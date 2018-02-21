News

Police seek to reunite residents with burglarized belongings

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police are seeking to return the belongings of dozens of residents after arresting a 25-year-old San Jose woman in possession of a trove of personal items, identification, mail and tax forms of other people inside a U-Haul truck last week.

An officer spotted the woman sitting in the passenger seat of the U-Haul truck around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, on Silverwood Avenue, located just north of the tracks across from Rengstorff Park. The officer subsequently searched the U-Haul after allegedly finding the suspect in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a police statement.

Inside the U-haul, police found bolt cutters, burglary tools, more narcotics and over a dozen bags with "various forms of identification, mail and tax forms," police said.

The cab of the U-Haul also allegedly contained a book with several names and personal identifying information for each person.

The suspect was arrested on burglary and identity theft charges, along with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. She also had an outstanding felony warrant.

Mountain View police suspect that there could be dozens of victims with the retrieved personal belongings, and are asking anyone who recognizes the items to contact Det. Frank Rivas at frank.rivas@mountainview.gov. Images of the items can be found online.

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

How did the steal these items? Car break ins? Home invasions? Street robberies? Or is she the ringleader of a fencing gang?

3 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
6 hours ago
Must have been on meth to park there stacked full of stolen property and other evidence of crimes. Did she rent the U-haul - using her own name? Did she have a driver's license. She was sitting in the passenger seat. Did she have a partner in these crimes? Does she have a record? She had one "outstanding felony warrant." Has she already been to prison? How old is this woman. Maybe the Voice could follow up on this story. Track this woman's case. Will she make bail? Will she be sent to prison? Will she be diverted to drug rehab and be back on the streets soon?

7 people like this
Posted by Bill
a resident of Bailey Park
6 hours ago

Because of the soft approach to crime she likely will do little if any time and will soon be out doing what she does best.

7 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago

The police press release says she is 25 years old, so this is an adult crime. Yes, clearly the article raises many important questions that I hope the newspaper answers in follow up articles. Property theft is a big problem in this city and this woman appears to be at the center of a major theft ring.

