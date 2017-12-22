Local residents appointed to judge seats

Gov. Jerry Brown has appointed three local residents to seats in California courts, the governor's office announced on Friday.

Brown appointed Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Mary J. Greenwood to the state's 6th District Court of Appeal; and Robert B. Hawk and Amber Rosen to the Santa Clara County Superior Court.



Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Mary Greenwood, a Menlo Park resident, has been appointed as an associate justice on the state's 6th District Court of Appeal. Photo courtesy California Governor's Office.

Robert Hawk of Palo Alto has been appointed as a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge by Gov. Jerry Brown. Photo courtesy California Governor's Office.

Amber Rosen of Los Altos has been appointed as a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge by Gov. Jerry Brown. Photo courtesy of California Governor's Office.

Greenwood also served as an assistant public defender and supervising attorney in the Santa Clara County Alternate Defender's Office from 2002 to 2005. She was the public defender of Santa Clara County from 2005 to 2012 before being appointed as a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge in 2012.

Greenwood was also an attorney at Coblentz Patch Duffy and Bass LLP in 2001 and an associate at The Boccardo Law Firm in 1997. She earned a law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Grinnell College.

She will take over the seat of Justice Miguel Marquez, who has resigned.

Greenwood must be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. The Commission consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Senior Presiding Justice Franklin D. Elia.

Robert B. Hawk, 59, of Palo Alto, has been a partner at the law firm Hogan Lovells U.S. LLP since 2008, where he has handled class-action lawsuits and commercial disputes. He has experience in consumer and antitrust class action and handled claims for false advertising, fraud, violation of consumer protection statutes, trade secrets, breach of contract and corporate-related disputes, according to his biography on the firm's website. He has represented clients in the food and beverage; pharmaceutical; high-tech; and financial industries.

He was also a shareholder at law firm Heller Ehrman LLP from 1990 to 2008, where he was previously an associate from 1984 to 1990. He earned a law degree from Stanford Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He will fill the vacancy left by retiring Judge Teresa Guerrero-Daley, according to the governor's office.

Amber S. Rosen, 50, of Los Altos, is a deputy chief of the San Jose office of the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of California. Since 2011, she has been an assistant U.S. attorney.

Rosen is the wife of Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

She was an attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice, Tax Division from 1992 to 1995 and earned her law degree from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University, according to her biography from the governor's office.

Rosen will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Philip H. Pennypacker beginning on Jan. 31, Brown's office said.

All three appointees are Democrats.

Brown also appointed Judge Thomas M. Goethals of Newport Beach as associate justice of the state's 4th District Court of Appeal Division Three, which is based in Santa Ana and covers Orange County. Goethals is also a Democrat.