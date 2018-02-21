Police seek to reunite residents with burglarized belongings

Mountain View police are seeking to return the belongings of dozens of residents after arresting a 25-year-old San Jose woman in possession of a trove of personal items, identification, mail and tax forms of other people inside a U-Haul truck last week.

An officer spotted the woman sitting in the passenger seat of the U-Haul truck around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, on Silverwood Avenue, located just north of the tracks across from Rengstorff Park. The officer subsequently searched the U-Haul after allegedly finding the suspect in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a police statement.

Inside the U-haul, police found bolt cutters, burglary tools, more narcotics and over a dozen bags with "various forms of identification, mail and tax forms," police said.

The cab of the U-Haul also allegedly contained a book with several names and personal identifying information for each person.

The suspect was arrested on burglary and identity theft charges, along with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. She also had an outstanding felony warrant.

Mountain View police suspect that there could be dozens of victims with the retrieved personal belongings, and are asking anyone who recognizes the items to contact Det. Frank Rivas at frank.rivas@mountainview.gov. Images of the items can be found online.