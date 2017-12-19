News

Armed man arrested for cocaine possession

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A Mountain View teenager was arrested last week after he was found with bags of cocaine and a loaded firearm in his car during a traffic stop in the San Antonio area.

An officer pulled over the 19-year-old driver near the intersection of Miller and Del Medio avenues around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, after he failed to stop at several intersections, blowing through red lights and stop signs, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The officer asked the suspect to step out of the car after seeing smoke inside the vehicle and smelling a strong odor of marijuana -- driving while using marijuana is still barred under state law -- and subsequently searched the vehicle.

The officer found several bags of cocaine and a loaded handgun in the car; the young man was charged for being in possession of a controlled substance while armed, a felony.

Nelson said there is no indication in the police report that the man was transporting the drugs for sale.

Comments

Posted by zap
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Naughty naughty

Posted by Name hidden
a resident of Bailey Park

3 hours ago

Due to repeated violations of our Terms of Use, comments from this poster are automatically removed. Why?


Posted by Name hidden
a resident of Shoreline West

3 hours ago

Due to repeated violations of our Terms of Use, comments from this poster are automatically removed. Why?


Posted by Hmm
a resident of Bailey Park
37 minutes ago

Was he armed? Or was there a loaded handgun in the car? Where in the car? Was there a round in the chamber?

