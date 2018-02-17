County board of education hires new superintendent

The Santa Clara County Board of Education announced Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Mary Ann Dewan as the county's new superintendent of schools.

Dewan joined the county Office of Education in October of 2013 as chief schools officer, and later served as deputy superintendent.

She served as interim superintendent from March to July of 2014, and again since Nov. 15 of last year. Her new appointment begins immediately, county officials said.

Dewan has more than 27 years of experience in education and is recognized for her expertise and experience in early learning, special education, education reform, and change leadership, county officials said.

"Dr. Dewan has proven her ability to lead effectively both recently and during her tenure with the county office," Board of Education President Rosemary Kamei said in a statement Wednesday.

Dewan earned a doctorate degree in educational administration from Indiana State University, a master's degree in educational administration and elementary education from Butler University, and a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Marian University.