrested a local coach on Wednesday for allegedly dissuading a victim who intended to report a crime against him, according to the department.

Eric Liu, 23, was detained at about 2 p.m. for attempting to intimidate a person from reporting that he had allegedly purchased alcohol for a minor.

Liu was seen by an off-duty officer exhibiting the behavior on Saturday, public safety officers said.

According to the department, Liu is a badminton coach who has worked at numerous high schools in Santa Clara County who also teaches private lessons. An Eric Liu is listed as having worked for Los Altos High School's badminton program last year, but school district officials could not immediately be reached to confirm that he is the same person as the suspect.

Liu was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of dissuading a victim.

Anyone with information related to the case should call the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety investigations unit at (408) 730-7120.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Orenchi Ramen expands to Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 5,019 views

Sharing A Column About a Brilliant Teacher Idea
By Steve Levy | 6 comments | 1,491 views

Family Matters: Caring for the Dying, and Their Loved Ones
By Aldis Petriceks | 4 comments | 1,033 views

View all local blogs
 