Uploaded: Fri, Dec 22, 2017, 12:26 pm

Downtown residents rally to save neighborhood redwoods

Plan to chop down seven redwoods stirs up unseen outcry

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Blockbuster plans to redevelop North Bayshore topped the agenda of the Dec. 12 City Council meeting, but for some, the real news from that meeting was the fate of a small grove of redwoods.

A push to protect the redwoods has touched a nerve in the Old Mountain View neighborhood. Nearly two dozen residents appealed to the City Council last week in hopes of saving 10 heritage trees planted at 575 Sierra Ave. Those trees include seven mature redwoods, each around 80 feet high, that would all be chopped down to make way for a new single-family home.

"The developer is willing to maximize profit on the backs of the destruction of an irreplaceable asset," said Kim Copher, a local real estate agent who also sits on the city's Downtown Committee. "I'm not saying trees are more important than people, but they're more important than dollars."

The neighborhood desire to save the Sierra Avenue redwoods has launched an organized campaign that would rival any major advocacy issue facing the city. The group started a website and online petition that collected more than 1,000 signatures. In addition, Copher and her husband flew a drone to film a short video showing how the colossal trees fit into the neighborhood.

City officials say they've never before seen such uproar in Mountain View over the loss of trees.

"I really see this as a special outlier," said Bruce Hurlburt, city parks and open space manager. "Clearly, this has generated huge interest because there's a large number of trees on the property; that's why people are concerned."

All trees of a certain height and diameter are classified as heritage trees under the city's ordinance, but Sequoia redwoods of any size are explicitly protected. Under those rules, a property owner must first file an application before taking down any affected trees. Each tree must be considered independently on its own merits, Hurlburt said.

Most requests to remove heritage trees are granted by the city. Since July 2016, Mountain View received requests to remove about 430 trees throughout the city. The city granted permission to remove just under 280 trees, according to the Community Services Department.

But those numbers could be misleading because far more heritage trees are being chopped down. Hurlburt said his department does not track tree-removal permits that are packaged into development projects. That subset is likely a large number -- to name just one example, more than 200 trees were chopped down to make way for Google's Charleston East office campus.

The city's Community Development Department reportedly keeps track of these tree removals, but department officials did not immediately respond to questions by the Voice.

City officials say they are still reviewing plans for development and heritage-tree removal at 575 Sierra Ave., which should take "several weeks."

If the tree removal is granted, opponents could appeal the decision.

Comments

Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
22 hours ago

I thought Blockbuster went out of business.

Posted by Ross
a resident of Old Mountain View
21 hours ago

To learn more about the trees on Sierra Avenue please visit Web Link.

There is also an online petition at Web Link for anyone interested

Posted by Resident
a resident of Rex Manor
19 hours ago

It's unfortunate what the city has come to. I was raised in MV and it's nothing like it used to be. Now there is traffic all over town and to be frank, nobody cares about one another anymore, but yet there are plenty of people that want to say "DON'T CHOP DOWN THOSE TREES!"
How about putting your effort into "NO MORE CONSTRUCTION ON EL CAMINO!" Or "LETS FIX THESE POT HOLES" or "HELP SMALL BUSINESSES!"
I doubt any of those will catch on though.
See ya later good ol' Mountain View

Posted by member
a resident of Cuesta Park
18 hours ago

Redwoods are not a good match for our climate. The only way they survive here is to be irrigated next to a grass lawn. Far better to replace them with more appropriate tree species.

Posted by Bill
a resident of Old Mountain View
18 hours ago
Bill is a registered user.

Redwoods are not native to this region of the city. These protests are pure NIMBY

Posted by Ron
a resident of Rex Manor
18 hours ago

"All trees of a certain height and diameter are classified as heritage trees under the city's ordinance, but Sequoia redwoods of any size are explicitly protected."

That's not true. Redwoods with a diameter under 4 inches are not protected.

Posted by Don McPhail
a resident of Old Mountain View
17 hours ago

Great job of generating community response to the uncorrectable error of cutting down these valuable trees. Bureaucracy can be controlled by resident response, when it is timely, coordinated and contains clear and factual information.

Once this one is settled, let's take on the ill-advised Hope Street Hotel project that is being fast-tracked through the Council. Mountain View is clearly in the greedy-developers crosshairs. We need a "hold" on all downtown development until a new and clear Precise Plan is in place.

