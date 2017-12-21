News

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 21, 2017, 12:19 pm

Massive housing plan wins council's backing

Developer proposes advancing money for affordable housing

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View City Council gave its blessing earlier this month to a dense new residential project intended for tech workers on the outskirts of downtown.

The proposal by Prometheus Real Estate Group calls for a five-story residential community totaling 226 apartments to be built along Villa Street across from Chiquita Avenue. The project wouldn't include any affordable housing, but Prometheus pledged to pay $3.1 million to immediately help build affordable housing elsewhere in the city.

Prometheus representatives promised that, by going with their proposal, more subsidized housing would ultimately be built, and more quickly. The housing developers said they would immediately write a $3.1 million check to Palo Alto Housing to "prefund" three other affordable housing projects in the city. Giving this money now should speed up the affordable housing projects, allowing them to be ready for development up to two years earlier, said Jon Moss, Prometheus vice president.

"(This) allows Palo Alto Housing to move forward on their entitlements faster than they would otherwise," he said. "As a result, you'd get more affordable housing and more market-rate housing as well."

The Villa Street apartment project has changed dramatically since it was originally filed as a gatekeeper request nearly two years ago. Previously, the project called for building out the 3.3-acre site with 240 apartments. As the public amenity, Prometheus had offered to build a park and affordable housing about a half-mile away on Mariposa Avenue. That proposal received a lukewarm reaction from the council and public speakers at a review earlier this year.

At the December study session, the design was heavily revised. Prometheus representatives said they had found a way to package a half-acre park into the apartment project, and they emphasized that they had improved the design aesthetics.

In addition to the affordable housing, the council and city staff indicated they would seek new bike trails near the neighborhood. Among the possibilities, staff suggested the city could build a trail along the south side of the Caltrain tracks or along Villa Street. Many council members favored another idea, building a new underpass or overpass to cross the Caltrain tracks and Central Expressway.

City staff promised they would study potential bike paths for the neighborhood and return to the council with specific options at a future date.

The council signaled its support for the Prometheus development although it did not take a formal vote because the meeting was a study session. The project will continue to be refined and will be brought back to the city in the coming months.

Comments

Posted by Old Mountain Viewan
a resident of Jackson Park
on Dec 21, 2017 at 2:51 pm

This is CRAZY...the Prometheus Real Estate Group are the same corporate group that built the high rise mess on San Antonio for "an arm and a leg" monthly rental. Housing is being built of course, but it will definitely cost you. This just keeps getting worse and worse with no end in sight. Google is expanding all over the bay area. Other than tech people, everyone else is screwed. The City of Mountain View does not care. They just care about all the money they are getting BUT they are putting nothing back into the community, other than your ridiculous high rises that usually only tech companies employees can afford to rent. The people that work in retail, or restaurant industry can't afford it.

Posted by PEG
a resident of North Whisman
on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:01 pm

Prometheus will write a $3.1 million check to Palo Alto Housing to "prefund" three other affordable housing projects in the "city". . . Isn't the complex being built on Villa Street across from Chiquita Avenue in Mountain View?
How is Mountain View's shortage of affordable housing going to benefit from this "pledge to Palo Alto Housing"?

Posted by Rodger
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:08 pm

The city cancel has lost touch with the goals of the long term residence of Mountain View. We don’t want this high density housing in our city, it’s too crowded all ready.

We need have new City Council members that are grounded in reality.

Posted by Ed
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:38 pm

For perspective, this "massive" "dense" complex will be slightly larger than the Madera complex built at the former Minton's Lumber site a few years ago. Like it or hate it, it's no skyscraper.

Posted by your existing neighbor
a resident of Shoreline West
on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:47 pm

this is not good news for anyone. I hope this includes at minimum 1 parking spot off the street per bedroom. there is no room in this neighborhood for anything less.

Posted by Biker Girl
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:58 pm

A bike path across Central Expressway and the train tracks would be a fantastic public benefit. I hope that the council can make this happen. The lack of a safe crossing between Rex Manor and Shoreline West is a huge impediment in getting people to bike and walk in those neighborhoods. Neither the Shoreline nor the Rengstorff crossing is in any way safe bikes desperately need an alternative route. This will give kids in the north western part of the city a safe bike route to Los Altos High as well as connecting commuters with the Permanente Creek Trail. We desperately need this trail!

