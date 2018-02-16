Five involved in robbery, public intoxication incident

One juvenile was arrested and another transported to the hospital Tuesday night after both were found heavily intoxicated near a Mountain View housing complex, according to police.

A security guard in the area told police he saw a group of five male suspects, some of whom turned out to be juveniles, who had been drinking at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 13. The suspects were carrying one of the group members, but dropped him and left the area, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The security guard recorded the incident on his phone. One of the suspects allegedly noticed the security guard, approached him and forcibly took the phone, but then gave it back before fleeing the area, Nelson said.

When officers arrived at the complex on the 2200 block of California Street, all but two of the suspects had fled. One was reportedly vomiting, heavily intoxicated and had fallen down, so he was transported to a hospital for treatment, Nelson said.

The other suspect became "increasingly upset" at officers after they had asked him to leave, and was eventually arrested for public intoxication, she said.

The rest of the suspects could not be located, Nelson said.