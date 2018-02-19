News

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 19, 2018, 9:21 pm

Police arrest 19-year-old suspect in 19 auto burglaries

 

A 19-year-old man arrested last week along with a teen boy in Mountain View is believed to be responsible for a string of auto burglaries that have occurred since last year, police said today.

On Feb. 12, Mountain View police arrested the man, an Alameda resident, and a 16-year-old boy from San Francisco after the pair was spotted breaking into vehicles in Cupertino, according to police.

Police believe the Alameda man is responsible for nearly 20 auto burglaries in several cities. In those incidents, the suspects took items from vehicles such as laptops, cellphones and tablets.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of 19 counts of auto burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools and providing a false name to police. He was cited and released to his family, according to police.

The arrests were made with the help of the San Jose Police Department's Burglary Suppression Unit, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Police are reminding residents to hide or take their valuables with them before leaving their vehicles and to lock all windows and doors.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

15 people like this
Posted by Jes' Sayin'
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:08 pm

At least the 19 gave police a name. This newspaper didn't even give us that much.

Email Town Square Moderator      


73 people like this
Posted by Nick
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:52 pm

MV Voice only includes a name if it's a non-minority.

KTVU has the name and picture.
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Me
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Feb 20, 2018 at 7:52 am

MV Voice announced a while ago they would stop publishing names until people are actually convicted (with some expections). AFAICT they are doing what they announced.

Email Town Square Moderator      


58 people like this
Posted by Reader
a resident of another community
on Feb 20, 2018 at 10:22 am

@Me (resident of Another Mountain View neighborhood) wrote:

"MV Voice announced a while ago they would stop publishing names until people are actually convicted (with some expections). AFAICT they are doing what they announced."

No, that is not Embarcadero Media's policy. Their policy is *CLEARLY* stated at the end of the story.

Embarcadero Media will publish names if the D.A. files charges. They do not require a conviction. The D.A. files charges when there is a reasonable chance (like >80%) of a conviction by trial. The D.A. typically does not file charges when the chance of winning the case is really low. The judicial system is overloaded already, so the D.A. won't waste their time with marginal cases.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Bill
a resident of Bailey Park
6 hours ago

Good for zero jail time after arrest. Thank You Kamela Harris

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Sharing A Column About a Brilliant Teacher Idea
By Steve Levy | 6 comments | 1,287 views

Family Matters: Caring for the Dying, and Their Loved Ones
By Aldis Petriceks | 1 comment | 752 views

View all local blogs
 