Posted by Brian
a resident of Shoreline West
on Dec 21, 2017 at 4:49 pm

Are they going to expand Villa to 2 lanes? Traffic will be a nightmare.

Posted by Ken M
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:52 pm

I for one welcome our new housing overlords.

Posted by OldTimer
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Dec 21, 2017 at 9:12 pm

Isn't 1710 Villa St. an EPA Superfund site formerly owned by Jasco Chemical Corp?

Web Link

Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
on Dec 21, 2017 at 10:13 pm

It is fitting that the company involved is called Prometheus.

They have stolen the reason of the city council in defiance of the residents. Now Mountain View will be chained to this massive population growth without adequate resources for those moving in, effectively eating the liver out of the pleasant community we once enjoyed here.

I guess those ancient Greek legends can repeat themselves after all.

Posted by Bob
a resident of Monta Loma
on Dec 21, 2017 at 10:38 pm
Bob is a registered user.

Posted by QQ
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Dec 22, 2017 at 2:04 am

The area is already too crowded. Traffic on El Camino and central expressway during rush hours is horrible before all those new apartment building are done. I am not sure if we can fit more apartment building around the downtown area.

Posted by Merry Christmas Bob
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Dec 22, 2017 at 5:53 am

Best wishes to you and your family this holiday season! I hope you find peace, with less anger and spite in 2018.

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
23 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

This is what I love about the current trends.

So we now have Google adding 10,000 new apartments.

And this project adding another 220 apartments.

Current projects are getting close to completion, adding as much as 400 new apartments

So we are now going to increase the inventory by 10,600 apartments.

There is estimated that there are 30,000 apartments maximum in the city of Mountain View.

Thus an increase of 33% of inventory.

If you look at the “economics” of the situation, this will result in at minimum an equal discount of current apartment values. Thus the current apartments will lose 33% of their current and future values. And as much as twice this on older apartments that are not “premium” quality.

On top of this, Prometheus and Google are either funding below market housing or directly building new inventory.

To me, this is the perfect economic storm regarding the current owners at this time. Their values are inevitably will be discounted, and never be able to be recovered.

Oh well, Business is Business

Posted by Monta Loma
a resident of Monta Loma
18 hours ago

@Business Man - Your assumptions are flawed. The supply of apartments is right now far short of demand, even at the inflated price point of Prometheus' rentals. Also, Google and other companies (e.g. Apple, not too far away) are currently planning on expanding by many thousands of jobs in the near future. And that's just with current plans; a company like Prometheus will be looking 5, 10, 20 years ahead. Think what you will about their utter lack of concern for the livability of MV and amoral profit-grubbing, but they are pretty astute about their business.

I don't think there is much chance that any of the major developers will lose money on their current projects. Unless maybe (hopefully) Merlone Geier, on their abominable, non-people-friendly San Antonio Center project.

Posted by Barb J
a resident of another community
15 hours ago

I drive through Mountain View on my way to and from work each day. No matter what route I take, it's a parking lot between 7 and 9. Kids on bikes and skateboards dodge in and out of stopped traffic, bicyclists hog the lanes, scooter riders split the lanes, and whatever lane I'm trapped in is a prison from Mathilda to San Antonio.

Does the plan include more schools, more roads, a few magical bridges, extra lanes and parking, or anything at all to alleviate this sort of congestion? I moved into a nice, safe community in 1970, but now it's a lot like living in Manhattan.

Posted by unbelievable
a resident of North Bayshore
14 hours ago

High Density is bad for everyone! It brings crime, pollution, and impatient uncourteous drivers. It will do very little for affordability and reduce and quality of life for all. Transportation should be number one priority from San Jose to San Francisco before any more rapid development. We have been told the same stories for decades from knowledgeable professionals that traffic congestion would get better if you build more. Guess what? They have always been incorrect.

Posted by @unbelievable
a resident of Rex Manor
11 hours ago

High density is the best solution. Think of the thousands of acres destroyed in this year's wildfires, one of which was started by a homeless encampment. Not to mention the enormous financial cost to taxpayers. Californians cannot keep building out further into the hills, either because they need cheaper housing or want a 4-bedroom house with a yard. We need to confront the reality of a growing population in a era of increasing wildfires, drought, and flooding.

Sure, we can wait for transportation to improve, but by then it will likely be too late.

