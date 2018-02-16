News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 16, 2018, 1:47 pm

Five involved in robbery, public intoxication incident

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

One juvenile was arrested and another transported to the hospital Tuesday night after both were found heavily intoxicated near a Mountain View housing complex, according to police.

A security guard in the area told police he saw a group of five male suspects, some of whom turned out to be juveniles, who had been drinking at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 13. The suspects were carrying one of the group members, but dropped him and left the area, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The security guard recorded the incident on his phone. One of the suspects allegedly noticed the security guard, approached him and forcibly took the phone, but then gave it back before fleeing the area, Nelson said.

When officers arrived at the complex on the 2200 block of California Street, all but two of the suspects had fled. One was reportedly vomiting, heavily intoxicated and had fallen down, so he was transported to a hospital for treatment, Nelson said.

The other suspect became "increasingly upset" at officers after they had asked him to leave, and was eventually arrested for public intoxication, she said.

The rest of the suspects could not be located, Nelson said.

Comments

20 people like this
Posted by FatShamin
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Feb 16, 2018 at 3:24 pm

Sounds like members of our city council.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Idk
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Feb 17, 2018 at 1:23 am

Probably time to get a new group of friends if they left you like that.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Sharing A Column About a Brilliant Teacher Idea
By Steve Levy | 6 comments | 1,287 views

Family Matters: Caring for the Dying, and Their Loved Ones
By Aldis Petriceks | 1 comment | 752 views

View all local blogs
 