Massive housing plan wins council's backing

The Mountain View City Council gave its blessing earlier this month to a dense new residential project intended for tech workers on the outskirts of downtown.

The proposal by Prometheus Real Estate Group calls for a five-story residential community totaling 226 apartments to be built along Villa Street across from Chiquita Avenue. The project wouldn't include any affordable housing, but Prometheus pledged to pay $3.1 million to immediately help build affordable housing elsewhere in the city.

Prometheus representatives promised that, by going with their proposal, more subsidized housing would ultimately be built, and more quickly. The housing developers said they would immediately write a $3.1 million check to Palo Alto Housing to "prefund" three other affordable housing projects in the city. Giving this money now should speed up the affordable housing projects, allowing them to be ready for development up to two years earlier, said Jon Moss, Prometheus vice president.

"(This) allows Palo Alto Housing to move forward on their entitlements faster than they would otherwise," he said. "As a result, you'd get more affordable housing and more market-rate housing as well."

The Villa Street apartment project has changed dramatically since it was originally filed as a gatekeeper request nearly two years ago. Previously, the project called for building out the 3.3-acre site with 240 apartments. As the public amenity, Prometheus had offered to build a park and affordable housing about a half-mile away on Mariposa Avenue. That proposal received a lukewarm reaction from the council and public speakers at a review earlier this year.

At the December study session, the design was heavily revised. Prometheus representatives said they had found a way to package a half-acre park into the apartment project, and they emphasized that they had improved the design aesthetics.

In addition to the affordable housing, the council and city staff indicated they would seek new bike trails near the neighborhood. Among the possibilities, staff suggested the city could build a trail along the south side of the Caltrain tracks or along Villa Street. Many council members favored another idea, building a new underpass or overpass to cross the Caltrain tracks and Central Expressway.

City staff promised they would study potential bike paths for the neighborhood and return to the council with specific options at a future date.

The council signaled its support for the Prometheus development although it did not take a formal vote because the meeting was a study session. The project will continue to be refined and will be brought back to the city in the coming months.