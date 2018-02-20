News

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 20, 2018, 6:15 pm

County files request to find out if 2020 census will ask about citizenship

Supervisor: 'Everyone has a right to be counted'

Santa Clara County has filed a formal request under the Freedom of Information Act to find out whether or not the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 Census will include a question regarding citizenship.

On Friday, the county's Office of the County Counsel filed to seek information on the possibility of residents being asked about their citizenship status, and if such a question is included, how each person's privacy will be protected, county officials said.

"It is our responsibility as a county to educate residents about the census," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in a statement. "Everyone has a right to be counted so we can be fairly represented in Congress and receive federal funding for housing and transportation projects."

County officials believe that the federal government has been suggesting they may include a question on citizenship, which they say that experts emphasize could have a potential "dampening effect" on response rates in diverse areas like Santa Clara County.

"Because the census is critical to setting political representation at all levels of government, an accurate census is the bedrock of fair political representation," County Counsel James Williams said in a statement. "The Census Bureau must provide information on the steps that it will take to ensure that every person is counted fairly and response rates are not suppressed."

In the request itself, the Office of the County Counsel asked for expedited treatment because of "an urgency to inform the public about an actual or alleged federal government activity."

"Because the decennial census is imminent and public education campaigns must be conducted over long periods to be effective, the county must be able to provide accurate information to its residents as soon as possible," Williams wrote in the request.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Background
a resident of Gemello
23 hours ago

"Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons."

Representation is based on the number of persons, not the number of citizens.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Hmm
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Sharing A Column About a Brilliant Teacher Idea
By Steve Levy | 6 comments | 1,287 views

Family Matters: Caring for the Dying, and Their Loved Ones
By Aldis Petriceks | 1 comment | 752 views

View all local blogs
 