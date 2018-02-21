Cold snap to continue through this week

The cold snap that began last week is predicted to continue through this week in the Bay Area, with gusty winds expected late Wednesday through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance to a chance of light rain and snow above 2,000 feet through Wednesday thanks to a storm system moving over the region, according to the weather service.

Starting Wednesday night, another storm system is expected to bring windy conditions and a chance of light rain and snow showers above 2,000 feet late Wednesday through Thursday, the weather service said.

The strongest winds will be along the coast and over the higher elevations, according to the weather service.

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA has recommended pet owners take common sense measures to ensure their animals' well-being in this weather.

"If you're bundling up, try to bundle up your pet if your pet allows you â€” not all pets are open to that," Humane Society spokeswoman Buffy Martin-Tarbox said.

She also recommended waiting for the sun and temperatures to rise before taking pets out on walks, if possible.

Other advice included:

â€¢ Making sure outdoor pets do not have ice in their water and always have access to clean, fresh water.

â€¢ Providing outdoor pets with warm shelter.

â€¢ Bringing outdoor pets inside, if possible, when temperatures drop overnight.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.