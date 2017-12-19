MayView struggles amid rising costs

The South Bay's social safety net is still intact -- but it's showing signs of fraying.

This is clear once you walk in the door at any of the clinics operated by MayView, the only low-income health care provider in the North County. The nonprofit's Mountain View clinic -- by far its largest -- typically has a waiting room packed with people hoping to see a physician. Anyone in need of an appointment is quickly warned that its doctors are booked solid through February.

It's been a rough year, admitted Ashley Peil, the clinic's finance director. For now, MayView has its largest staff and budget, yet its mission to provide health care regardless of payment is looking like an uphill battle.

"We don't want to compromise anyone's care -- nobody here is ever going to tell someone you won't get care if you can't pay," she said. "But we have to get MayView to a point of stability, just in case."

Peil, who joined MayView 10 months ago, has become the nonprofit's in-house expert on the myriad proposals to change federal health care programs. In recent months, it seems like another plan emerges every week on how to defund or replace the Affordable Care Act. Her latest worry is proposed cuts to Medicaid through either a block grant or per capita cap funding model. Many of these proposals would have the same impact -- they would leave MayView and other nonprofit clinics more reliant on state or county funding, as well as their staff's willingness to make sacrifices.

MayView is one of seven nonprofit organizations that benefit from the Voice's annual Holiday Fund. Donations to the fund are divided equally among the nonprofits and are administered by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation at no cost, so 100 percent of contributions go to the recipients.

The clinic has experienced a lot of turnover in its medical and administrative staff over the last year, a problem blamed on the region's soaring cost of living. Some of the clinic's doctors, burdened with student debts and the like, have been poached by higher-paying hospitals nearby, such as Palo Alto Medical Foundation, Stanford and El Camino, Peil said.

As MayView has struggled to retain staff, its team has also been forced to accommodate a growing number of patients. Early last year, the drop-in Rotacare clinic at El Camino Hospital abruptly shut down, redirecting nearly all of its patients to MayView. About one third of those patients were uninsured. As a result, patient visits at the Mountain View MayView clinic jumped up by 1,500 this year, a 50 percent increase compared to 2015.

El Camino Healthcare District provided MayView with a $800,000 grant to help shoulder that patient load this year, and the clinic has gone on a hiring spree. Despite the heavy turnover, MayView has nearly doubled its workforce in two years, growing to 54 full-time staffers.

The clinic still needs to hire more doctors, but in the meantime it has worked to streamline its medical staff. Three employees are working as "scribes," basically executive assistants who trail the physicians, taking notes and handling the paperwork duties to free up doctors' schedules so they can see more patients.

It has never been so difficult for MayView to stand by its principles not to turn anyone away for medical care, said Delia Romero, a medical assistant who has worked at the clinic for 13 years. The clinic for years has operated on a honor system, asking patients to truthfully report their annual income when they sign in for treatment. Based on their income, MayView staff applies a sliding scale to determine how much they will be charged. When a patient makes a dubious claim that they earn just $1 a year, the medical staff doesn't raise any questions. Similarly, they never send out collection agencies to hound people for overdue bills.

The clinic's vendors aren't so generous. Like clockwork, the costs for lab work and outsourced testing go up each year.

"No one here says no if you can't pay," Romero said.