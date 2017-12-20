Man arrested for bomb threats at Ava's

Police arrested a 44-year-old transient man Sunday evening after he allegedly claimed he planted a bomb in Ava's Downtown Market & Deli. Police did not find any explosives in the store.

The suspect reportedly entered the store shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 17 and was seen picking up and putting down several items in the store. Witnesses say he became "agitated" and eventually yelled that a bomb had been placed in the store and could go off, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The man left the store, but was later spotted by officers near the intersection of Castro and Mercy streets, where he was detained. Employees confirmed he was the same man who made the threats, Nelson said.

Store employees say they are familiar with the man, and that he has made threats in the downtown grocery store in the past, she said.

The suspect was arrested on charges of making criminal threats, and was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail with bail set at $25,000.