Posted by Steve Old Town
a resident of Old Mountain View
17 hours ago
Steve Old Town is a registered user.

While I understand and support the right of property owners to develop their properties, this must be balanced against community assets such as heritage trees and historic buildings. In this case, the developer wants to cut down all the trees, because of his desire for a specific design that calls for a full basement.

I understand the developer behind this is Glen Yonekura of GPR Ventures. He is the same developer who gave Morocco's the boot and is developing that site - which coincidentally has two rather large Redwoods on it as well. Wonder what will happen to those?

Separately, I also understand (from an email newsletter I received) that there are currently 77 ongoing developments which will result in close to 800 heritage trees being destroyed. Not sure how true this is as I have not personally verified it, but it wouldn't surprise me at all. If that is the case it's about 65 trees/sq mile (city is 12 sq miles)

I am all for growth, as long as it is rational and well thought out; however, It feels to me that we are currently going through a period uncontrolled growth that is jeopardizing valuable assets such us our historic buildings and heritage trees.

Posted by Ken M
a resident of Old Mountain View
16 hours ago

Pure NIMBY

Posted by SRB
a resident of St. Francis Acres
15 hours ago
SRB is a registered user.

In the petition's update from the City Web Link the lot is described as vacant. It seems incorrect: the lot is not vacant it's full of heritage redwood trees. The developer knew about the grove before buying; hard to feel sorry if the City were to deny removing the grove and ask for house plans that fit the site.

Also, that whole project runs contrary to the Tree Master Plan adopted in 2015 (Web Link) increasing Mountain View's canopy by 5% over the next 10 (now 8) years.

Posted by JG
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
14 hours ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW IS NOT THE SAME EVERYTHING CHANGE SINCE YAHOO..GOOGLE..APPLE ETC ETC ..MoVE TO SILICON VALLEY...... ...thats why mountain view is known as the MOUNTAIN with the most beautiful view.. pure air ..trees and lines ..but now ..technologies will destroy humanity and nature......too much building will make SILICON valley more sensity land and easy to be destroyed by any earthquaked

Posted by Maria
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

To those who call this NIMBY: save your outrage for the developer who wants to destroy these trees for a purely selfish profit motive without thought to the destruction of a resource that will impact the broader community for generations to come.

Posted by Beth MV
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
Beth MV is a registered user.

Mature trees like the ones on Sierra Ave are vital to the quality of life in our town. Developers should not be allowed to clear mature trees just to make a profit and then move on to their next project without looking back. It is we the residents who pay the cost of losing trees that took decades to mature. Our neighborhood has a dwindling supply of mature trees, let's not lose the ones on Sierra Avenue too.

I am disturbed to read to that "most requests to remove heritage trees are granted by the city." We live in an urban forest. It is individually owned but enjoyed by all. The city has a responsibility to protect our irreplaceable canopy from the motives of simple profit or convenience. I have lived here all my life and in the past ten years I have watched too many heritage trees vanish. It is time to strengthen the regulations that protect our trees. Our neighbors to the northwest have a category of regulated tree called a designated tree that protects trees associated with development. If we don't already have a protected category like this then perhaps it could serve as a model.

Web Link

Mountain View has a heritage tree ordinance for a reason. We value the distinctive character and historical significance of our trees. Let's preserve the mature trees in our town, starting with the grove on Sierra Avenue.

Posted by Lil t
a resident of Rengstorff Park
2 hours ago

Its sad to see Mountain view change. Change is good they say,"right"? The issue with me is not of developers comming here and starting projects. Its more of developers comming here and not respecting mountain view for what it is. Money can buy a lot of things but mountain views rich cultures is not one thing. Trees are essential to life. I see all these developers comming starting new housing projects and moving people out, especially lower and hard working class individuals. Housing prices have increased,traffic has increased and eventually the laws of attraction will increase.

Posted by Anke
a resident of North Whisman
2 hours ago

"Pure NIMBY"

You betcha. Many of us absolutely do not want more heritage trees removed in our "backyard", and especially not for the purpose of lining the pockets of wealthy developers.

Posted by Proud Nimby
a resident of Blossom Valley
1 hour ago

That's me Proud nimby, gimby, pimby or whatever you want to call me living here for the last 40 years. We need to protect our town from horrible way it is going. Enough city council - stop it!

Posted by Adi
a resident of Old Mountain View
32 minutes ago

Really good to see this effort -- would be great to save these redwood trees and preserve Old Mountain View's heritage.

